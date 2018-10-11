More on Trevor, the Loneliest Duck in the World: New Zealand tries to help

This is one of the reasons I love New Zealand.

I’ve written before about the sad tale of Trevor, a lone and lonely mallard drake who had somehow landed himself on the small island of Niue, a self-governing state affiliated with New Zealand. He was alone, friendless, and didn’t even have a lake to swim in. The locals have pitched in to feed him, and the fire department on Niue even tops off a temporary puddle with extra water, but word has it that Trevor is being bullied by a rooster. I told Heather Hastie, my New Zealand friend, that her country should move Trevor to the North or South Island so he can swim and find love. I even said I’d pay for the move, and I would have.

Here’s Trevor in his puddle from a Guardian article about his plight:

Heather was kind enough to write Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, recounting Trevor’s sad tale. She got two emails back, one of which I posted before. In the first one, an advisor to Animal Imports said that moving Trevor to New Zealand proper violated the country’s biosecurity protocols, which of course are strict because of the destruction of local flora and fauna by introduced species.

Yesterday, though, Heather got a response from the Prime Minister’s office, indicating that New Zealand will try to help Trevor in another way. I reproduce Heather’s letter and the response with her permission:

Dear Prime Minister, I’m sure you’ve heard about the mallard duck, named Trevor by the locals, who has somehow found himself stuck on Niue. It’s a really sad story. He’s on his own and there’s no standing water on Niue. Locals have been feeding him and keeping a puddle full for him. However, the water situation is going to get more difficult now that they’re getting to the dry season and there’s less water available. A friend of mine, biologist and animal lover Jerry Coyne (Professor Emeritus, University of Chicago), featured Trevor on his very popular website today. He has readers in almost every country around the globe, so it’s no longer just New Zealanders who are concerned about Trevor’s plight. I think it’s pretty sad. Everyone, even a Mallard called Trevor, should have a friend. Is it possible for Trevor to be relocated to New Zealand? (Preferably a spot where he’s not likely to become a target during duck-shooting season!) Thank you for your consideration. Kind regards

The response:

Dear Heather, On behalf of Rt Hon Winston Peters, Minister of Foreign Affairs, thank you for your email and concern regarding the Mallard duck in Niue. Our office is responding as the matters raised fall within the portfolio responsibility of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. Returning the duck to New Zealand may prove problematic as New Zealand has strict biosecurity laws and regulations that any Niuean individual or organisation wishing to export livestock to New Zealand is required to meet. Since arriving in early 2018 the Mallard has become somewhat of a national treasure in Niue. Niueans have taken a keen interest in the welfare of the duck. The Premier and Niue’s Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries (DAFF) are considering options for securing the future welfare of the duck. A voluntary group of Auckland Veterinarians, due on-island in October to deliver services for island pets and wildlife, have been asked by DAFF to give the duck a health check. These arrangements should secure a safe future for the duck in Niue, allowing the local population, and interested tourists, to enjoy visiting Niue’s celebrity duck. Kind Regards,

What a great country!