Discipline for University of Michigan prof who wouldn’t write a letter for a student to study in Israel; but another UM teacher refuses to write a similar letter on anti-Israel grounds

Well cut off my legs and call me Shorty! (Is that ableist?) You may remember the fracas about John Cheney-Lippold, a University of Michigan (UM) cultural studies professor who refused to write a letter for a student, Abigail Ingber, who wanted to study in Tel Aviv for a semester. (See my four posts on it here.) At the time I wrote letters to the President of the University, to Cheney-Lippold’s chair, and to all the UM Regents, accusing Cheney-Lippold of dereliction of professional duty despite his clear freedom of speech to do and say what he wanted when not engaged in mentoring students professionally. You can see my letter here, which says this among other things:
So far the response of the University of Michigan to this clear dereliction of duty has been tepid. I would hope that you could impress on your faculty their need to fulfill their academic duties regardless of their personal beliefs, and tell them that refusing to help students advance their careers because that help violates one’s dislike of Israel—or any other country—is not a demonstration of academic freedom, but a violation of one’s contract with the University.
I would have done exactly the same thing had a Jewish professor refused to write a letter supporting a student who wanted to study in Palestine.
I got only tepid responses from one Regent and Cheney-Lippold’s chair that told me what I already knew (and put in my own letter): no UM department, or the University itself, takes a stand against Israel or in favor of BDS. I figured that UM wouldn’t do anything further. (I didn’t favor Cheney-Lippold’s firing or anything, but did think he should have been given a talking-to.)
Well, Cheney-Lippold has been given more than a trip to the University Woodshed. As the Detroit News and Washington Post report (click on first and second screenshots respectively), the professor has been disciplined, and not lightly, either. But in the meantime, as the Post reported, a second UM teacher—in this case a graduate student instructor (GSI)—withdrew her own offer to write a letter of recommendation for a student after the GSI learned that her student wanted to study for a semester abroad at Tel Aviv University. The GSI, one Lucy Peterson, rescinded her offer when she learned that the semester was in Israel, as Peterson, like Cheney-Lippold, was “pledged. . . to a boycott of Israeli institutions as a way of showing solidarity with Palestine.”
First, what happened to Cheney-Lippold? Read the article:
Excerpts (I’ve put the Dean’s reponse in bold):
John Cheney-Lippold, a tenured American and digital studies associate professor, will not get a merit raise during the 2018-19 academic year and can’t go on his upcoming sabbatical in January or another sabbatical for two years, according to the letter signed by Elizabeth Cole, the interim dean of UM’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts.
He could also face additional discipline, up to and including dismissal, if a similar incident occurs in the future, Cole wrote in the letter, dated Oct. 3.
“Your conduct has fallen far short of the University’s and College’s expectations for how LSA faculty interact with and treat students,” according to Cole’s letter, which The News obtained through the Freedom of Information Act. “This letter is a strong warning that your behavior in this circumstance was inappropriate and will not be tolerated.”
“In the future, a student’s merit should be your primary guide for determining how and whether to provide a letter of recommendation. You are not to use student requests for recommendations as a platform to discuss your personal political beliefs.”
. . . Besides outlining disciplinary action, Cole’s letter chided Cheney-Lippold for writing two letters previously for students who wanted to study in Israel because he didn’t have tenure. Cole also criticized him for using class time in two courses he is teaching to discuss his views on the Palestinian-led BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanctions) movement and his decision to not write a letter for Ingber.
“You did not honor your responsibility to teach your students the material on your syllabus related to your field of expertise,” Cole wrote. “Although this material was discussed in only one session, an entire class period represents a significant portion of your total contact hours with students over the semester. This use of class time to discuss your persona] opinions was a misuse of your role as a faculty member.”
The letter also said Cheney-Lippold violated Ingber’s privacy in some statements he made to media outlets and “cast a national spotlight” on her.
“Your actions throughout this entire series of events has harmed your students and has caused significant disruption to the Department of American Culture. the College, and the University as a whole,” Cole wrote.
The interim dean also said Cheney-Lippold wrongly portrayed the Israeli boycott as sanctioned by UM. “In fact, the University formally and publicly opposes a boycott of Israeli academic institutions,” Cole wrote.
Cheney-Lippold’s current salary was unavailable, said UM spokesman Rick Fitzgerald. But before he received tenure, he was an assistant professor earning $77,797. UM does not give cost-of-living raises, only merit raises, Fitzgerald said.
Cheney-Lippold was scheduled to go on a sabbatical for one semester starting in January.
I’d say that that is pretty stiff punishment; in fact, it is stiffer than I would have imagined. Canceling a sabbatical is pretty severe stuff, as you lose all that free time you could have devoted to research. But the discipline is a UM matter, and certainly what Dean Cole wrote Cheney-Lippold was fine—in line with my view that there are professional obligations of faculty that transcend personal ideology. Good for the University of Michigan!
In further news, the father of Abigail Ingber, the student affected, spoke up at last, saying that UM should have fired Cheney-Lippold, calling his actions anti-Semitic and adding this:
“The way he publicized everything and put his own personal beliefs ahead of the academic interests of the students and caused shame to the university and our daughter, that was sufficient basis for him to be terminated,” [Mark] Ingber said.
He also said he thought that Cheney-Lippold waited until his tenure became effective on Sept. 1 to deny his daughter a letter of recommendation, calling it “manipulative” so that he would be immune to discipline.
Cheney-Lippold is consulting with lawyers, and an advising lawyer (from Palestine Legal) said that Cheney-Lippold’s rights had been violated by “compelling” him to favor a program “that is fundamentally discriminatory and violates human rights.” Good luck, Dr. Cheney-Lippold, and congratulations for getting in bed with the anti-Semites.
But in the meantime, have a gander at this:
As the Post reports, it’s very similar to the Cheney-Lippold incident.
Jake Secker is a 20-year-old junior from Great Neck, N.Y., majoring in economics and minoring in entrepreneurship. His father is Israeli, and Secker has made five trips to the nation he considers his “home away from home.” But since he was a young boy, he has longed for something more — actually living in Israel for a stretch of time. This winter, a semester abroad at Tel Aviv University could fulfill that aspiration, he hopes.
As part of the application process, Secker sought a reference from a teaching assistant, known at Michigan as a graduate student instructor, or GSI.
“Hi Lucy!” he wrote Monday, Oct. 1, to his GSI from an introduction to political theory course from last year. “Hope you had a great summer!”
“I am in need of an academic letter of recommendation to study abroad next semester and if you can do that for me that would be greatly appreciated,” he explained.
She replied the same day. “Totally! I’d be delighted,” wrote a teaching assistant he identified as Lucy Peterson who, according to her Facebook profile, is a political theory student at the university.
According to an email provided by Secker, Peterson inquired: “What program are you applying to? Send along whatever information I need, and I’ll let you know when I submit it.”
Secker thanked her and told her he was applying to study at Tel Aviv University. She then replied to say that she couldn’t provide the reference, Secker said.
Here’s Lucy Peterson’s response as reproduced by the Post:
Again, this doesn’t reflect any problem with Jake Secker’s record, for Peterson was willing to write recommendations for other programs (as was Cheney-Lippold for the other student). This is purely about hatred of Israel, and an instructor’s unwillingness to do her job mentoring because she wants to “show solidarity with Palestine.” It’s a second case of abnegation of duty in favor of politics, and it’s wrong.
The Post article adds that Secker contacted Hillel and then his complaint went to the UM Board of Regents and the President of UM. The associate dean for social sciences also wrote a kindly and supportive letter to Secker, offering to meet with him. The dean then offered to write the letter of recommendation herself (that would be a weighty letter!) and said that there would be “some sort of change.” Secker’s father also contacted the UM President and said that there should be disciplinary action against Peterson.
I’ll probably write a letter or two supporting Secker, without recommending that Peterson be disciplined or fired. After all, she’s a graduate instructor, which probably means a graduate student who is doing teaching, and that has to be taken into consideration. But Peterson also needs a trip to the woodshed.
Wow that is quite the punishment. I guess U of A found it embarrassing as no institution enjoys that sort of attention.
I hope the TA is straightened out. I really find this trend terrible.
They stated he violated his contract which was the appropriate response. My prior questions had to do with what basis the university would use discipline the professor. It would have to be for a violation of law or contract violation.
Agree that he should not have been fired.
As why any one eould boycott Israeli institutions, especially a professor at a state university, that is very difficult to understand. It shows how far removed from reality people in our society have become. We have become tribal and separated ourselves into tribes and groups with no empathy or attempt at cooperation or understanding. This is unfortunately particularly true in college campuses.
I have gotten slapped down on this blog for asking for civility towards republicans and for calling people out for using offensive language toward various groups in our society.
It’s not that hard to understand; they think Israel is acting in a terrible manner and seek to us their own economic pressure to get them to change. They compare it to South Africa under apartheid, and the world responded to that country’s policies through almost this exact method; boycotts.
Most people outside that group don’t see the comparison as valid, which makes it hard to understand why boycotting is justified in this case. But there’s nothing difficult to understand about the strategy, since western countries – including liberal governments and conservative ones – have used it before.
As to the why, I think they boycott as a form of signaling. Your (correct) observations about tribalism explain why. As BJ noted, this guy will now be a hero in some quarters, and there might even be a go fund me.
You know, I didn’t favor any punishment either at first, but UM’s statement brings up a lot of issues that simply didn’t occur to me, and some other information of which I was not aware.
“Cole also criticized him for using class time in two courses he is teaching to discuss his views on the Palestinian-led BDS.”
“You are not to use student requests for recommendations as a platform to discuss your personal political beliefs.”
“Cole also criticized him for using class time in two courses he is teaching to discuss his views on the Palestinian-led BDS (Boycott, Divest, Sanctions)…”
“The letter also said Cheney-Lippold violated Ingber’s privacy in some statements he made to media outlets and ‘cast a national spotlight’ on her.”
That last one is particularly nasty. This professor used a student and made them stand under the public spotlight so he could spout off about the evils of Israel. And he’s using class time to propagandize students so he can spread his ideology. I will note that the latter was not at all uncommon when I was in college, as I had many teachers who would suddenly talk about Israel, BDS, “Apartheid state,” etc. during unrelated classes, and that’s how I actually came to believe so many of the conspiracy theories they espoused. I was a young, impressionable college student who looked up to my teachers, and they regularly used class time to brainwash myself and others about the evil of Israel.
So, after reading that, I think a harsh punishment was in order. But what’s next? I have a feeling that now tons of professors at UM — perhaps across the US (and even the UK) — will do the same thing “solidarity” with Cheney-Lippold, and that there may be student protests over all of this (we know exactly which side the protests would support). There’s even a good chance that Cheney-Lippold and others like him will get celebrity and money out of this.
I hope the brass at the University of Michigan made it clear to all instructors and Department Chairs, not just Cheney-Lippold, that this type of conduct is not acceptable. The letter made it quite clear to Cheney-Lippold that using his position to punish students for not adhering to his politics will not be tolerated. Good! Perhaps no further punishment is needed unless he does it again. In large part I view this as an institutional failure, widespread in the academic world, that lets faculty think that “academic freedom” permits this sort of thing.
“This is purely about hatred of Israel”
This seems a bit strong, as surely one could support a boycott on Israel not from hatred of Israel, but as a protest against current Israeli policy with regard to Palestinians.
Just as those who supported a boycott against apartheid era South Africa were not anti-South African, just against the policies towards non-whites.
(I’m not myself claiming that the current situation in Israel is similar to the situation in Apartheid era South Africa.)
I’m glad you’re not comparing them. The BDS movement has no such compunctions, though. It’s a facile and ignorant claim and made primarily by anti-semites.
Even if some memebers of BDS movement do not know that the leaders of the movement are against the existence of Israel in any borders (it’s possible to be totally ignorant of the goal of the movement one is a memeber or supporter of) they most probably can hear the chant which is present at every BDS event: “From the River to the Sea Palestine will be free”. The implication of this chant is really very simple: no Israel between Jordan River and Mediterranean sea. In other words this is a call for genocide of 6.5 million Israeli Jews. This doesn’t look like a quest for justice for anybody but like hatred of Israel. Unless they really don’t understand what they are shouting which is really quite difficult to believe.
I agree with Malgorzata, mostly, but in their defense I will say most protestors don’t understand what they are shouting, in general. It’s herd behavior.
I don’t know about that. If one knows anything at all about the situation (which they should, if they’re protesting in support of one side of it), they know that the Palestinians believe that the Israel should be completely destroyed and that killing any Jew is an enormous and godly achievement to be celebrated and compensated.
I think Lucy Peterson put her foot straight into it. She clearly states why she’s withholding her recommendation. What goes for Mr Cheney-Lippold obviously should go for Ms Peterson. (And I think that the sanctions to the former are justified).
Look, there is quite a bit about the policies of Israel I’m not happy with -I guess most of us are-, but the comparison to the South African Apartheid regime is neither here nor there, there simply is no comparison. It is like comparing a cold to breast cancer.
I am very surprised, since UM has been very squish on regressive stuff in the past. Maybe this was too overtly anti Semitic.
I’m with the father, but this is certainly more than just a slap on the wrist, so bravo.