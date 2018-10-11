A “walk of respect” for an organ donor

This will buttress your faith in humanity in these dire times. It’s a sad video but also an uplifting one.

What you see here took place in Meridian, Idaho about ten days ago, when a 53-year-old man was moved from the intensive care unit to the operating theater, where he was taken off life support and died. His organs were then removed and used to help other people. When his gurney was wheeled to the operating theater, the staff of St. Luke’s Meridian Hospital silently lined the fourth-floor hallway, as they always do, to pay respect to the man’s gift and to support his family.

Please make sure you’ve filled out your organ-donation form on your driver’s license, as I have, or put it in your “living will”. You’re not going to need those organs when you’re dead, but somebody else will.

h/t: Su

4 Comments

  1. Historian
    Posted October 11, 2018 at 10:00 am | Permalink

    I was very moved by this ceremony. It does represent a bright light in dark times.

    Reply
  2. Kevin Henderson
    Posted October 11, 2018 at 10:28 am | Permalink

    Very moving. For anyone not already an organ donor: the rest does not have to be silence, despite protests of the Dane. Parts of you can live on.

    Reply
  3. Glenda Palmer
    Posted October 11, 2018 at 10:51 am | Permalink

    Already done. 😀

    Reply
  4. YF
    Posted October 11, 2018 at 11:23 am | Permalink

    My fear is that my organs would end up inside a Repugnican. I would not rest in peace.

    Reply

