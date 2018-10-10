Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day: Wednesday, October 10, 2018. It’s also National Angel Food Cake Day (I love the stuff, especially when made with fresh strawberry icing), as well as World Mental Health Day.

I’ll be leaving for Croatia tomorrow and posting will be light for a week. But Grania, peace be upon her, has agreed to do the Hili dialogues during my absence, so give thanks to her.

Not much happened on this day in history. Again, as with yesterday, Wikipedia says that in 1582, “Because of the implementation of the Gregorian calendar this day does not exist in this year in Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.” This day does not exist!!! On this day in 1871, the Chicago fire, begun October 8, after a barn accident (probably not Mrs. O’Leary’s cow kicking over a lantern) burned out. 300 people died and 3.3 square miles of the city was destroyed, leaving over 100,000 people homeless. On October 10, 1928, Chiang Kai-shek became Chairman of the Republic of China. In 1938, the Munich Agreement, an act of craven appeasement, ceded the Sudetenland (the German-speaking moiety of Czechoslovakia) to the Nazis. “Peace in our time,” bleated the failed Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. That peace lasted less than a year. On October 10, 1971, London Bridge, sold to the Americans and moved to the U.S., opened in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. This is London Bridge, not the Tower Bridge; here’s the difference.

London Bridge in its new home:

Tower Bridge, which everyone thinks is London Bridge:

On this day in 1973, Vice President Spiro Agnew resigned after being charged with evading federal income tax. He never saw the inside of a jail, and died in 1996. Finally, on this day in 1985, U.S. naval fighter jets intercepted an Egyptian plane carrying members of the Palestine Liberation Front who were on their way to Tunisia. The jets forced the plane to land in Italy, where the hijackers were tried, paroled, released to Yugoslavia, and disappeared. I don’t know if Mossad ever tracked them down, but I don’t think so.

Notables born on this day include Giuseppi Verdi (1813), Alberto Giacometti (1901), two jazz musicians, Harry Edison (1915) and Thelonious Monk (1917), Harold Pinter (1930), John Prine (1946), Tanya Tucker (1958), Julia Sweeney (1959), and Daniel Pearl (1963, beheaded 2002).

Those who expired on October 10 include Abel Tasman (1659), Edith Piaf (1963), Yul Brynner and Orson Welles (both 1985), and my Chicago colleague Wayne C. Booth (2005).

Brynner, who had smoked since age 12, quit in 1971 but it was too late. He died of lung cancer 14 years later, and, as he was dying he made this commercial to deter people from smoking:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is auditioning for the role of Henri The Existentialist Cat:

Hili: I don’t see any sense in life. A: You are looking in the wrong direction.

In Polish:

Hili: Nie widzę żadnego sensu życia.

Ja: Patrzysz w złą stronę.

Here’s a cartoon from reader Su:

A tweet from reader George; how could somebody be this muddled?:

I am dying 😂😂😂😂 This family called the cops on some whales 😂 I can't breathe 😂 RETWEET! pic.twitter.com/bIpvOAsS4f — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) October 8, 2018

Tweets from Heather Hastie. Who woulda thought that Noam Chomsky would come out against Antifa? In the tweet below that, Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan decries the Offense Culture:

Justice Elena Kagan on Free Speech on Campus "I think people should lose their thin skins." pic.twitter.com/6Nkp9GDrYF — Navid (@NYCNavid) October 5, 2018

From Heather via Ann German: Is this a case of “monkey see, monkey do,” or was the gorilla trained to do this?

Also via Ann German: Steve Stewart-Williams sends an illusion that Matthew will love:

This is probably the best illusion I've ever seen. The blue and red lines are all the same length; none is moving or changing size, and they’re all at the same level. Only the arrowheads are moving. https://t.co/bDyeOKXgbC pic.twitter.com/V6KrmLkiPr — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) October 4, 2018

Tweets from Matthew: Auden’s translation of the 9th century poem Pangur Bán, by an Irish monk (original test here). I had a black cat for 18 years named Pangur after this poem.

‘How happy we are, alone together, scholar and cat’ (WH Auden)

[BL, Add 35313, c. 1500] pic.twitter.com/0tf5SqFkjR — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) October 4, 2018

A true fact, though it should be the singular “larva”:

You are not hallucinating. This is a real live beetle larvae that has made a protective shield from its own poop. Costa Rica. pic.twitter.com/jldFoC1OAO — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) October 2, 2018

Tweets from Grania. This one is a jawdropper:

You can see the pulse of the gas thrusters on @SpaceX's Falcon 9, as the rocket's boost stage guides itself back to Earth last night. pic.twitter.com/Y2ngwqX2w3 — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) October 8, 2018

Good morning, neko-san!

Man bites dog!

Brave sheep rescues fireman stuck on roof… pic.twitter.com/exsLepakvP — John Donoghue (@JohnDonoghue64) October 7, 2018

A refreshing ad. After all, who really cares (except HuffPo) that Taylor Swift endorsed a Democrat?

Sick of celebrity political PSAs? Maybe it's time for a video from people who really matter. #Gutfeld pic.twitter.com/NA888e5ftl — Greg Gutfeld Show (@GregGutfeldShow) October 7, 2018