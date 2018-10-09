Palestinian murders two Israeli civilian coworkers; Palestinians celebrate by dispensing sweets and hailing the killer; Western media largely ignores the murders

If the world knew this to be true, Israel would (rightly) be excoriated even more than it is now. For rewarding the killing of civilians, and celebrating it in public, is beyond odious. But, in fact, this is exactly what happens in Palestine when Israeli citizens are subject to terrorist attacks and murders. Palestinians celebrate, hand out sweets, and then, in the infamous “pay for slay” program, Mahmoud Abbas and his PLO hand out generous stipends to the families of Palestinian terrorists who are jailed or killed by Israelis after terrorist attacks (see here and here).
This is exactly what happened two days ago when two Israelis who worked in a West Bank factory were shot by a Palestinian coworker (who also injured another Israeli), in a terrorist attack that has been praised by Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Fatah (see the New York Times report here). The gunman, Ashraf Naalwa, 23, is still on the loose, and the IDF is trying to track him down. He first handcuffed 28-year old-Kim Levengrond Yehezkel, a secretary, and shot her to death. He then shot another Israeli, not killing her, before dispatching Ziv Hagbi, 35, an accountant, with a shot to the head. All these people worked for the Alon Group, a waste-management company in the West Bank. Ironically, the company was well known for employing Palestinians and Israelis together, and for the (up to now) harmonious workspace.
Here are the dead:
Ziv Hagbi was also married and had children:
World reaction was predictable: Fatah (a part of the PLO, whose chairman is Abbas, also head of the Palestinian Authority) said this, blaming the incident on Israeli policy:
On the official Facebook page of Abbas’ Fatah Movement, a Fatah official blamed Israel for the murders, stating that “Israel… is incapable of protecting anyone that steals the Palestinian land” and announced that no Israeli is safe until the Palestinian people gain “its rights in its homeland.” Israel, he said, uses “terror and murder,” while he himself coined yesterday’s killing of two Israeli civilians an “operation.” [Official Fatah Facebook page, Oct. 7, 2018]
Other Palestinian organizations chimed in:
The terror organization Hamas called the murders “a heroic operation” and a “natural response to the Israeli occupation’s crimes.” The terror organization Islamic Jihad also justified the attack as “natural,” and added that “the settlements are a legitimate target for people of the resistance.” The movement also called for more attacks, encouraging people to “carry out intifada against the settlement terror, until its removal and the liberation of the West Bank from the settlements and the settlers.” [Ma’an, independent Palestinian news agency, Oct. 7, 2018]
While both the Washington Post and New York Times have reported on the story, the initial Times headline gave accurate details of the incident but then carried a headline that cast some doubt on the story (they changed the headline, but if the first report was accurate, why the headline?):
I find no mention of this killing in Salon, Slate, or HuffPo, though it does appear in Breitbart, the Daily Wire, and The Daily Mail. But of course had it been an Israeli who killed two Palestinian civilians, it would have been everywhere.
You won’t find many left-wing bloggers dealing with this. Indeed, the screenshot below (click on it to go to article) shows three other UK sites that have ignored the incident as well as a recent and similar attack:
It’s especially bad because, as usual, Palestinians handed out sweets in the street to celebrate the killings. This is disgusting and reprehensible behavior, but unfortunately ubiquitous in Palestine. (See other pictures of Palestinians celebrating terrorism by giving out sweets here.) The Palestine-loving Left ignores this behavior as part of the racism of low expectations. But of course if Israelis did it, or rewarded the killing of civilians, it would be all over the media.
If Naalwa is caught, as he almost certainly will be, his family will get lots of money (see here, here, here, and here for descriptions of the “pay for slay” program (aka “The Martyrs Fund”) of the PLO, which is subsidized by foreign donations that free the PLO to use its own money for paying “martyrs”.
The celebration of the murders by Abbas’s organization and by Hamas, and the payment of stipends to Palestinian murderers who are caught or killed, does nothing less than encourage further murders, as does the religiously-promoted notion that one achieves “martyrdom” by killing Jews. (The PLO stipends are given out to Palestinians who kill Jews, Jewish tourists, and even non-Jewish American tourists in Israel.
When I posted a notice about this on my personal Facebook page, decrying the hypocrisy that celebrates all that is Palestine while demonizing all that is Israel, and that also ignores these nefarious Palestinian deeds and policies, I got a comment typical of many American liberals (poor grammar and spelling were in the original comment):
Am I supposed to believe that the thousands of Palestinian families that have be killed by the IDF are of no value by comnparison with these people? That is the most blatantly racism possible.
This, my friends, is the racism (or bigotry if you will) of low expectations. This kind of belief means that any killing of Israeli civilians can be justified. (I said nothing in my original post about the value of Palestinian lives.) Just say that “the IDF kills civilians” (it tries desperately to avoid doing that, by the way), and you’re home free: any Palestinian terrorism and murder can be justified by saying “Israel does it too.”
I am no diehard booster of Israeli policy, and I favor a two-state solution (not the one Palestinian state envisioned by groups like the BDS movement), but I am sickened by the hypocrisy of the British and American Left, who resolutely ignore officially sponsored or remunerated Palestinian terrorism and murder of civilians.
Oh, and please don’t bother to comment if you want to say that these two Israelis had it coming because of their government’s policy. That is a monstrous attitude—just as monstrous as it would be to justify the deliberate killing of Palestinian civilians by Israeli terrorists because of the PA and Hamas’s policies.