When I saw the header below in my email inbox, I thought, “Whaaaaat? Trump apologizes? He never apologizes!” (I assumed he was apologizing to Christine Ford for what he just said about her, but that would be out of character.) I was flummoxed.

When I clicked on the email to open it, though I found typical Trumpian blather. As with his former advisor Steve Bannon, Trump never apologizes for anything he’s done wrong or said wrong. Sure enough, here’s the content:

Well, Kavanaugh was found “credible” by Trump and the Republicans (though not by me), but really, an apology? Why not apologize to Christine Ford for her ordeal, at least in being grilled by the Senate, for getting death threats that drove her from her home, for being demonized by the Right for the rest of her life, and, especially for Trump himself making fun of Ford’s testimony in public the other day.

The man is. . . well, you know what I think. If you look in the dictionary under “odious,” you’ll find his picture.