What’s with the blue hair?

This is just a question to dispel my ignorance. A lot of the kids, and some adults, are dyeing their hair fluorescent colors like blue, red, and green. I’ve seen it on both men and women.

Now I think it’s ugly, but that’s their choice, and I’m not going to hair-shame. Often the dyed-hair crowd comprises social-justice warriors, like the famous “Big Red” below, but I’m not sure that’s always true. My question is this.

What’s with the colored hair? Is it to show adherence to a particular ideology, or are there other reasons?