Emily Yoffe on how to adjudicate claims of sexual misconduct

Over at The Atlantic, Emily Yoffe, who used to do the Dear Prudence column for Slate (a feature I quite liked), has since moved on, reporting extensively for The Atlantic on sexual assault allegations, particularly in colleges. Like me, she’s worried about the lack of proper adjudication in colleges that arrived after Obama’s well-intentioned “Dear Colleague” letter, and removed many of what I see as the “rights” of accused people. This goes along with my discomfort about the #BelieveSurvivors hashtag, which takes accusations as equivalent to truth. (If a survivor of sexual assault has a credible story, especially in court, then yes, you’d believe them, but “survivors” are lately construed as those who claim to have been assaulted.)
Yoffe walks the line between fairness for both women and the accused; as she notes, she herself has been sexually assaulted more than once. Her new article in The Atlantic, which you can get by clicking on the screenshot, is worth reading to calm the waters a bit.
Yoffe’s theme isn’t surprising, but is sufficiently inflammatory these days that even saying it makes you subject to accusations of sexism (For instance, calling attention to the deleterious effects of false accusations on men’s lives is verboten):
. . . when a woman, in telling her story, makes an allegation against a specific man, a different set of obligations kick in.
Even as we must treat accusers with seriousness and dignity, we must hear out the accused fairly and respectfully, and recognize the potential lifetime consequences that such an allegation can bring. If believing the woman is the beginning and the end of a search for the truth, then we have left the realm of justice for religion.
. . . Whether an investigation takes place at a school, at a workplace, or in the criminal-justice system, neutral fact-finding must apply, regardless of how disturbing we find the offense, the group identity of the accused, or the political leanings of those involved. History demonstrates that ascribing honesty or dishonesty, criminality or righteousness solely on the basis of gender or race doesn’t increase the amount of equity in the world.
She gives some examples of “the realm of religion”, which involves both parties, but she’s particularly incensed by the preconceived conclusions of Democrats. (I hasten to add here that yes, I found Christine Ford’s accusations credible, but would have voted against Kavanaugh anyway based on his record and his unhinged demeanor on view during the hearings. And Republicans had just as many preconceptions as Democrats.)
In one sense, the hearing was theater, not fact-finding, because except for a handful of undecided senators, the rest had already made up their mind about the accusation based entirely on their desire to either seat or thwart Kavanaugh. Republicans sought to discredit Ford and quash the airing of her story. President Donald Trump, in a speech Tuesday night in Mississippi, openly mocked her.
As for the Democrats, in a Senate floor speech the day before the hearing, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York announced that it was unnecessary for her to hear Kavanaugh’s testimony. Gillibrand declared, “I believe Dr. Blasey Ford.” Many Democrats, in keeping with #BelieveSurvivors, are taking their certainty about Ford’s account and extrapolating it to all accounts of all accusers. This tendency has campus echoes, too: The Obama administration’s well-intended activism on campus sexual assault resulted in reforms that went too far and failed to protect the rights of the accused.
The impulse to arrive at a predetermined conclusion is familiar to Samantha Harris, a vice president at the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education (fire). Harris says that under Title IX, students who report that they are victims of sexual misconduct must be provided with staffers who advocate on their behalf. These staffers should “hear them out, believe them, and help them navigate the process,” she said, but added, “When the instruction to ‘believe them’ extends to the people who are actually adjudicating guilt or innocence, fundamental fairness is compromised.” Harris says that many Title IX proceedings have this serious flaw. As a result, in recent years, many accused students have filed lawsuits claiming that they were subjected to grossly unjust proceedings; these suits have met with increasingly favorable results in the courts.
One thing that puzzled me, though, was Yoffe’s reference to the British “scandal” in this bit, which I’ve put in bold:
We don’t even have to imagine the dangers of a system based on automatic belief—Britain recently experienced a national scandal over such policies. After widespread adoption of a rule that law enforcement must believe reports of sexual violation, police failed to properly investigate claims and ignored exculpatory evidence. Dozens of prosecutions collapsed as a result, and the head of an organization of people abused in childhood urged that the police return to a neutral stance. Biased investigations and prosecutions, he said, create miscarriages of justice that undermine the credibility of all accusers.
The legitimacy and credibility of our institutions are rapidly eroding. It is a difficult and brave thing for victims of sexual violence to step forward and exercise their rights to seek justice. When they do, we should make sure our system honors justice’s most basic principles.
When I asked Grania, she me a link to the article below, which gives the details. Click on the screenshot; I’ve put an excerpt below;
Police should refer to people who report rape as complainants rather than victims, senior legal figures said last night, amid warnings that the policy is undermining impartiality and leading to miscarriages of justice.
MPs and members of the judiciary have also called for an overhaul of the current guidelines which demand that officers automatically believe complainants from the outset.
Scotland Yard has ordered an urgent review of scores of sex abuse cases, including 30 which are about to go to trial, after it emerged that crucial material had been withheld from defence lawyers.
Two rape cases collapsed in the last week, because a detective constable in the Met’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences (CASO) unit, failed to disclose texts messages undermining the complainants’ stories.
It raises concerns that dozens more cases could be thrown out by the courts and could potentially spark a raft of appeals by convicted rapists.
Here the police construed “survivors” as “those who complain,” which is the sense it’s been used with respect to the Kavanaugh hearings. Of course we should take every accusation seriously and investigate them (if the accuser so requests) to the limit of our ability. Just remember that “accuser” is not synonymous with “survivor.”
The term “survivors” is strange to me. Why not “victims” I wonder.
Because “survivor” adds a coating of moral teflon to their claims. How dare you question a “survivor”?
Holding up a banner which says “Believe Complainants” just doesn’t have the same emotional ring to it, does it.
No discussion of “fairness” that I have read includes any suggestion(s) about how to handle situations where the aggressor doesn’t leave any marks. In my view (and in my personal experience), this leads to no consequences for the aggressor.
Aggressors know this, so if they’re careful, they will continue to get away with it.
Well, I have a suggestion.
Recently I was in a situation where a neighbor’s dogs were coming onto my property and hassling my horses, and me. I tried to talk to them, to no avail. Our security cameras are placed in such a way that there were not picking up the incidents.
So, after some research, I purchased a small, unobtrusive body camera, which I can wear around my neck. It is not identifiable as a camera, presumably so it can be used in settings where surprise is needed. I think every woman in a situation where she is being hassled should wear one. Many come with sound capabilities, too.
Perps should be told of video footage once it has been obtained. They should be given a choice to stop or be exposed. If they don’t stop, the whole world should get to see it firsthand.
Single party consent recordings are unfortunately not legal in all jurisdictions. They should be.
So, if you put it up on YouTube, what’s the perp going to do, anyway? You’re not prosecuting him, just letting the world know who he is.
Phrases like “fairness” and “taking accusations seriously” are meaningless. They may be sincere, but in the end, it’s all going to boil down to TFB, sweetie, you have no proof. The unfairness of being assaulted, and then being dismissed if she reports it is never considered.
“Believe her” is an admittedly imperfect attempt at addressing the situation. My way has the added benefit of providing the missing proof.
Nobody deserves to have their accusations believed without proof. You get what you reward, and if you reward false accusations you will get fal
And if you reward aggression, you will get more of that.
How about making some suggestions for how to deal with the problem?
As long as all you have to offer is protection for aggressors, you default the search for solutions to those of us who have an investment in finding some.
Clumsy! Please don’t take above as accusing you of favouring conviction without proof.
Was just pointing out that to erode due process would weaponise the justice system. Canadian legislators are taking steps, egged on by Feminist campaigners, to bar forms of exculpatory evidence which has allowed some men to prove that their accusers are lying, like sms records for instance. They are also trying to enable a situation where a woman can change her story repeatedly as it is refuted until she happens upon a scenario which can’t be disproven. Just as there is a percentage of the male population without much conscience who commit rapes, there is a percentage of the female population who use the state as their personal thug.
At least some of the Hashtagerati don’t necessarily think that women should be believed because they are being truthful, but rather because a thousand men being wrongfully convicted is preferable to one guilty man going free. Besides, it’ll teach them a lesson etc.
Just be aware that, in states that require two-party consent, recording someone without their consent may constitute a criminal offense. (Here in Florida, it’s a third-degree felony, punishable by up to five-years’ imprisonment.) Laws vary widely as to the type of recordings that may run afoul of the applicable statutes. It would be prudent to consult a local lawyer if you’re planning to undertake such surreptitious recording.
I think we should work to make surreptitious recording legal everywhere.
I would be fascinated to hear who opposes it and why.
I can just imagine the dudebros screaming.
One of the (many) reasons I don’t have anything to do with Facebook is that a few years back, guys were doxxing and threatening women who dared express opinions they didn’t like. As a means of fighting back, several women got together to identify the men who were doing that, and forwarded the nasty emails to the men’s mothers.
Facebook shut the women down and kicked them off, while doing nothing about the men.
I think daylight is the answer. The brighter the better.
I remember reading a science fiction short story where, in the near future, everyone had a camera that recorded a 360-degree view and broadcast it wirelessly to some kind of central authority. This was a very effective crime deterrent. This was part of the premise. The plot had some twist where someone could still get away with a crime but I don’t recall how that worked.
Maybe so. But there are countervailing arguments that allowing one-party consent permits the party who knows he or she is being recorded to manipulate the conversation to entrap the party who doesn’t know he or she is being recorded. I don’t think it takes a great deal of imagination to see how that could be so.
There are also privacy concerns at stake. Perhaps those concerns should give way to the concerns you’ve expressed in favor of one-party consent, but I don’t think the answer is abstractly self-evident.
I’m not sure how I feel about this. On one hand it would provide accurate recording of events.
On the other hand, I don’t want my likeness made public without my consent. There is nothing more personal than “me” and I do not give you or anyone else consent to use me or my likeness as you like.
It’s sad and a bit terrifying that anyone would have to wear a camera to protect themselves. Being male it’s not a world I live in. If it’s happened to me I was oblivious. Although since the topic is becoming less taboo and conversations can be had I’ve learned that my wife, sisters and mother have all be subject to harassment and or abuse.
I believe that the “British” scandal refers to the recent unfounded sexual misconduct accusations levelled against the pop rock star Harry Web, stage name Cliff Richard.
I think the British ‘scandal’ is two things touched on in the Telegraph article: first, that several rape cases have collapsed when it emerged that the police/prosecution service were often not disclosing the full data from phone histories, which turned out to contain information backing up alibis of the accused; and secondly, the treatment of ‘Operation Midland‘.
This was allegations that people at the top of the country (a former Prime Minister, Home Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff and more) had been involved in a paedophile ring. The investigating officer said the police regarded the allegations as “credible and true”, when in reality something like “needing to be investigated” was all that could have been said. More investigation then decided the allegations were false, but some of the accused died while still under suspicion.
Regarding the UK and the recent tendency of police to “believe victims” rather than investigating properly, this is a fairly lengthy account by one person who was acquitted at trial, but it is worth reading.
https://www.conservativehome.com/platform/2018/07/richard-holden-my-nightmare-experience-at-the-hands-of-the-police-and-the-cps.html
[Yes, obviously it’s one sided; you can decide whether to believe him. And yes, it is about a Tory and on a Conservative website, but they’re still human.]
That account is completely convincing, and pretty concerning.
We are where we are because, for far too long, the police were perceived not to be taking rape or sexual assault allegations seriously. The pendulum swung; and the police found themselves required to believe that all complainants were telling the truth. The trouble is that some of them seemed to think that this absolved them from having to do a proper investigation of the allegation.
Hopefully, the outcome will be that in future such cases are investigated properly and impartially. My concern, however, would be that the litany of ill-thought-out cases, such as this one, will cause the pendulum to swing back the other way. That would be the worst outcome for the many genuine victims of sexual assault.
There is a problematic polarization between automatically believing or disbelieving accusers, when neutrality works best for everyone.
But if independent accusations are made on the same person – such as in the case of Kavanaugh (though he acted unsuitable on account of temperament and political bias) – it becomes problematic for the accused. I think the gray area between having tangible evidence and having none can usefully be moved a bit in such cases. Statistics of erroneously such accused can sway me, of course.
Youtuber Diana Davison goes into the case of one of the Canadian academic cases where the accuser was shown to be innocent. There were a number of other allegations made against him subsequent to the first one, which all turned out to have no basis. Seems that there are activists out there willing to listen, believe and lie for the cause. Multiple allegations are no indicator of anything.
In US courts, the uncorroborated testimony of a single witness, if accepted as true by the trier of fact, is sufficient to establish guilt beyond a reasonable doubt (for all but certain select crimes, such as treason, which, per Article 3 of the US Constitution, requires “the Testimony of two Witnesses to the same overt Act, or [a] Confession in open Court”).
Owing to their nature, sex offenses are usually committed outside the presence of third-party eyewitnesses, and will often not result in any other corroborating evidence — either by the design of the perpetrator or otherwise. The prosecution of such cases frequently turns entirely, or almost entirely, upon the uncorroborated testimony of the victim.
The article by Emily Yoffe is well worth a read. It is important that people on all sides understand the lack of proper procedure and investigation that goes on with this issue. Sexual assault and rape cases have become theater and circus events and it is killing the legal reality if there is one. Without a proper and confidential reporting system the whole business becomes failure as it did in the Kavanaugh business. Congress or congressional hearings are not the place to take these things. Just think about it. If murder happened in the street outside the Capital building, how would it go if we decided to handle this even with a congressional investigation? Sure, lets let a bunch of old politicians handle this case and see what happens. It would be a joke just like we saw in this sexual assault case.
Ask another question. If FBI investigations into background for any judicial nomination are standard operating procedure, why would it not be standard if something such as this sexual assault surfaces. Oh no, lets take this one to the politicians and see how it goes.
With a murder, you presumably have a body, ergo evidence.
We’re talking here about a lack of evidence.
The fact that Blasey Ford answered questions directly, and Kavenaugh either evaded or outright lied, repeatedly, doesn’t seem to have had any bearing on the outcome.
You are missing my point. I am saying the Senate committee had no business handling this thing in the first place. It should have gone straight to the professionals at the FBI who would have investigated fully and without the cameras and media and all the crap that ruins these things.
This is no different than the handling of sexual harassment issues at work. Just that assault is a police matter and possible criminal fall out. If sexual harassment is handled in the work place by announcing it all over the building and then taking a poll to determine belief, you have the same kind of mess. You have nothing.
Agree about how it should have been handled in a perfect world.
In the case of Blasey Ford, et. al., there were complicating issues.
First, she didn’t want to come forward and be identified. Her experience has proven her right in that regard. She is still receiving death threats and has still not been able to go home or go back to work. She has been demeaned, called a liar, mocked by the President and his cult, and denigrated by Republicans in the Senate and elsewhere. She tried to get the information out without leaving herself vulnerable to all of that. Her instincts were correct.
Next, you have the problem of the “investigation”, which was never really done and was never going to be. A few things came up, and were dismissed by Republicans, and the rest never came to light because nothing was followed up on.
When people are not acting in good faith, it reduces the options greatly.
I will simply answer you and Ken at the same time. Let’s just go back and see how it should have been done. Diane Feinstein should have taking the story directly to the FBI and called for their investigation. It is nothing but more background investigation of a nominee. She may have needed to get with the committe head for concurrence but the main object is to keep it quiet. Based on what the accuser wanted this should be done. The FBI could then do a full and proper investigation of the entire matter and turn their report into the Senate Committee. It is only then that they determine how to proceed. And for future reference, this is the way it always should be done. It is only common sense. It is not a perfect world it is a correct way to handle. If your first step is into public and into the hands of politicians you are dead.
As I said before. If you handle sexual harassment accusations in this public and open way you just as well stay home. It will not work. Think, how are normal crimes handled. Do the investigators work one day and then go to the press the next. Then another day’s work and then to the press. Hell no.
Problem is, the FBI is a division of the Justice Department within the executive branch. Consequently, senators have no ability to direct that an FBI investigation be done (even if the Republican majority had wanted such an investigation, which clearly it did not). All they could do was ask the president to direct the FBI to conduct such an investigation, as the senate majority reluctantly did in the last week of the nomination process.
Had the request been made at the beginning of the process, it being Trump, he would’ve probably directed there be an investigation of the accuser to find impeaching information on her, rather than of the accused and the incident itself.
Well then. Let’s consider that the Congress has sexual harassment, assault and other problems. Who do they go to. One would think the EEOC as that is the location of the real specialist on that sort of thing. But it you want to stay with the FBI it should be understood by the executive branch that any nominees that require such investigation be done by the FBI.
I agree with you that these things involve more theater than actual fact-finding, and can devolve into spectacle. Others have made this point, too, but what I haven’t heard is a proposal for some alternate method for dealing with someone who comes forward with potentially disqualifying information about a nominee to high governmental office during the senate confirmation process.
I’m not sure what the proper process should be either but it starts with senators wanting to find out the truth.
Good luck with that.
Blasey Ford came forward with her information before Kavanaugh was nominated. She contacted her congresswoman at the point where he was known to be on the short list.
L
Right, I understand that. But I’m still not seeing an alternative means of adjudicating the issue, other than having it taken up by the senate, presumably in a hearing before the appropriate committee (which, in the case of a judicial appointment, is the judiciary committee).
I suppose, under different circumstances, a senator or cogressman might present the allegation directly to the president in an effort to convince him to nominate someone else — but that certainly wasn’t going to happen with Trump, especially not with the information coming from Sen. Feinstein or a Democratic congresswoman.
I suppose that if we are to “believe” the accusers rather than just take the accusations seriously and investigate with appropriate neutrality, then I assume we must believe that Hillary Clinton and the democrats are n fact running a child sex ring in the basement of a certain D.C. pizza shop?
A significant segment of the rightwing did automatically believe it — right up until it turned out that the pizza parlor in question, Comet Ping-Pong, didn’t even have a basement. Hell, even after that, some rightwingers seemed willing to give Pizzagate more credence than they did the allegations of Julie Swetnick.
I’m a big fan of choosing the right word. People agreeing on a definition that doesn’t match the normal one is always an invitation to make mistakes.
It seems to me “accuser” or “complainant” are good choices for “victims” that have not yet had their case adjudicated. #BelieveSurvivors really ought to be #BelieveComplainants or #BelieveAccusers as the main hurdle seems to be getting people in charge to take complaints seriously enough to trigger a proper investigation.
When it happens to me, I KNOW I’ve been victimized.
If you don’t know that, why do I have an obligation to convince you, when the perp has no obligation to convince you of his innocence?
L
Of course, I was not talking about what the victim calls it. They are free to call it whatever they like.
There is also the concept of “innocent until proven guilty”, and I don’t mean the Republicans version of that with Kavanaugh. A victim does have the obligation to prove their case. I don’t see how it would work otherwise and still be fair. The perp has the responsibility to respond to the accusations. Keeping silent is not, by itself, an adequate defense.
The term “survivor” is used to describe a person who endured an experience that usually, or at least often, kills people. You survive a plane crash. You survive a shark attack. You survive a lightning strike. You survive the Holocaust.
You don’t survive a mugging. You don’t survive a robbery. And you don’t survive a rape. None of these things are usually or even frequently fatal.
Rape victims are not “survivors”. They are just victims.
Blasey Ford’s testimony was also not the least bit credible. Couple that with the fact that she’s a proven liar (about being afraid of flying), and that people were being bullied into supporting her, and I don’t see how any reasonable person could believe her claims.
But she’s certainly receiving a nice payday out of the whole ordeal, even though it failed.
One has to wonder if all this time had been spent probing Kavanaugh’s legal opinions instead, whether we might have avoided his confirmation.
Someone who alleges that they have been assaulted (sexually or otherwise) is a complainant. If their claims are upheld in court, then they can rightly call themselves a victim.
Under no circumstances is she or he a “survivor”.
The obvious problem arises when each party accuses the other, as with Asia Argento and her alleged underaged co-star. He claims she molested him; she claims he assaulted her. Whom should we believe a priori?