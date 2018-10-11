Note to readers

I’m cooling my heels at O’Hare, but at least my flight is on time. Just a note: please refrain from emailing me much when I’m gone, as I won’t have time to properly deal with correspondence. And if you have wildlife photos to send, please wait until I return a week from tomorrow so I will be sure to receive them.

And so across the pond. . .

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 11, 2018 at 3:22 pm

5 Comments

  1. Liz
    Posted October 11, 2018 at 3:54 pm | Permalink

    Safe trip! Croatia looks like a neat and beautiful place to visit.

    Reply
  2. W.Benson
    Posted October 11, 2018 at 4:08 pm | Permalink

    When the cat’s away . . .

    Reply
  3. W.T. Effingham
    Posted October 11, 2018 at 4:25 pm | Permalink

    Sretan put! (Croatian for him voyage.)

    Reply
    • W.T. Effingham
      Posted October 11, 2018 at 4:26 pm | Permalink

      Bon voyage.

      Reply
  4. finknottle
    Posted October 11, 2018 at 4:29 pm | Permalink

    Enjoy Zagreb. Just flew back from there on Monday. I think you’ll find the airport quite attractive

    Reply

