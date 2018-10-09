What’s with the blue hair?

This is just a question to dispel my ignorance. A lot of the kids, and some adults, are dyeing their hair fluorescent colors like blue, red, and green. I’ve seen it on both men and women.

Now I think it’s ugly, but that’s their choice, and I’m not going to hair-shame. Often the dyed-hair crowd comprises social-justice warriors, like the famous “Big Red” below, but I’m not sure that’s always true. My question is this.

What’s with the colored hair? Is it to show adherence to a particular ideology, or are there other reasons?

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 9, 2018 at 10:30 am and filed under Get off my lawn!. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

113 Comments

  1. Diana MacPherson
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:35 am | Permalink

    I think it’s a hipster phenomena. I find there is an overlap of hipster and SJW when it comes to fashion trends and attitudes. They all seem to have a tribal snooty “too cool for school” outlook and I think the hair style is just a reflection of the same. I remember recently hearing middle aged women being criticized for joining the trend which only seems to support my theory that it’s trendy and exclusive.

    Reply
    • Beau Quilter
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:40 am | Permalink

      Age-shaming in the world of hair-dying trends seems ironic to me. Weren’t octegenarians the original “blue hairs”?

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:42 am | Permalink

        Yeah, well being a middle aged woman gets a lot of “thou shalt nots” including “wearing mini skirts” and putting on make up a certain way. It’s a way of kicking you out of “youth crowd”.

        Reply
        • darwinwins
          Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:14 am | Permalink

          Sort of like us old guys being told to leave the Speedos at home.

          Reply
          • XCellKen
            Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:43 am | Permalink

            ALL guys should leave their Speedos at home. And this coming from a former competitive swimmer

            Reply
            • Dave
              Posted October 9, 2018 at 3:50 pm | Permalink

              What’s wrong with dick-stickers?

              Reply
          • Diana MacPherson
            Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:53 am | Permalink

            No, that’s all guys.

            Reply
        • Ken Kukec
          Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:15 am | Permalink

          ‘Twas ever thus. The arrogance of youth must assert itself, including by excluding old folk — it’s a biological imperative, like salmon swimming upstream to spawn.

          As Marlon Brando said in The Wild One when asked what he was rebelling against, “What have you got?”

          Reply
          • XCellKen
            Posted October 9, 2018 at 2:34 pm | Permalink

            Lisa Simpson also said that to Principal Skinner

            Reply
    • kazzed
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:45 am | Permalink

      Interesting, but I might disagree. From what I can tell (and that is very limited) it just seems to mostly be playful self-expression. Perhaps the remark about a middle-aged woman doing so is because it isn’t seen as a very “grown-up” or “professional” look. Perhaps if the trend continues that attitude could change. I’m not bothered by it (yet?) and I think it’s kind of fun.

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:11 am | Permalink

        Could be or it could be both things or many things depending who the person is.

        Reply
    • Mike Cracraft
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:29 am | Permalink

      Yeah. It’s a “youth culture” thing just like tattoos and facial piercing. At one time all of these were looked down on as kind of seedy belonging to a certain type of undesirable. Now of course it’s everywhere. I think it’s an identity signal showing that “Hey, I’m cool too just like you.” wink wink nudge nudge.
      On older people it looks just silly to me.

      Reply
  2. sandishores
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:38 am | Permalink

    It’s just fun as far as I know

    I am 57 and have hot pink hair, or bright purple, or even really bright blue

    My daughter always has her hair colored, a few times like the pic in this post, but usually purple, or an ombre effect

    Back when I was younger I colored my hair to be red/auburn because no one takes a blond seriously, especially back then

    So, old joke for you.
    What do you call a blond who dyes her hair red? Artificial intelligence har har har

    Anyway we don’t do it for any reason other than to have fun

    Reply
    • SA Gould
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:00 am | Permalink

      Ditto. Hair is a renewable accessory, like nails. Some people also iron their hair, perm it or use hair gel for a spiky look. It’s like changing your clothes.

      Reply
    • Christopher
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:07 am | Permalink

      My son, who turned 21 last Sunday, showed up to the restaurant with bright pink hair. He is, like me, a natural redhead, and also like me struggled with all the attention (much of it negative, though often just embarrassing) the hair color brought as a child. What I find curious is that unlike me, he chose to draw MORE attention to his hair, but then again, now that he’s 6’7” and all muscles, he probably gets the positive attention from people he wants, whereas I only got the old ladies (the blue hairs, as we called them) who for as long as I can remember have fawned over me and said embarrassing things (for a 5 yr old especially) like “oh I just love your hair, would you trade with me?”

      Reply
  3. Mark Reaume
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:39 am | Permalink

    I think a common opinion is that they do it to rebel or come across as non-conformists. I think it is more simple than that for most people. They do it because:

    1) they think it looks good (eye of the beholder and all of that)
    2) they like to change their appearance from time to time
    3) they feel that it better reflects their personality

    Reply
    • Luis Servin
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:24 am | Permalink

      Maybe many just do it for fun. As a 61 year old male, whose hair is thinning fast, all I can say is: Go for it!! If you’re male, it’s likely that in you future there won’t be enought hair left to do crazy stuff with it.

      Reply
      • ThyroidPlanet
        Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:48 am | Permalink

        I like it – oh, I apologize – I mean :

        [ thumb up on hand extending from cufflinked formal wear]

        Reply
  4. drbobdrbob2
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:39 am | Permalink

    Could be they’re saying “I’m different, I’m special, I’m rebelling.” Personally I’m OK with hair of any color. It’s nose rings that I don’t think I’ll ever like.

    Reply
    • Rita Prangle
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:33 am | Permalink

      And tongue beads – Yuck!!

      Reply
    • Mark R.
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:59 pm | Permalink

      I don’t like nose rings (septum piercing), but I find nostril piercings attractive. I really dislike the look when people make huge holes in their earlobes. Just looks incredibly ugly to me. But what’s worse than that imo are facial tattoos. I just don’t get facial tattoos.

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted October 9, 2018 at 2:10 pm | Permalink

        Often people regret those huge earlobe holes and need plastic surgery to fix them.

        Reply
        • Mark R.
          Posted October 9, 2018 at 4:06 pm | Permalink

          Not surprising.

          I often wonder about young people with excessive “ink”. How many regret it once they are much older. Especially people with facial tattoos. At the same time, maybe tats are easier to get rid of then I think.

          Reply
  5. kazzed
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:41 am | Permalink

    While dyed hair may be disproportionately set to a more leftist inclination, I would guess that could be explained by originality and independence prompting creative expression (as opposed to “conservative” – in a traditional definition).

    I haven’t seen any evidence that directly ties it to anything. As of right now I see it more as playful self-expression.

    Reply
  6. darwinwins
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:44 am | Permalink

    Chanty Binx. If I were writing a novel, I’d be hard pressed to come up with a character name that good.

    Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:27 am | Permalink

      Yeah, that moniker coulda come right outta a Pynchon novel, like Oedipa Maas or Rachel Owlglass.

      Reply
  7. sedgequeen
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:45 am | Permalink

    It’s a style thing with some rebellion mixed in. It’s been going on for years, waxing and waning. Mostly young people, but I know a couple in their 80’s who color their white hair blue and yellow and pink. Rainbow hair.

    Reply
    • SA Gould
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:03 am | Permalink

      Most all of the seniors at my local Senior Center dye their hair some color. And a third of them have streaks of bright colors. Certainly is as valid 9and natural looking) as dying your hair jet back once you’ve turned all white.

      Reply
    • AC Harper
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:17 am | Permalink

      Back in the 70’s I wore my hair long and beard and moustache untrimmed. The loon pants were pink though.

      Reply
  8. alangrohe
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:47 am | Permalink

    clearly this is the work of antifa and the Oberlin student council

    Reply
  9. Larry Smith
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:49 am | Permalink

    AFAIK it’s just for fun/fashion. My daughter did it, and she’s no SJW/hipster. Very common out here now in So. Cal.

    Pointless chess reference: Board 3 for the US Women’s Olympic Chess Team, Tatev Abrahamyan, has purple hair.

    Reply
    • SA Gould
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:05 am | Permalink

      So did some woman scientist who was featured here, last year I think. She had to be in her 50s at least, and the purple? pink? stripes looked great on her spiky hairdo.

      Reply
      • davidintoronto
        Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:29 am | Permalink

        Prof. Rosie Redfield @ the University of British Columbia.

        Reply
        • SA Gould
          Posted October 9, 2018 at 2:44 pm | Permalink

          Yes, thank you! That was her! She rocked it. (IMO)

          Reply
          • Diana MacPherson
            Posted October 9, 2018 at 2:54 pm | Permalink

            You’re going to trigger Jerry by saying that someone “rocked” something. 😀

            Reply
  10. peepuk
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:51 am | Permalink

    Red or blue hair seems a mild form of Crediblility Enhancing Displays :

    In performing these displays, our commitment is perceived as more genuine, which enhances our credibility within as well as outside the group, increasing the cohesiveness of the group and the likelihood of others joining as a result of that degree of cohesion. These can range from fire-walking, to crucifixion, to self-castration, to vows of celibacy, silence, and/or poverty, to food restrictions, to dress and grooming standards, and on and on and on.

    from “https://danielomcclellan.wordpress.com/tag/credibility-enhancing-displays/”

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:10 am | Permalink

      Well at least it is better than self castration!

      Reply
    • Ken Kukec
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:37 am | Permalink

      Yeah, commitment is why biker gangs wear the 1% patch — to separate themselves from the weekend warriors.

      Reply
      • darrelle
        Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:18 pm | Permalink

        I’m a long time, nearly every day rider, and I’ve never been able to decide which group is really the posers. The self-identified 1% or the rest of us?

        Reply
        • Ken Kukec
          Posted October 9, 2018 at 4:48 pm | Permalink

          All the world’s a pose, I suppose, and all of us on some level posers. 🙂

          Reply
  11. Richard Guérette
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:52 am | Permalink


    Why do SJW have colored hair (The Saad Truth
    505)

    Reply
  12. Ivan
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:55 am | Permalink

    Dyed hair + problem glasses: Mental issues and/or SJW

    Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:06 am | Permalink

      Why are they called “problem” glasses, do you know?

      Reply
    • Merilee
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:24 am | Permalink

      What are problem glasses?

      Reply
    • darwinwins
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:26 am | Permalink

      Reply
    • Mark R.
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 1:03 pm | Permalink

      And then there’s “hipster glasses”…glasses with frames only, no lenses. Fashion trends are strange.

      Reply
      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted October 9, 2018 at 2:11 pm | Permalink

        As someone with severe myopia, I find someone wearing eyewear without lenses really annoying. Perhaps it will also become trendy to walk around wearing a cast.

        Reply
        • Mark R.
          Posted October 9, 2018 at 4:13 pm | Permalink

          Me too! I knew someone who used to wear non-Rx glasses and it drove me crazy. It was during the 80’s “preppy” fad. He was also banking on “women like smart guys”…what a poser.

          The cast wearing fad would be creepy; it reminds me of the tactic Ted Bundy used to lure women.

          Reply
  13. Serendipitydawg
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 10:56 am | Permalink

    I did have my pony tail dyed red and blue, mainly to annoy people who didn’t like men with pony tails (not hipster, lazy person who can’t be bothered to get it cut!).

    I did have the whole lot dyed bright cerise in 2003, but that was to raise a few grand for Breast Cancer UK’s ‘Wear it Pink’ appeal.

    These days it is the natural platinum blonde of advanced years, grey to you 🙂

    Reply
    • AC Harper
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:19 am | Permalink

      Sun kissed and distinguished in my case.

      Reply
      • Serendipitydawg
        Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:05 pm | Permalink

        Sounds wonderful 🙂

        Reply
        • Serendipitydawg
          Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:13 pm | Permalink

          I forgot to say: My wife and her brother started to go grey in their teens (that’s genetics for you, their mother was completely white haired by around 39 to 40) and my wife was pretty much fully grey by her early 30’s. They regularly ribbed each other about being grey and her brother’s stock response was “But on me it looks distinguished”. Now we are all in our 60’s it really makes no odds, though I would prefer mine to be white all over rather than the hold outs of pigment that I still have.

          Maybe it is time for another all over dye job… perhaps green this time, never had that!

          Reply
  14. busterggi
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:01 am | Permalink

    My kids were doing this twenty years ago so there’s nothing new about it. Meaning? “I’m just so rebel, like everyone else!”

    Reply
    • XCellKen
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:49 am | Permalink

      I dyed my hair several colors one hot summer day. Used food colors, which ran down my face as I sweated. Everybody laffed at me.

      Why did I do this? Cause I wanted to look cool like Todd Rudgren did on his album cover.

      BTW, that was the Bicentennial summer, exactly FORTY TWO years ago !!!

      Reply
      • darrelle
        Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:39 pm | Permalink

        On that July 4, 1976 day I was at a barbecue at the remote USAF communications site Langerkopf, near the town of Johanniskreuz. I was the the first person to successfully climb a greased flag pole and remove the dollar bills that were taped around the perimeter of a garbage can lid that was attached to the top of it.

        Reply
  15. Mike Anderson
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:04 am | Permalink

    It’s just a fashion trend. It started in the late 70s in punk counterculture, now it’s mainstream. It is not rebellious at all, at this point.

    Reply
    • SA Gould
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:06 am | Permalink

      +1

      Reply
    • alangrohe
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:33 am | Permalink

      back when I was a kid some of the teen girls would wear roach clips with brightly colored feathers in their hair. of course this was to attract indians with snack foods (sexual selection). now that the peacocks are extinct they have no other choice.

      Reply
    • Yakaru
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

      Yep — I still remember when punk finally arrived in the little backwater (Tasmania) I grew up in, in 1979. A friend of mine walked into class fifteen minutes late one day with a buzzcut and one half of his hair dyed green. Everyone was speechless. Nowadays no one would think twice.

      Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 4:53 pm | Permalink

      Todd Rundgren was dyeing his hair pink and green by the time of ’73s “A Wizard, a True Star”.

      Reply
  16. James
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:06 am | Permalink

    Not everything has to be ideologically focused. I’ve had red and blue and purple hair at points of my life. It’s common in scenes of people who are into rock music. It’s just a fun thing to do.

    Reply
  17. TJR
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:06 am | Permalink

    Hair should be grey, As God Intended.

    Reply
    • BobTerrace
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:15 pm | Permalink

      If there is a god, he (she, them) made mine bald.

      Reply
      • Desnes Diev
        Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:56 pm | Permalink

        Bald is for atheists. After all: atheism is a religion like bald is a hair color.

        Reply
        • BobTerrace
          Posted October 9, 2018 at 1:53 pm | Permalink

          I guess I am a shiny example then.

          Reply
  18. RodWilson
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:07 am | Permalink

    Although I think most people dye their hair for fun or to be a bit different it does seem to me there’s a fairly strong correlation between left leaning political views and dying. I wonder if it also correlates with a certain personal type – a sort of eccentric anti-establishment. I’ve always been a bit envious of people who think nothing of dying their hair green because it also suggests to me a person who is utterly unconcerned with the opinions of others.

    Reply
  19. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:08 am | Permalink

    It’s edgy

    Hip

    Different

    Not like old people (but only kind-of)

    Looks cool – beauty is different and not the goal here.

    Uniformity of color.

    Perhaps only for certain hair types – e.g. straight brown.

    I think that’s it. The only identity going on here is youth. I know there are exceptions.

    Reply
  20. alexandra Moffat
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:11 am | Permalink

    I just saw brilliant red hair in the local village store. Female. Chaque a son gout but in an effort to be different, they merely join the crowd. Oh, well, there are worse things…

    Reply
    • Florent
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 1:02 pm | Permalink

      “Chacun son gout” ^^ If I may. Chacun : [to] each ; son : their ; gout : taste.

      Reply
  21. drawingbusiness
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:14 am | Permalink

    PCC(E): You forgot to end this post with “Get off my lawn!”.

    Reply
    • Serendipitydawg
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:16 pm | Permalink

      It’s classified under “Get off my lawn” so perhaps he saw it is superfluous…

      Reply
  22. Curtis
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:15 am | Permalink

    I think its a way to be edgy that in a safe way that you can choose to change tomorrow unlike tattoos or piercings. IMO, it’s a smarter decision.

    Reply
  23. drawingbusiness
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:15 am | Permalink

    FWIW, my favourite TV scientist, the estimable Professor Alice Roberts, regularly sports bright red hair, and has done since her first appearances on Time Team many years ago.

    Reply
  24. Giancarlo
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:20 am | Permalink

    Cultural expansion of the handicap principle?

    Reply
  25. Ryan
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:22 am | Permalink

    The correlation seems too strong to be dismissed as chance.

    I suspect that it had no deep meaning when it started, but people have noticed and emulated their tribe so today its a reliable signal.

    Reply
  26. GBJames
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:23 am | Permalink

    Why don’t you kids cut your hair?

    Reply
  27. Orli Peter
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:25 am | Permalink

    Could it have something to do with the fact that millions of Muslims today dye their beards with red henna, as they believe Muhammad did?
    http://atlanteangardens.blogspot.com/2015/03/the-reason-why-prophet-muhammad-used.html

    Reply
  28. freiner
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:28 am | Permalink

    Not much of an opinion one way or another on this, but there are times when I see instance that remind me of Alex’s mum in A Clockwork Orange. That’s a bit disconcerting.

    Reply
  29. Paul Topping
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:32 am | Permalink

    My niece colors her hair light purple. I think it is only because cool kids do it and it is considered self-expression. My feeling is that if being cool is really that easy then it is not worth much. Artists who show how gutsy they are by painting nude self-portraits strike me in a similar way.

    Reply
  30. HelenaHandbasket
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:33 am | Permalink

    Could it be a Zahavian handicap, professor ceiling cat? If you look at many of the youth trends, the possibility arises that the sginal being sent is “I can dress like an utter clown and still look beautiful–because of my youth”. Whereas, if, me (say) at my ripe age, tried to walk around with my hat on backwards, trousers around my knees like a toddler with a filled nappy etc I would be (quite rightly) heckled and mocked.
    And another thing–the music in my day had proper tunes…we respected our elders, and Oi, get off my lawn!

    Reply
  31. walkingmap
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:36 am | Permalink

    It’s less permanent than a tattoo.

    Reply
  32. Rich Wilson
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:41 am | Permalink

    Not unlike your boots.

    Reply
  33. Neil Wolfe
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:42 am | Permalink

    As a follically challenged American any stupid hairstyle pisses me off. It’s ableism and it sends me to my safe space every time.

    Reply
  34. Jon Gallant
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:50 am | Permalink

    The pink/purple/green hair and SJW clichés are correlated for a simple reason: they both mean membership in the “cool”, independent
    herd.

    Reply
  35. Ken Kukec
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 11:58 am | Permalink

    I think, broadly speaking, these things tend to go through three phases: a few subversive rebels adopt it; then it spreads to the vanguard; and then it’s carried outward from there until it’s co-opted into a mass cultural phenomenon. “Recuperation” is the theoretical term for it, at least as used by the Situationist International in the Sixties.

    Reply
    • Kevin Henderson
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:03 pm | Permalink

      This is true. Stages.

      Same as I can tell for tattoos. At first subversion and rebellion, vanguard and celebrities, then everyone including grandma has one.

      Some people look better with colored hair, but most do not. Same goes for tattoos. Alternatively, those with colored hair and tattoos would look good anyway.

      Reply
  36. Scott
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:18 pm | Permalink

    Just a new way to stand out, like every generation has tried to do in the last 100 years.

    Remember when long hair like the Beatles had was frowned upon?

    Reply
  37. BJ
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:22 pm | Permalink

    As I said in the thread about Sarah Jeong, this is aposematism. A mutation to ward off sane people!

    Reply
  38. Rachel
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:27 pm | Permalink

    For the most part (and I just say that because I don’t know what’s in other people’s minds) it’s just a harmless act of nonconformity. It’s reversible and sometimes it’s pretty, so what’s the big deal?

    Reply
  39. James
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:36 pm | Permalink

    Sample bias.

    The media is going to pick the most striking people to interview–the rudest, the angriest, the best-looking, the zaniest, the weirdest. Those outside the norm, in other words. That’s what gets people’s attention, and that’s what sells ads on your channel. So any media representation of any group, unless it is specifically intended to be a cross-section of the group, can be assumed to be looking at extremes. Extreme fashion choices (not that hair dye is THAT extreme, just that it’s striking) are going to attract attention.

    Reply
  40. darrelle
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

    I’ve been trying to convince my wife to get some blue accents in her hair. So far no luck. I’ve seen many such color styles that I thought were quite beautiful. It seems I’m partial to the blues and purples.

    Reply
  41. Curt Nelson
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 12:52 pm | Permalink

    The idea is to show that you’re a unique, outside the box individual not constrained by conventions. Turns out that there are huge numbers of such people. Tattoos work the same way.

    Reply
  42. Speaker To Animals
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 1:02 pm | Permalink

    Aposematism.

    No, not the stuff Labour is riddled with. This:

    https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aposematism

    It’s a warning that this is a looney, keep your distance.

    It’s nothing to do with individualism. Individuals don’t all do the same damn thing.

    Reply
  43. tubby
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 1:15 pm | Permalink

    Because it’s fun. You might have grown an SJW association with it because there’s probably some overlap between places of work that tolerate, allow, or encourage people to dye their hair in silly colors and places of work that support, encourage, and/or attract SJWs. Less formal, more liberal places and crowds. Maybe I’m old but I associate it more with punk rock fans and bands. A little bit playful, a little bit rebellion, a little bit attention seeking, but mostly just to have fun in a way that’s harmless and a bit out of social norms. Like wacky facial piercings.

    Reply
    • Diana MacPherson
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 2:13 pm | Permalink

      I think it’s pretty mainstream now. There aren’t too many places that would tell you that you couldn’t colour your hair and you see EMS and police with tattoo sleeves these days. Piercings are probably only frowned upon for safety reasons.

      Reply
  44. summonzeus
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 1:17 pm | Permalink

    The beginning of the school/college year usually displays a shift in cultural advertisement; the hair color that definitely is the IN color this fall is not red but a blue purple color?

    Reply
  45. Shane
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 1:57 pm | Permalink

    It’s just plain fun. I colored my hair for fun back in high school in the 1980s. I haven’t colored my hair since then.

    More recently, since my military service, I like to get a high fade for easy maintenance, which unfortunately, has become associated with anti-justice warriors/”dapper Nazis” like Richard Spencer and his ilk.

    Calling that haircut the “Hippler” has me laughing though.

    https://www.laweekly.com/arts/the-alt-right-vs-la-hipsters-who-gets-custody-of-the-hippler-haircut-7933939

    Reply
  46. Yakaru
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

    Where I live (Cologne, Germany, in the super-hip Belgian quarter) all the young men have perfectly groomed beards and stand around wearing a suitably earnest expression. When I was their age, thirty years ago, I had a kind of unkempt afro and a big unkempt Karl Marx-style beard. I guess it all looked kinda atrocious.

    Reply
    • ladyatheist
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 3:27 pm | Permalink

      They look like the Smith Brothers cough drop guys!

      Reply
  47. Nicholas K.
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 2:12 pm | Permalink

    Pursue it further and another thing you’ll find, Not only are they deaf and dumb they could be going blind and no one notices

    I think I’ll dye my hair blue

    Reply
  48. JezGrove
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 2:29 pm | Permalink

    I asked my (British) 16-year-old daughter about whether this trend had any political / social significance. I got an eye roll and the reply, “It’s just a 2018 thing, Dad”. Though personally, I’ve noticed it for longer than that, but then what do I know…

    Reply
  49. revelator60
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 3:16 pm | Permalink

    It was Oscar Wilde who said ﻿fashion ﻿is ﻿a ﻿form ﻿of ﻿ugliness ﻿so ﻿unbearable ﻿we ﻿have ﻿to ﻿alter ﻿it ﻿every ﻿six ﻿months.

    Today he might agree that it takes a longer time to alter truly bad fashions. And afterward they tend to return in a few decades.

    Case in point: Dyed hair was in fashion two decades ago, and is now trendy again. When it comes to fashion, humanity is like a dog returning to its vomit.

    Still, dyed hair is better than piercings and tattoos. The craze for the latter has gone overboard in the past few years. I shudder at all the oldsters with hideously inked wrinkled flesh that will be walking around five decades from now.

    Reply
    • Paul Topping
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 3:21 pm | Permalink

      Yes, but dogs returning to their vomit do not comprise a trillion dollar industry.

      Reply
    • JezGrove
      Posted October 9, 2018 at 4:43 pm | Permalink

      I remember teasing a tattooed friend in the early ’90s about an article in The Guardian with the headline “Tattoos: A barcode for criminals” which reported on the correlation between tattoos and criminality. Times have changed, and now tattoos have become so normalized I sometimes feel I’m the odd one out.

      Reply
  50. ladyatheist
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 3:26 pm | Permalink

    I don’t think it means anything. If some people do dye their hair to belong to some kind of ideology, they’re not conveying much to the rest of us. It’s not the equivalent of wearing a specific headgear to show your devotion to your particular deity.

    The opposite could be true, though: that young people who do *not* dye their hair (or shave their heads or have tattoos) may be more satisfied with the status-quo in general, or perhaps just not very creative.

    Reply
  51. ladyatheist
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 3:34 pm | Permalink

    p.s. also, this trend is popular in Asia and a lot of American young’uns are fans of Asian culture. Do a google image search for “Harajuku style” to see what may come next!

    Reply
  52. Hemidactylus
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 3:39 pm | Permalink

    It started in post-punk Goth counterculture I think. In early to mid 80s there were “misfits” in my high school who dyed their hair. They were ahead of their time musically (The Cure, Smiths, etc). I’m drawing on South Park episodes but there have possible been fractures into Vamps and Emos. Emos have a certain type of music preference and hair color variation.

    Now it’s mainstream. I’ve noticed grey hair is a thing amongst the youths. Mine is naturally going that way.

    Reply
  53. musical beef
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 4:07 pm | Permalink

    It is for attention, usually sexual. Same as jewellery, tattoos, makeup, body-building, expensive clothes/cars/etc.

    Reply
  54. gluonspring
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 4:18 pm | Permalink

    Observing my daughter’s high school, I conclude it’s just what the kids are doing today. I see no pattern that it’s any particular kind of kid or goes with any statement. Buzz hair is more likely to be a statement, from my limited observation.

    I like it in a lot of cases. In some cases the colors interact with natural hair color in bad ways, though. I’ve seen a green color on brown that seems to come out bad more often than not, and I wonder if they intended that brown/green mixture or if they were aiming for actual green and missed. But, as the kids say, whatevs.

    Reply
  55. Kevin
    Posted October 9, 2018 at 4:32 pm | Permalink

    A student at college with me in the 1980’s tried to treat his head with henna (to give a reddish tint to his brown hair and strengthen the the hair).
    After a while, he decided he wanted to get the colour out and try something else, so he bleached it with peroxide. This remove the natural pigment but not the henna, leaving his hair bright pink, which I thought was hysterical.

    This serves to show that not all pink hair you see is actually deliberate.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: