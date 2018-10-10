Duck report: Lonely James is still here

As I’m leaving for Croatia tomorrow, Anna (who’s also leaving in a few days) and then Sanja will be on Duck Duty, assuming that lovelorn Frank remains in Botany Pond. I haven’t yet checked to see if he’s there this morning, but I hope he leaves soon and joins the others on their imminent Great Migration.

Until that happens, we will take care of the handsome James Pond. I am still upset at how he was abandoned by Honey for another drake, and in a matter of a minute—after a vicious duck fight on October 5 in which Billzebub soundly defeated James, with Honey inciting them on with frantic quacking. (She would do that to determine who’s the most aggressive duck!).

Here are some photos taken in the last couple days. First, here’s the grate through which Billzebub flew and then got trapped after I squirted him with my Super Soaker. I saved his life, only to see him abscond with Honey. But I had no choice. Billzebub flew underneath the bars and then got trapped; I had to carefully grab him through the lower gap, pin his wings against his body, and then extricate his head from the well. I then gently squeezed his body through the lower gap, and let him go; he appeared completely unfazed. He then took off with Honey.

I have no idea how Billzebub managed to fly through the gap beneath the bars so quickly. He just headed for that window and was in within a second. Perhaps ducks are part liquid:

James, as he is every morning, standing on the cement ring and waiting for Honey:

In the afternoon he snoozes on the island, still looking out:

My handsome drake as I’ll always remember him. He was too kind to be a reproductively successful duck!

Two of James’s outstanding traits, beyond his kindness, were his ability to swim backwards and his vigorous and adorable twerking, when he shook his butt repeatedly and rapidly. That’s shown in the video below:

Perhaps a reader who knows about duck behavior can explain this constant tail-shaking. One theory, which is mine, is that it recharges the glands in the butt that provide oil for the duck’s feathers.

James groomed and twerked simultaneously; here are some photos taken in succession (they’re blurry because he was moving and the shutter speed was low):

Another video of James preening and twerking, taken yesterday.

We mustn’t forget the turtles, though Anna likes them (and the crayfish) more than I do. Here are some shots of the red-eared sliders (Trachemys scripta elegans) who have, as it’s gotten colder, increasingly taken to basking. It’s turtles all the way down!

A whole gang of them! Some take advantage of the cypress knees to prop themselves up to gain more sun.

A turtle examines James: