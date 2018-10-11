Note to readers

I’m cooling my heels at O’Hare, but at least my flight is on time. Just a note: please refrain from emailing me much when I’m gone, as I won’t have time to properly deal with correspondence. And if you have wildlife photos to send, please wait until I return a week from tomorrow so I will be sure to receive them.
And so across the pond. . .
Safe trip! Croatia looks like a neat and beautiful place to visit.
When the cat’s away . . .
Sretan put! (Croatian for him voyage.)
Bon voyage.
Enjoy Zagreb. Just flew back from there on Monday. I think you’ll find the airport quite attractive