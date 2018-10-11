Critic of Israel denied chance to study in that country

Several readers, perhaps assuming I’d be taking Israel’s side, sent me article about an incident that happened about a week ago. As CNN reports, Lara Alqasem, a 22-year-old American student of Palestinian descent, flew to Israel with a visa, intending to study at Hebrew University in Jerusalem. She never made it out of the airport, and as of yesterday she’d been detained there for a week. Why? Because the Israelis discovered that Alqasem was active in the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement. As CNN report,
The Ministry of Strategic Affairs, which handles BDS cases, called Alqasem a “prominent activist” who met the criteria of being refused entry into Israel.
In a statement to CNN, Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan said: “Israel, like every democracy, has the right to prevent the entry of foreign nationals, especially those working to harm the country. Therefore we work to prevent the entry of those who promote the anti-Semitic BDS campaign, which calls for Israel’s destruction.”
The ministry added that Alqasem is free to return to the United States anytime. Bechor said her client still hopes to attend the university and wants to fight the ministry’s decision in Israel, not as a BDS protest, but because she can’t afford to fly back and forth while the case continues.
To their credit, the faculty senate of Hebrew University has condemned Alqasem’s detention and called for her release into Israel. Her case is being heard today by an Israeli court.
As you can guess from what I wrote already, I think the detention of Alqasem is wrong, and that she should be allowed to study in Israel. Yes, she is an apparent supporter of a movement meant to pressure Israel by boycotting its products and visits to the country, and yes, BDS’s aim is clearly the elimination of the state of Israel, although they keep that under wraps. (Their cry, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” is obviously a call for Israel to be eliminated.) But there are already plenty of vociferous critics of Israel who are residents of the country, so what does it matter if they let in a young woman who will join their ranks for a while before returning to the U.S.?
I know that Israel has the right to refuse entry to anyone, as does any country, and that countries like the UK or France often refuse entry to critics. But Alqasem is not a terrorist or someone who poses an immediate danger to Israel. Israel is supposed to be a secular and liberal state, and it’s unseemly to detail Alqasem for a week before deciding whether to let her in. Just let her in, already! It would be a generous gesture, and one that would speak to Israel’s professed freedom of thought and speech.
I agree, then, with the op-ed in yesterday’s New York Times written by Bret Stephens and Bari Weiss (Weiss’s critics will be flummoxed by this one). Click on the screenshot to see it:
Two excerpts from the piece:
Israelis have good reason to see the B.D.S. campaign as a thinly veiled form of bigotry. Boycotts of Jewish businesses have a particularly foul pedigree in Nazi Germany. And the same activists who obsessively seek to punish and isolate Israel for its occupation of the West Bank rarely if ever display the same passion for protesting against China for its occupation of Tibet, or Russia for its occupation of Crimea and eastern Ukraine.
It’s also true that Students for Justice in Palestine has received funding and other assistance from a group called American Muslims for Palestine, some of whose leaders have links to groups flagged by the U.S. Department of the Treasury for their ties to the terrorist group Hamas. The group seeks to end Israel’s “occupation and colonization of all Arab lands” along with “promoting the rights of Palestinian refugees to return to their homes” — language that has long been code for dismantling the Jewish state.
Israel, like all countries, has a right to protect its borders and to determine who is allowed in and out. But Israel is also a state that prides itself on being a liberal democracy — a fact that goes far to explain the longstanding support for Israel among American Jews and non-Jews alike. If liberalism is about anything, it’s about deep tolerance for opinions we find foolish, dangerous and antithetical to our own.
The case for such liberalism today is both pragmatic and principled. In practice, expelling visitors who favor the B.D.S. movement does little if anything to make Israel more secure. But it powerfully reinforces the prejudice of those visitors (along with their supporters) that Israel is a discriminatory police state.
. . . Societies that shun or expel their critics aren’t protecting themselves. They are advertising their weakness.
Stephens and Weiss conclude that critics of Israel should not only be tolerated, but invited to visit the country. Perhaps they’ll change their minds; most likely they won’t. But what does the country have to hide by refusing entry to a student who adheres to BDS? And, as Weiss says, it just makes Israel look illiberal and bad.
Twenty years ago protests about the Chinese occupation of Tibet seemed to be all over the place, but now you hardly ever see them.
Odd, that.
The fashion trends of virtue signaling.
As English is not my first language I consulted dictionaries:
Oxford English Dictionary definition of the word detain: “keep (someone) in official custody typically for questioning about a crime or in a politically sensitive situation”.
Cambridge English dictionary definition of the word detain: “to force someone officially to stay in a place”.
Conslusion: Ms. Alqasem is not detained in Israel. She is free to leave the airport in any direction in the world she wishes. She is just not allowed to go into Israel. Nobody is detaining her. She stays where she is because she wants to force Israeli authorities to let her in.
Some years ago, when Omar Barghouti, the founder of BDS movement, calling for boycott everything Israeli, was at the same time studying at Tel Aviv university, I couldn’t believe the stupidity of the university and Israeli authorities who agreed to give such priviledge to their mortal enemy. I think at least the state authorities got a bit wiser by barring entry to such enemies.
“Israel is supposed to be a secular and liberal state, and it’s unseemly to detail Alqasem for a week before deciding whether to let her in. Just let her in, already!”
Yes, I thought “detained” was a strange word to use, as she is very clearly not being detained and even says as much. Furthermore, any update on the comment you wrote in response to this yesterday, regarding Alqasem’s previous support for those who murdered Israeli civilians and other such activities? Because Jerry doesn’t mention these things in this post and, if they’re correct, they significantly change how one should view this situation, and maybe how Jerry would view it.
Sorry, in case I wasn’t clear: you are correct that “detain” means to forcefully keep someone in a place. In the US, 99% of the time we hear the word it’s in the context of police or other law enforcement locking up arrestees, illegal immigrants, or others suspected of or found to be breaking the law. Very occasionally, someone like me will use the word in a context where it’s meant to show exasperation at something that took up one’s time and couldn’t be escaped (e.g. “Sorry I’m late getting home, honey, but the boss detained me and I couldn’t get out of the surprise staff meeting”).
Just a quibble that I’m not aware of the UK refusing entry to “critics”. It does sometimes refuse entry to those it deems guilty of “hate speech”.
There’s a list here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_people_banned_from_entering_the_United_Kingdom
That’s what I meant.
And its definition of “hate speech” includes legitimate criticism of islam.
Does it? Could you give an example of legitimate criticism of Islam that would be deemed hate speech in the UK please.
Google is your friend.
https://www.theverge.com/2016/3/24/11297128/matthew-doyle-arrest-muslim-tweet-brussels
https://www.businessinsider.com/in-britain-police-arrest-twitter-and-facebook-users-if-they-make-anti-muslim-statements-2013-5
The cops in Britain seem to spend more time policing Facebook than murder
https://www.breitbart.com/london/2017/10/14/british-police-arrest-at-least-3395-people-for-offensive-online-comments-one-year/
The irony is that by attemting to enter Israel in order to study there, Lara Alqasem is breaching the BDS policy that she is accused of supporting. She is not allowed to breach the boycott, on the grounds that she supports the boycott. Go reckon
That’s a good point.
It’s not so strange. Starting with the founder of BDS, Omar Barghuti, many BDS-are were coming to Israel, staging demonstration and events in the country. And they have no intention to give up on all Israeli innovations in their computers and their smartphones or at their doctors. The ultimate aim of BDS is to get rid of Israel. Arab armies didn’t manage. Economic boycott which Arab countries were conducting since early 1920 didn’t manage. Now they attempt to delegitimise and dehumanize Israel in the eyes of the world. BDS leaders know that boycott of a few Israeli vegetables will not harm Israel’s economy. But their actions are perfect for this goal of delegitimize and dehumanize Israel – no cultural or academic exchange, people avoiding Israeli fruit and vegetables – it works. There was a survey showing that after every BDS event on American unniversities the level of oldfashioned antisemitism was significantly higher.
My question would be, why does she want into a country that she is protesting via BDS? I would not let her in. These American reporters on the job here could do far better covering all the nasty stuff this administration has been doing and still is at our boarders. Separating children from parents. Many who will never see their parents again. All caused by the Trump policies. Or maybe they could cover the missing Journalist who Saudi’s dictator most likely killed in Turkey. This guy was living in the states working for an American paper. Trump will do nothing on this because he is a coward.
[Disclaimer: I’m often found to be sympathising with the Palestinians.]
I’m a little puzzled why a supporter of BDS would want to study in Israel anyway.
But given that she does, I think it’s unwise for the Israeli government to prevent her, on purely pragmatic grounds. Allowing her in might improve her perception of Israel, and keeping her out certainly won’t help.
I can’t criticise the Israeli authorities on moral grounds over this one, since every country has the right to refuse foreign nationals and, unfortunately, visas are refused on entirely capricious and arbitrary grounds all the time. I think they’re almost always wrong to do so but everyone does it.
cr
I’m not sure whether or not I agree with Israel’s decision here — I’m waiting for more information to come out about Alqasem first — but I wouldn’t call the grounds for the decision “capricious and arbitrary.” There are specific reasons that Alqasem hasn’t been admitted to the country.
BJ, I wasn’t referring to this decision specifically, I was referring to many visa refusals in general, by many countries. Often it appears like they just didn’t like the politics or the lifestyle of the refusee.
But they shouldn’t have issued her a visa, then refused her entry – that’s a blunder.
cr
From the Weiss and Stephens NYT piece:
Sure makes it sound like Alqasem is being denied entry solely on the basis of a thought crime.
That is very clearly wrong, I agree.
Should Canada accept the Westboro baptists if they seek to immigrate? What about Richard Spencer or David Duke?
Alqasem was not trying to immigrate. If those people want to visit Canada for a time, the Canucks would every right to deny them entry, as they would anyone else. Like this situation with Israel, however, it may not play well in the media and might (also like this situation) go counter to their claims about openness and democracy. The Canadians, like the Israelis (and everyone else), ought to think carefully before enforcing their rights.
Anyway, there is a world of difference between immigration and a visa for short term visit
Well I am not talking perception. BJ said this was a clear case of a moral wrong, barring her because of what she advocates. I don’t find that quite so clear (and your comment indicates you don’t either).
As mikeyc said, this is about letting her visit. If she was trying to immigrate, I would absolutely side with Israel in this case. But I do think it’s wrong to say to someone, “publicly renounce your political view on an economic issue [note: it would be different if she was advocating genocide or outright antisemitism] or you can’t visit our country,” especially once they’ve been given the visa and are at the airport.
On the other hand, I still want to see if there’s more to Alqasem’s than merely supporting BDS. Malgorzata mentioned some other possible part of her past here.
Studying and living there is a bit more than a visit. But that’s what your moral principle turns on? It’s okay to ban her if she wants to immigrate but not if she only wants to stay a few years?
Count me unconvinced.
Of course Israeli has the “right” to exclude Alqasem, as any country does any foreign national. The question is whether this is a wise and proper exercise of that right. Do you favor Canada’s prohibiting a visit by Steve Bannon or MiYi?
I do not, if “visit” means what visit normally means. But in this case visit means take up residence and stay for an extended period doesn’t it? If Phelps wants to “visit” for a few years and set up shop in my town,I do object.
And one other thing that’s a blunder, at least – they issued her a visa, then refused to let her in. The time to refuse her would have been when she applied for the visa, before she wasted her time and money on the flight and before they incurred the bad publicity of detaining her at the airport.
cr
Yes, good point. I didn’t think of that.
I guess “boycott” doesn’t mean what it used to.
Well put.
Being an action against Jews, it requires the usual *double standards may apply. They also don’t smash up their own computers if they contain an Israeli-made ‘Intel’ chip, among a host of other things…
Beautiful.
Israel may have been a secular and liberal state at one time. Whether that is the case now is far from certain. The threat that a rapidly increasing Arab population represents to maintaining Israel as primarily Jewish as well as the expansionist tendencies of a right-wing government makes one doubt that Israel can be referred to as liberal and secular. This tendency has created a rift between American and Israeli Jews.
In an article on the Project Syndicate site, Shlomo Ben-Ami, former Israeli foreign minister, presents a stark warning about the future of the country. He concludes: “With the two-state solution all but dead, Israel has determined that its Jewish identity is more important than its democracy. This will be bad not just for its Arab citizens, but ultimately for Jewish Israelis as well.”
https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/israel-nation-state-law-palestinians-by-shlomo-ben-ami-2018-09
In a Washington Post column, Dana Milbank, who is Jewish, discusses how American and Israeli Jews differ widely in their perceptions of Trump and the way Israel is heading. Trump is popular in Israel while only 34% of American Jews support him. Milbank states this:
——————–
“We are the stunned witnesses of new alliances between Israel, Orthodox factions of Judaism throughout the world, and the new global populism in which ethnocentrism and even racism hold an undeniable place,” Hebrew University of Jerusalem sociologist Eva Illouz wrote in an article appearing this week on Yom Kippur in Israel’s Haaretz newspaper titled “The State of Israel vs. the Jewish people.”
Netanyahu has undertaken “a profound shift in the state’s identity as a representative of the Jewish people to a state that aims to advance its own expansion through seizure of land, violation of international law, exclusion and discrimination,” she wrote. Israel “will be able to count only on the support of a handful of billionaires and the ultra-Orthodox” in America. “Trumpism is a passing phase in American politics. Latinos and left-wing Democrats will become increasingly involved in the country’s politics, and as they do, these politicians will find it increasingly difficult to justify continued American support of Israeli policies that are abhorrent to liberal democracies. Unlike in the past, however, Jews will no longer pressure them to look the other way.”
——————
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/israel-is-driving-jewish-america-farther-and-farther-away/2018/09/21/de2716f8-bdbb-11e8-8792-78719177250f_story.html?noredirect=on&utm_term=.5655817df7a9
It was a pipe dream to believe that Israel could maintain itself as a liberal and secular democracy while being a Jewish state at the same time. This fantasy approaches a self-evident contradiction. The situation will grow worse as the Arab population grows faster than the Jewish population. If somehow this demographic trend reverses itself, we may have a different story. If Israel should decide to annex any of the occupied territories, the crisis will worsen quickly. At the moment, at least, it seems clear that Israel has decided to maintain its Jewish identity in preference to its liberal democratic one, which includes a marriage of convenience with right wing Christians. I don’t think this is surprising and arguments can be made on both sides to its wisdom. But, the 70 year Middle East crisis will continue with no end in sight.
Donald Trump’s ostensible support for Israel is entirely cynical and transactional. That was made clear when he named as ambassador to Israel a right-wing zealot who has said that Jews who support a two-state solution “are worse than kapos“(the term for Jews who collaborated with the Nazis at the concentration camps) — and when, at Trump’s insistence, two evangelical tv preachers with histories of bigoted remarks against Jews and other non-Christians gave the benedictions at the opening of the new US embassy in Jerusalem. The latter was an embarrassment to secular Americans and an affront to the Jews in attendance.
I know people in Israel who already think the state of Israel includes Gaza and the West Bank. I think there has already been a de facto annexation which is irreversible. Israel cannot in good faith deny annexation and at the same time exercise control of Gaza and plant settlers in the West Bank. I have no problem with the settlers moving there but if they live there they should be under the jurisdiction of the government of the West Bank. That according to the official position of Israel is not the government of Israel.
I don’t know why some readers thought you would take Israel’s side (or why Bari Weiss’s critics are flummoxed). This is about the application of neutral principles. I’d’ve been surprised (and not in the good way) had you or Bari come down on the other side
I oppose what Israel did here, if Alqasem is merely a supporter of BDS; however, if what Malgorzata here is true, it changes things and makes me significantly less sure of what the right decision is.
Damn, I forgot the closing tag for the italics. “If” was the only word that was supposed to be italicized.
The piece I read said she was a former member. If her views have changed that would make a difference. A former member whose views have changed should be admitted.
If she is a current member and active then I agree with Israel and would keep her out.
I am in favor of free speech and travel but there are limits. I think it perfectly reasonable for a country to deny entry to someone who appears to be their enemy. And to be clear she belongs to a group that is Israel’s enemy – “Their cry, ‘From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,’ is obviously a call for Israel to be eliminated.”
Remember Israel that been at war for 70 years and is subject to frequent terrorist attacks. This decision makes sense. Israel is always on war footing and it is likely that another terrorist attack will happen this week.
If she were a citizen, she should (and does) have the right to call for Israel’s destruction. She is not and she has no rights nor expectations of entry.
Israel remains a secular state. It is not a theocracy and Israeli Arabs have not lost any rights. They remain as part of the Knesset. It remains a democracy.
All this talk about Israel losing its democracy is because of the passage of the so-called Nation State bill. But there is nothing in that bill which is new, it merely restates and affirms policies that have always been part of Israeli law and tradition.
And that means that Israel remains the homeland of the Jewish people. Jews have been and remain favored here – but only in one regard: that they can enter and will be offered citizenship. And it is, ironically, only because Israel remains a democracy that this policy is important and will not change.
That said, there has been a change in Israeli policy, and this change explains why Israel will not allow a BDS supporter to enter. Israel has started a new policy with regard to the issue of whether it will tolerate the very notion of whether it has a right to exist.
Israel now views the failure to achieve true peace with the Arab world over the past 60 years, as a function of the fact that the Arab world still continues to believe that Israel itself is illegitimate, and that they can achieve their goal of its destruction. Israel believes this is the basis of why the Palestinians have rejected all two-state offers and do not honor their obligations in the accords they have signed.
Israel will now reject any argument or entity that promotes the concept that Israel is illegitimate. The idea is that true negotiations will not begin with the Arab world until the Arab world comes to grip with the fact that Israel is not going away.
This policy change is why Trump and Nikki Haley moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv.