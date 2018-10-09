Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, the Cruelest Day, and October 9, 2018: National Dessert Day as well as World Post Day, commemorating the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) which began in Switzerland in 1874. Before that, international delivery between two countries required a separate treaty and arrangements between those countries. The UPU, peace be upon them, has obviated all that.
On this day in 768, Caloman I and Charlemagne were crowned as kings of the Franks. And on October 9, 1582, according to Wikipedia, “Because of the implementation of the Gregorian calendar, this day does not exist in this year in Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.” The day does not exist! On this day in 1701, the antecedent of Yale University, called “The Collegiate School of Connecticut” was chartered in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. On this day in 1874, the General Postal Union (the same as the UPU) was created by the Treaty of Bern. On October 9, 1919, the Cincinnati Reds won the World Series, but, in the “Black Sox Scandal”, it was because members of the Chicago White Sox took money to lose the Series on purpose. While none of the players were convicted in court, eight of them, including “Shoeless Joe” Jackson, were permanently barred from baseball.
On October 9, 1969, the U.S. National Guard was called out to control demonstrations and crowds protesting the trial of the “Chicago Eight” that began September 24. If you were alive then, how many of the eight can you name? (I got six). On this day in 1981, capital punishment was abolished in France. On this day in 1986, the original production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical The Phantom of the Opera opened in London. It became London’s second longest-running musical, and can you name the first? On October 9, 2006—a day that will live in infamy—North Korea conducted its first nuclear test. Finally, on this day six years ago, the Pakistani Taliban tried and failed to assassinate the activist schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai (Nobel Laureate)
Notables born on October 9 include Camille Saint-Saëns (1835), Alfred Dreyfus (1859), Max von Laue (1879, Nobel Laureate), Aimee Semple McPherson (1890), Horst Wessel (1907), Jill Ker Conway (1934, died this year), John Lennon (1940), Jackson Browne (1948), David Cameron (1966), and we can’t leave out Bella Hadid (1996), whose video on Nike shoes (below) always cracks me up. Rich girl as gangsta! Sex for shoes!
“If homeboy is coming through with these, it’s quiet for him. But if he comes through in like, these, you got some Air Maxes out here, you got some Jordans, homeboy’s gonna, like … get it.”
Those who died on October 9 include only one person of note: Oskar Schindler (1974).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is hungry (surprise!):
Hili: As the shadow moves my hunger is growing inside me.A: Has it grown much?Hili: Half a meter.
Hili: W miarę jak się przesuwa cień we mnie narasta głód.
Ja: I bardzo już narósł?
Hili: O pół metra.
A tweet from reader Blue, showing amazing feline paternal care:
Tweets from Heather Hastie. About the first one she says, “We used to do this when we were kids.”
Her take on this: “It’s a dog, but it’s a GOOD one!”
From Ann German, fancy bricklaying:
Tweets from Grania. The HappyCow machine resembles the “self-hugging machine” that Temple Grandin built for herself.
These poor dudes!
The Russian regime is odious, but this still surprises me:
Tweets from Matthew. This first video of reunited swans (who mate for life) is ineffably sweet:
The big one probably weighs at least four times as much as the small one:
“I understand.”
No comment.
I remembered seven of the Chicago Seven – although not all the first names. Abby Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Rennie Davis, Tom Hayden (Mr. Jane Fonda), David Dellinger and (John) Froines. Could not remember Lee Weiner. The Eighth (for a while) was Bobby Seale.
And who can forget the judge, Julius Hoffman. In his honor, this from John Prine.
Meant I remembered six of the seven, seven of the eight.
And the reason for “Illegal Smile”, the lyric –
I dreamed the police heard
Everything I thought… what then?
Well I went to court
And the judge’s name was Hoffman.
Yeah, I always forget Froines and Weiner, too. Hoffman, Rubin, Hayden, and Bobby Seale are pretty easy; Davis and Dllinger are known to the cognoscenti. But those last two — like remembering Bashful and Happy among Snow White’s companions. 🙂
I always remember Froines – if not his first name. The name has a memorable sound to it. I remember the name Rennie but sometimes cannot remember his last name. Rubin, Hoffman, Dellinger and Hayden are easy. That leaves poor Lee Weiner.
(5/3)^3 = 4.6 approximately, assuming everything inside scales up proportionately
Maybe easier to forget is who won the nomination for the democrats in 68. Hubert Humphrey…also known as Happy.
“The Happy Warrior” — the Hubert who ran in ’68 was a jabbering shell of the mayor of Minneapolis who, at the 1948 Democratic convention in Philadelphia, gave the stem-winding speech in favor the civil-rights plank of the Party platform that drove Strom Thurmond and the Dixiecrats from the convention hall.
I remember the 1968 Hubert, as I’m sure you do — the one whose balls LBJ bragged about keeping in his watch pocket. I didn’t know about 1948 Hubert until I asked my parents how in the world they could vote for that warmonger, and then read a little history myself.
The Happy Cow Machine is an insecticide dispenser. It rubs fly repellent on them.
L
Maybe I should get some of that…
That fancy bricklaying is impressive – and unexpected. At first it just looks like dominoes – the real good (and surprising) bit starts at 0:35.
The spacing between those blocks had to be extremely precise for it to work.
cr
I don’t see how it could work and am suspicious it is a fake. The shadow of the bricks does not change during the return trip of the “wave” and is still serrated after the top of the wall is smooth. Or maybe I’ve been watching too many Captain Disillusion videos.
Also, the sound isn’t right. When the reverse happens the sound track keeps the same rhythm clacking like the full drop. The backward motion seems to make no noise at all.
I’m trying to look for information on the use of sound waves to disrupt thrips reproduction cycle? Any useful papers on arthropod reproduction and the use of sound to disrupt in plant populations.
Secondly also on sound, Use of sound to disrupt fungal growth and development in plants
Any information greatly appreciated.
Carloman I, with an “r”?
I disagree concerning WEIT’s take on the “Manspreading” video. RT, in the same way Voice of America is independent from the White House and Congress, is free of direct Kremlin interference. The site “euvsdisinfo”, where the “Manspreading” video is criticized, is fanatically Russophobic, or as Google euphemistically puts it, “This website is part of a campaign to better forecast, address and respond to pro-Kremlin disinformation.” Until proven otherwise, either through some trustworthy investigation or a pattern of anti-feminist behavior by RT or its subsidiary, the video must be considered just another undignified staged “home video” designed to get a laugh from some class of viewer. You can see similar stuff any day on “respected” Anglo cable channels.
Please correct me if I am wrong.
Fascinating bit on the Pete Drake video, on where that sound originates. How it’s generated is another thing. More research needed.
Other pedal steel greats worth remembering are two Buddy’s: Emmons and Charleton.
“Cats Are Actually Nice, Scientists Find
Sorry, haters.”
Is not terribly s c i e n t i f i c actually.
Still. After the last two weeks’ muck within the USA,
and, Worldwide incl the indecency, cruelty
and monstrosity detailed within WEIT’s latest
post in re the Middle East, I needed
something comfortingly c a l m:
https://motherboard.vice.com/en_us/article/yp9n37/cats-are-nice?utm_source=vicefbuk
Blue
I don’t think you can generalize, but I’ve found all cats I’ve lived with for any length of time to be pretty sweet. I would say dogs are much more variable. Dogs include barkers(guarders), nippers(jealous), attackers(overly protective), car chasers(bored). Male cats, if not neutered, can try your patience by peeing on the bed. Cats also tend to scratch the furniture. The animal Nobel Prize for peace goes to cats.