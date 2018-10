I leave in haste, but will be back tomorrow. In the meantime, have a look at the latest “True Facts about Bobbit Worms and Pals”, which shows these amazing and lovely invertebrates. It’s almost like a Whack-A-Worm show. Read about Bobbit Worms here, and be sure to see the anecdote about Barry the Worm. Despite the persiflage, there’s some great video here.

