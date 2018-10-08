When I saw the header below in my email inbox, I thought, “Whaaaaat? Trump apologizes? He never apologizes!” (I assumed he was apologizing to Christine Ford for what he just said about her, but that would be out of character.) I was flummoxed.
When I clicked on the email to open it, though I found typical Trumpian blather. As with his former advisor Steve Bannon, Trump never apologizes for anything he’s done wrong or said wrong. Sure enough, here’s the content:
Well, Kavanaugh was found “credible” by Trump and the Republicans (though not by me), but really, an apology? Why not apologize to Christine Ford for her ordeal, at least in being grilled by the Senate, for getting death threats that drove her from her home, for being demonized by the Right for the rest of her life, and, especially for Trump himself making fun of Ford’s testimony in public the other day.
The man is. . . well, you know what I think. If you look in the dictionary under “odious,” you’ll find his picture.
Trump’s party controls all three branches of the federal government. Yet, he feels compelled to stoke its members’ feeling of victimization. Grievance and resentment is what holds the party together. Tom Nichols noted this. This tactic has worked because the base of the Republican Party (Trump’s cult) feels that its grip on American society is slipping away due to demographical change that threatens the dominance of white people. But more and more white people are rejecting the racist and sexist core of the Republican Party, if the polls are to be believed. In a month we will see if Trump’s magic has finally run dry. We’ll see how much has changed since 2016.
This is something I just saw that seems relevant:
“The accumulation of all powers, legislative, executive, and judiciary, in the same hands, whether of one, a few, or many, and whether hereditary, selfappointed, or elective, may justly be pronounced the very definition of tyranny.”
James Madison, The Federalist Papers, February 1, 1788.
There have been many instances in American history where, as of now, all three branches of government were controlled by one party. During such periods, it was not uncommon for the minority party to be accused by the minority party of being tyrannical. Lincoln was accused of being a tyrant as was FDR. Most historians have rejected such accusations. However, in this age when one party, captured by a radical element, controls all three branches of government, divided government doesn’t look bad, although it can result in legislative gridlock, which was the case during the Obama years.
The Founders’ view of government was shaped by the experience of the Revolution, which ostensibly was fought to overthrow the tyranny of King George III. The Constitution was designed to prevent the emergence of tyrants through a system of checks and balances. The Constitution has worked in this regard. But the Founders naively did not expect the creation of political parties. How wrong they were! Shortly after George Washington left the presidency, bitter partisanship broke out in the forms of the Federalist and Republican parties (NOT the Republican Party of today, but the forerunner of today’s Democratic Party). The second president of the United States, John Adams, a Federalist, was bitterly opposed by his arch-rival Thomas Jefferson, leader of the Republicans. Adams was frequently accused of trying to make himself a monarch. At that time, the perpetuation of the American republic was not something that could be taken for granted. But, it did survive this period and the maelstrom of the Civil War. But the question remains whether it can survive with its fundamental laws enshrined in an 18th century document in a 21st century world.
Did these remarks come before or after Trump declared that Kavanaugh “was caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats using the Democrats lawyers…blah, blah”? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NFr5wttrRB8
This is the product of a sick, sick mind, and is deeply offensive.
I realize that I neglected to insert the apostrophe of ownership after the second “Democrats'” but Trump wouldn’t know the difference.
After Kavanaugh was confirmed, not only did Trump start calling Dr. Ford’s allegations a “hoax and a set-up,” but Republican US congressmen and senators — grown men, one and all — started tweeting out #Beers4Brett.
Think of the message these men, all of whom claimed during the hearings to find Ford credible and sympathetic, are sending to the next woman who considers coming forward alone with an allegation of sexual misconduct against a powerful man.
This is absolutely outrageous. It reminds me of a cartoon I saw on Facebook earlier today, obviously drawn by a Trump/Kavanaugh sympathizer:
Then there’s this one:
Is absolutely outrageous.
Is absolutely odious.
I cannot even … …
Katz and Co. should be the ones apologizing to Dr. Ford. It does not seem like she wanted a big public spectacle.
And Trump apologizing to Kavanaugh makes some sense. Anyone Trump nominated was going to be accused of all sorts of things. I am sure K and his family knew that going into the process.
But the allegations of serial gang rape and assorted hysteria were probably over what could be reasonably anticipated.
I have read a reasonable argument that a good part of this process was to discourage the next nominee from accepting.
Do not agree that anyone Trump nominated would be accused of anything. His first pick was not accused of anything. Because he had not done anything. Kavanaugh was accused of only things he was guilty of doing.
He was the leader of a serial gang rape squad that no ever got wind of? He was guilty of that? I don’t think that most Democrats swallowed that story.
You have misstated what the women said happened. I don’t know if you mistakes it intentionally yourself, but some twisted and mistaked her story. The republicans should disown and disavow people who make such statements.
I’m not sure what you just said, but she originally stated that she attended 10 parties where there were gang rapes and that BK was involved, including drugging the punch. She later back tracked on that, to say she saw him near the punch bowl. She’s a liar and the Democrats bought it, because they didn’t care about the truth.
I said someone lied about what she said. Based on your above comment I suspect it was you. She said nothing about a secret rape gang and you know that.
I said someone lied about what she said. She did not say he was the leader of a serial rape gang. You knis she did not say that.
Not me:
https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/26/read-full-sworn-statement-from-brett-kavanaugh-accuser-julie-swetnick.html
Yes, you. What you said in your comment and what she said in her sworn statement do not match up. That means you were lying.
More like a comprehension problem on your part, or perhaps wishful thinking. Whatever.
Mordacious, you are repeating the co-ordinated talking points of the Republican Judicial Committee senators, who deliberately exaggerated the claims of the third alleged victim against BK and his best drinking buddy Mark Judge.
As you may know, the ex-girlfriend of Mark Judge claimed that Mark confessed to participating in a gangbang with a drunk girl. Based on this, some of the claims of the third woman seem less crazy than the Republican senators would like us to believe.
What unfair accusations were lodged against Neil Gorsuch?
I am already seeing Republican ads using Kvanaugh as victim. I think they secretly love it and are using it tothe hilt. To me, this is just moe political theater.
If there was no Hollywood access tape, and Bush would have testified what Trump said, it would been dismissed as heresay.
Sorry for the misspelled words and hearsay etc.
I thought you meant heresy.
It’s not the “apology” as such – it’s how he can be judge and jury at a trial that never happened, and his fans love it.
The things that Trump says are simply unexplainable. The nearest is to say he is always on the offensive. In this case always appealing to his voters and to verify that his actions were correct.
He once complained to his staff about the press, saying, “They exaggerate my exaggerations.”
Next item: President Trump apologizes to Donald Trump for all the criticism he’s had to endure while being the Best President Ever…
I often feel obliged to apologize to my Brazilian friends for Trump being president of the United States.
Whatever other factors have contributed to the current situation of the former USA, no adjective or collection of adjectives in any language can adequately capture the full obscenity of the Trump creature, its enablers, and its cultists.
That about sums it up .
Trump is about Trump and his transactional calculus is transparent: I selected you and I will back you 100% provided that in return you decide cases favorably for me. He has no such self-interested transactional motive to publicly apologize to anyone else.