Emily Yoffe on how to adjudicate claims of sexual misconduct

Over at The Atlantic, Emily Yoffe, who used to do the Dear Prudence column for Slate (a feature I quite liked), has since moved on, reporting extensively for The Atlantic on sexual assault allegations, particularly in colleges. Like me, she’s worried about the lack of proper adjudication in colleges that arrived after Obama’s well-intentioned “Dear Colleague” letter, and removed many of what I see as the “rights” of accused people. This goes along with my discomfort about the #BelieveSurvivors hashtag, which takes accusations as equivalent to truth. (If a survivor of sexual assault has a credible story, especially in court, then yes, you’d believe them, but “survivors” are lately construed as those who claim to have been assaulted.)

Yoffe walks the line between fairness for both women and the accused; as she notes, she herself has been sexually assaulted more than once. Her new article in The Atlantic, which you can get by clicking on the screenshot, is worth reading to calm the waters a bit.

Yoffe’s theme isn’t surprising, but is sufficiently inflammatory these days that even saying it makes you subject to accusations of sexism (For instance, calling attention to the deleterious effects of false accusations on men’s lives is verboten):

. . . when a woman, in telling her story, makes an allegation against a specific man, a different set of obligations kick in. Even as we must treat accusers with seriousness and dignity, we must hear out the accused fairly and respectfully, and recognize the potential lifetime consequences that such an allegation can bring. If believing the woman is the beginning and the end of a search for the truth, then we have left the realm of justice for religion. . . . Whether an investigation takes place at a school, at a workplace, or in the criminal-justice system, neutral fact-finding must apply, regardless of how disturbing we find the offense, the group identity of the accused, or the political leanings of those involved. History demonstrates that ascribing honesty or dishonesty, criminality or righteousness solely on the basis of gender or race doesn’t increase the amount of equity in the world.

She gives some examples of “the realm of religion”, which involves both parties, but she’s particularly incensed by the preconceived conclusions of Democrats. (I hasten to add here that yes, I found Christine Ford’s accusations credible, but would have voted against Kavanaugh anyway based on his record and his unhinged demeanor on view during the hearings. And Republicans had just as many preconceptions as Democrats.)

In one sense, the hearing was theater, not fact-finding, because except for a handful of undecided senators, the rest had already made up their mind about the accusation based entirely on their desire to either seat or thwart Kavanaugh. Republicans sought to discredit Ford and quash the airing of her story. President Donald Trump, in a speech Tuesday night in Mississippi, openly mocked her. As for the Democrats, in a Senate floor speech the day before the hearing, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced that it was unnecessary for her to hear Kavanaugh’s testimony. Gillibrand declared, “I believe Dr. Blasey Ford.” Many Democrats, in keeping with #BelieveSurvivors, are taking their certainty about Ford’s account and extrapolating it to all accounts of all accusers. This tendency has campus echoes, too: The Obama administration’s well-intended activism on campus sexual assault resulted in reforms that went too far and failed to protect the rights of the accused. The impulse to arrive at a predetermined conclusion is familiar to Samantha Harris, a vice president at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (fire). Harris says that under Title IX, students who report that they are victims of sexual misconduct must be provided with staffers who advocate on their behalf. These staffers should “hear them out, believe them, and help them navigate the process,” she said, but added, “When the instruction to ‘believe them’ extends to the people who are actually adjudicating guilt or innocence, fundamental fairness is compromised.” Harris says that many Title IX proceedings have this serious flaw. As a result, in recent years, many accused students have filed lawsuits claiming that they were subjected to grossly unjust proceedings; these suits have met with increasingly favorable results in the courts.

One thing that puzzled me, though, was Yoffe’s reference to the British “scandal” in this bit, which I’ve put in bold:

We don’t even have to imagine the dangers of a system based on automatic belief—Britain recently experienced a national scandal over such policies. After widespread adoption of a rule that law enforcement must believe reports of sexual violation, police failed to properly investigate claims and ignored exculpatory evidence. Dozens of prosecutions collapsed as a result, and the head of an organization of people abused in childhood urged that the police return to a neutral stance. Biased investigations and prosecutions, he said, create miscarriages of justice that undermine the credibility of all accusers. The legitimacy and credibility of our institutions are rapidly eroding. It is a difficult and brave thing for victims of sexual violence to step forward and exercise their rights to seek justice. When they do, we should make sure our system honors justice’s most basic principles.

When I asked Grania, she me a link to the article below, which gives the details. Click on the screenshot; I’ve put an excerpt below;

Police should refer to people who report rape as complainants rather than victims, senior legal figures said last night, amid warnings that the policy is undermining impartiality and leading to miscarriages of justice. MPs and members of the judiciary have also called for an overhaul of the current guidelines which demand that officers automatically believe complainants from the outset. Scotland Yard has ordered an urgent review of scores of sex abuse cases, including 30 which are about to go to trial, after it emerged that crucial material had been withheld from defence lawyers. Two rape cases collapsed in the last week, because a detective constable in the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences (CASO) unit, failed to disclose texts messages undermining the complainants’ stories. It raises concerns that dozens more cases could be thrown out by the courts and could potentially spark a raft of appeals by convicted rapists.

Here the police construed “survivors” as “those who complain,” which is the sense it’s been used with respect to the Kavanaugh hearings. Of course we should take every accusation seriously and investigate them (if the accuser so requests) to the limit of our ability. Just remember that “accuser” is not synonymous with “survivor.”

h/t: Grania