Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, the Cruelest Day, and October 9, 2018: National Dessert Day as well as World Post Day, commemorating the anniversary of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) which began in Switzerland in 1874. Before that, international delivery between two countries required a separate treaty and arrangements between those countries. The UPU, peace be upon them, has obviated all that.

On this day in 768, Caloman I and Charlemagne were crowned as kings of the Franks. And on October 9, 1582, according to Wikipedia, “Because of the implementation of the Gregorian calendar, this day does not exist in this year in Italy, Poland, Portugal and Spain.” The day does not exist! On this day in 1701, the antecedent of Yale University, called “The Collegiate School of Connecticut” was chartered in Old Saybrook, Connecticut. On this day in 1874, the General Postal Union (the same as the UPU) was created by the Treaty of Bern. On October 9, 1919, the Cincinnati Reds won the World Series, but, in the “Black Sox Scandal”, it was because members of the Chicago White Sox took money to lose the Series on purpose. While none of the players were convicted in court, eight of them, including “Shoeless Joe” Jackson, were permanently barred from baseball.

On October 9, 1969, the U.S. National Guard was called out to control demonstrations and crowds protesting the trial of the “Chicago Eight” that began September 24. If you were alive then, how many of the eight can you name? (I got six). On this day in 1981, capital punishment was abolished in France. On this day in 1986, the original production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical The Phantom of the Opera opened in London. It became London’s second longest-running musical, and can you name the first? On October 9, 2006—a day that will live in infamy—North Korea conducted its first nuclear test. Finally, on this day six years ago, the Pakistani Taliban tried and failed to assassinate the activist schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai (Nobel Laureate)

Notables born on October 9 include Camille Saint-Saëns (1835), Alfred Dreyfus (1859), Max von Laue (1879, Nobel Laureate), Aimee Semple McPherson (1890), Horst Wessel (1907), Jill Ker Conway (1934, died this year), John Lennon (1940), Jackson Browne (1948), David Cameron (1966), and we can’t leave out Bella Hadid (1996), whose video on Nike shoes (below) always cracks me up. Rich girl as gangsta! Sex for shoes!

“If homeboy is coming through with these, it’s quiet for him. But if he comes through in like, these, you got some Air Maxes out here, you got some Jordans, homeboy’s gonna, like … get it.”

(See the memes here.)

Those who died on October 9 include only one person of note: Oskar Schindler (1974).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is hungry (surprise!):

Hili: As the shadow moves my hunger is growing inside me. A: Has it grown much? Hili: Half a meter.

In Polish:

Hili: W miarę jak się przesuwa cień we mnie narasta głód.

Ja: I bardzo już narósł?

Hili: O pół metra.

Courtesy of reader Nilou, here are the parts of a duck. Note especially the crown, “nail,” and speculum. There will be a quiz. (James, by the way, was still here yesterday, waiting in vain for Honey. . . .)

Grania sent this, commemorating a birthday that was yesterday (watch the video; he’s singing through the guitar!):

Remembering steel guitar pioneer Pete Drake, born on this day in 1932 in Augusta, Georgia. pic.twitter.com/Joipi1S8oV — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) October 8, 2018

A tweet from reader Blue, showing amazing feline paternal care:

Supportive cat dad is there for mom as she gives birth pic.twitter.com/mmI9SPSXyb — 🐱 (@videocats) October 7, 2018

Tweets from Heather Hastie. About the first one she says, “We used to do this when we were kids.”

we're going for a ride! 🚕 📹: family_colin pic.twitter.com/9PovXll9hR — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) October 6, 2018

Her take on this: “It’s a dog, but it’s a GOOD one!”

This puppy doesn't know "sit" yet, but his older brother has the CUTEST way of teaching him ❤️ pic.twitter.com/owx6GuuH4S — The Dodo (@dodo) October 6, 2018

From Ann German, fancy bricklaying:

Tweets from Grania. The HappyCow machine resembles the “self-hugging machine” that Temple Grandin built for herself.

This machine is called HappyCow and it actually makes cows happy. Any cow can boot this device by making a slight pressure against the brush. After the device is turned on, the brush will work for about 60 seconds, cleaning and delighting the animal https://t.co/Ek5linlrMc pic.twitter.com/UTiQrZqafp — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 7, 2018

These poor dudes!

And this, despite the trolls, is why I love Twitter pic.twitter.com/KlRZHiHNbL — Claire Coleman ✍🏽 (@featuresjourno) October 6, 2018

The Russian regime is odious, but this still surprises me:

remember that video of a Russian woman pouring bleach on men on trains as a way to stop manspreading? turns out it was staged Kremlin propaganda intended to provoke anti-feminist reactions, and men in the video were paid to act as victim https://t.co/TeUQ1PjrqH — Rossalyn Warren (@RossalynWarren) October 8, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. This first video of reunited swans (who mate for life) is ineffably sweet:

The big one probably weighs at least four times as much as the small one:

Observe the impressive size difference between a 3m great white and 5m great white It’s OK little guy – length isn’t everything 🙊 pic.twitter.com/IdE04bgIrR — Big Peg, Diva of the Sea (@MakoPeggy) October 8, 2018

“I understand.”

No comment.