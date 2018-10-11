Thanks for nothing, United Airlines

Thanks to a mechanical failure, the added failure of United Airlines employees to inform us of the real situation (“plane is being serviced”) and general lack of customer service, I would have missed my connection in Amsterdam. I had to rebook on Lufthansa via Munich. Instead of getting a cushy United Economy Plus seat on the aisle with extra legroom, I’m now on a full flight and sitting in the middle–a nightmare that I’ve successfully avoided for decades.

United said they’d help with getting a good seat on Lufthansa, but never contacted me again. What a way to run a railroad—and to lose loyalty built up over the years. Over the past few years, lateness and shoddy service have eroded that loyalty.

I’m just blowing off steam, but I’d think twice before flying this airline again.

Wish me luck.