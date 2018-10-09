Palestinian murders two Israeli civilian coworkers; Palestinians celebrate by dispensing sweets and hailing the killer; Western media largely ignores the murders

Imagine, if you will, that Israeli civilians crept over the border into Palestine, where they’re not allowed to live, and killed Palestinian civilians by shooting or stabbing them, or hitting them with cars. Imagine, too, that Israelis rejoiced in the streets when this happened, and even handed out sweets to fellow Israelis in celebration. Finally, imagine that if the Israeli terrorists were caught and killed, or jailed in Palestine, the Israeli government would give their families a handsome stipend in reward for the murders.

If the world knew this to be true, Israel would (rightly) be excoriated even more than it is now. For rewarding the killing of civilians, and celebrating it in public, is beyond odious. But, in fact, this is exactly what happens in Palestine when Israeli citizens are subject to terrorist attacks and murders. Palestinians celebrate, hand out sweets, and then, in the infamous “pay for slay” program, Mahmoud Abbas and his PLO hand out generous stipends to the families of Palestinian terrorists who are jailed or killed by Israelis after terrorist attacks (see here and here).

This is exactly what happened two days ago when two Israelis who worked in a West Bank factory were shot by a Palestinian coworker (who also injured another Israeli), in a terrorist attack that has been praised by Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Fatah (see the New York Times report here). The gunman, Ashraf Naalwa, 23, is still on the loose, and the IDF is trying to track him down. He first handcuffed 28-year old-Kim Levengrond Yehezkel, a secretary, and shot her to death. He then shot another Israeli, not killing her, before dispatching Ziv Hagbi, 35, an accountant, with a shot to the head. All these people worked for the Alon Group, a waste-management company in the West Bank. Ironically, the company was well known for employing Palestinians and Israelis together, and for the (up to now) harmonious workspace.

Here are the dead:

Kim Levengrond Yehezkel, a 28 years old Israeli-Jewish woman dropped her son at daycare today then went to work. There she was handcuffed and shot to death by a Palestinian terrorist.

Ziv Hagbi was also married and had children:

Today a Palestinian terrorist murdered two innocent Israeli civilians Kim Levengrond Yehezkel 28 and Ziv Hagbi 35.

Photo by: yariv katz pic.twitter.com/mHWI3uqb4m — Reda Mansour (@RedaMansour) October 7, 2018

World reaction was predictable: Fatah (a part of the PLO, whose chairman is Abbas, also head of the Palestinian Authority) said this, blaming the incident on Israeli policy:

On the official Facebook page of Abbas’ Fatah Movement, a Fatah official blamed Israel for the murders, stating that “Israel… is incapable of protecting anyone that steals the Palestinian land” and announced that no Israeli is safe until the Palestinian people gain “its rights in its homeland.” Israel, he said, uses “terror and murder,” while he himself coined yesterday’s killing of two Israeli civilians an “operation.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Oct. 7, 2018]

Other Palestinian organizations chimed in:

The terror organization Hamas called the murders “a heroic operation” and a “natural response to the Israeli occupation’s crimes.” The terror organization Islamic Jihad also justified the attack as “natural,” and added that “the settlements are a legitimate target for people of the resistance.” The movement also called for more attacks, encouraging people to “carry out intifada against the settlement terror, until its removal and the liberation of the West Bank from the settlements and the settlers.” [Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Oct. 7, 2018]

While both the Washington Post and New York Times have reported on the story, the initial Times headline gave accurate details of the incident but then carried a headline that cast some doubt on the story (they changed the headline, but if the first report was accurate, why the headline?):

I find no mention of this killing in Salon, Slate, or HuffPo, though it does appear in Breitbart, the Daily Wire, and The Daily Mail. But of course had it been an Israeli who killed two Palestinian civilians, it would have been everywhere.

You won’t find many left-wing bloggers dealing with this. Indeed, the screenshot below (click on it to go to article) shows three other UK sites that have ignored the incident as well as a recent and similar attack:

It’s especially bad because, as usual, Palestinians handed out sweets in the street to celebrate the killings. This is disgusting and reprehensible behavior, but unfortunately ubiquitous in Palestine. (See other pictures of Palestinians celebrating terrorism by giving out sweets here.) The Palestine-loving Left ignores this behavior as part of the racism of low expectations. But of course if Israelis did it, or rewarded the killing of civilians, it would be all over the media.

Hamas activists in Khan Younis in Gaza giving out candies in celebration following the murder of an Israeli man and women, gunned to death by a 23 year old Palestinian terrorist today in the Barkan industrial area.

If Naalwa is caught, as he almost certainly will be, his family will get lots of money (see here, here, here, and here for descriptions of the “pay for slay” program (aka “The Martyrs Fund”) of the PLO, which is subsidized by foreign donations that free the PLO to use its own money for paying “martyrs”.