Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ Beelzebub

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “devil,” was captioned “That pope chap really believes in the devil!” and came with the email note, “The Pope really believes in the devil, and angels, as this nicely pitched Reuters article explains.

I’ll remind you of the immortal quote by the Alabama philosopher Delos McKown:

“The invisible and the non-existent look very much alike.”

(The source of the quote can be found here.)

For those of you who praise the “progressive” Pope Francis, here’s an excerpt from the Reuters report (my emphasis):

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – The devil is alive and well and working overtime to undermine the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis says.

In fact, the pope is so convinced that Satan is to blame for the sexual abuse crisis and deep divisions racking the Church that he has asked Catholics around the world to recite a special prayer every day in October to try to beat him back.

“(The Church must be) saved from the attacks of the malign one, the great accuser and at the same time be made ever more aware of its guilt, its mistakes, and abuses committed in the present and the past,” Francis said in a message on Sept. 29.

Since he was elected in 2013, Francis has made clear that he believes the devil to be real. In a document in April on holiness in the modern world, Francis mentioned the devil more than a dozen times.

“We should not think of the devil as a myth, a representation, a symbol, a figure of speech or an idea. This mistake would lead us to let down our guard, to grow careless and end up more vulnerable,” he wrote in the document.

Nope, it’s not the priests who are abusing children: they’re merely the puppets of. . . . can it be?. . . Satan.

So much for the new “liberal” Vatican.

19 Comments

  1. W.T. Effingham
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 9:15 am | Permalink

    The second to last sentence of PCC(E)’s comments of this post are optimal if one reads it aloud in one’s best impersonation of Dana Carvey’s Church Lady.

    Reply
  2. ian Clark
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 9:28 am | Permalink

    I wish Monopoly money was real too.

    Reply
  3. Michael Fisher
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 9:32 am | Permalink

    The same devil that disappears naughty priests to new parishes in faraway climes, shifts parish funds around so guilty dioceses are poorer on paper, pays off witnesses, discredits the abused, settles out of court, insulates the Vatican city state legally from the actions of their agents outside the walls, massively underpays taxes. The Church has been at this Machiavellian game for hundreds of years & they are just purple robed mafia. Start at the top & invade Vatican City, arrests & seizures of records – the Hague for a series of public trials. Strip them of all assets.

    Reply
    • Torbjörn Larsson
      Posted October 10, 2018 at 9:49 am | Permalink

      Hear, hear!

      Since Vatican City – despite the Roman advice to separate secular state and religion- is a state, can ICC look at its crimes? That these crimes are global in scope should also figure in.

      Reply
  4. Ken Kukec
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 9:43 am | Permalink

    Jesus is sampling Verbal from The Usual Suspects.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted October 10, 2018 at 9:46 am | Permalink

      Who was, in turn, sampling Baudelaire.

      Reply
    • Geoff Toscano
      Posted October 10, 2018 at 11:52 am | Permalink

      That was a great movie, when we didn’t know what we now know about Kevin Spacey.

      Reply
  5. Greg H
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 9:45 am | Permalink

    If the Catholic Church is the best God can do, I’m really embarrassed for him.

    Reply
  6. Christopher
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 10:09 am | Permalink

    Could make for a snazzy new musical: “The Devil is Alive and Well and Living in the Vatican”, with just a few changes in the lyrics of “La Bourrée du Célibataire”…

    Reply
    • Christopher
      Posted October 10, 2018 at 10:36 am | Permalink

      Come to think of it, the song “Fils de…” still kinda fits.

      Reply
  7. eric
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 10:10 am | Permalink

    Nope, it’s not the priests who are abusing children: they’re merely the puppets of. . . . can it be?. . . Satan.

    Being more cynical, I interpret ‘Satan is responsible for the church’s pedophile scandals’ to mean he thinks the Evil One is responsible for victims coming forward and for any information leaks, and he’s praying that God will intervene to prevent other victims from stepping forward/more information coming out.

    Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted October 10, 2018 at 11:44 am | Permalink

      Yeah, cynical but I’m right there with you. Especially given one of the monikers for Satan the Pope used, “The Great Accuser.”

      Reply
  8. W.T. Effingham
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 10:19 am | Permalink

    The former cardinal that Archbishop Vigano referred to made a simple mistake. He misunderstood the meaning of the word “seminarians” .

    Reply
  9. mikeyc
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 10:21 am | Permalink

    errr…”The greatest trick the devil every pulled…”?

    Reply
    • Ken Phelps
      Posted October 10, 2018 at 11:42 am | Permalink

      “Beating him back” doesn’t seem like the best choice of words either.

      Reply
  10. TJR
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 10:41 am | Permalink

    Catholic priests are the puppets of Satan.

    Yes, exactly.

    The Catholic church is the best evidence we have for the existence of Satan.

    Reply
  11. Frank Bath
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 10:43 am | Permalink

    Let’s be clear: The Roman Catholic Church is the very devil.

    Reply
  12. JohnE
    Posted October 10, 2018 at 10:54 am | Permalink

    So god condemned Lucifer (“Satan”) to hell, but somehow Satan remains free to leave hell anytime he wants and wander around the Earth for the purpose of “tempting” people to do wrong(including Jesus, according to the Bible)? God isn’t powerful enough to make his punishment of Satan stick (and keep him in hell), but Satan is powerful enough to implement a plan to have god tortured and killed by convincing Eve to eat the “forbidden fruit”? It’s hard to believe that an omniscient god didn’t see it coming, and that an omnipotent god didn’t prevent that from happening (unless god is some kind of masochist)!

    Yep, all makes perfect sense.

    Reply
    • darrelle
      Posted October 10, 2018 at 11:46 am | Permalink

      His omnibenevolence probably got it the way. Couldn’t bring himself to be mean to Satan.

      Reply

