Tom Nichols explains why he’s leaving the GOP to become an Independent

Tom Nichols is (or was) a “never Trumper” Republican who is a professor at the U.S. Naval War College and teaches at the Harvard Extension School. (Wikipedia also informs us that he’s “a five-time undefeated Jeopardy champion.”) He writes a lot for The Atlantic, and in its pages this week he tells us why he’s leaving the GOP (he left once before in 2012, but now is leaving for good). He’s not becoming a Democrat, but an Independent; still, this shows that some Republicans can change their minds.
And the article has a lot to say about both parties, with Nichols not leaving the Democrats unscathed. Click on the screenshot to see what he said:
His reasons are multifarious, but center on the Kavanaugh affair, which made Nichols realize that the GOP has no substantive goal beyond power itself.
It was Collins, however, who made me realize that there would be no moderates to lead conservatives out of the rubble of the Trump era. Senator Jeff Flake is retiring and took a pass, and with all due respect to Senator Lisa Murkowski—who at least admitted that her “no” vote on cloture meant “no” rather than drag out the drama—she will not be the focus of a rejuvenated party.
. . . Politics is about the exercise of power. But the new Trumpist GOP is not exercising power in the pursuit of anything resembling principles, and certainly not for conservative or Republican principles.
Free trade? Republicans are suddenly in love with tariffs, and now sound like bad imitations of early-1980s protectionist Democrats. A robust foreign policy? Not only have Republicans abandoned their claim to being the national-security party, they have managed to convince the party faithful that Russia—an avowed enemy that directly attacked our political institutions—is less of a threat than their neighbors who might be voting for Democrats. Respect for law enforcement? The GOP is backing Trump in attacks on the FBI and the entire intelligence community as Special Counsel Robert Mueller closes in on the web of lies, financial arrangements, and Russian entanglements known collectively as the Trump campaign.
And most important, on the rule of law, congressional Republicans have utterly collapsed. They have sold their souls, purely at Trump’s behest, living in fear of the dreaded primary challenges that would take them away from the Forbidden City and send them back home to the provinces. Yes, an anti-constitutional senator like Hirono is unnerving, but she’s a piker next to her Republican colleagues, who have completely reversed themselves on everything from the limits of executive power to the independence of the judiciary, all to serve their leader in a way that would make the most devoted cult follower of Kim Jong Un blush.
. . . But whatever my concerns about liberals, the true authoritarian muscle is now being flexed by the GOP, in a kind of buzzy, steroidal McCarthyism that lacks even anti-communism as a central organizing principle. The Republican Party, which controls all three branches of government and yet is addicted to whining about its own victimhood, is now the party of situational ethics and moral relativism in the name of winning at all costs.
These are truefacts, but, as I said, Nichols doesn’t spare the Democrats. And I have to admit that, as a registered Democrat, I was embarrassed at my own party’s behavior at the hearings, especially that of Dianne Feinstein, who seems to be in her dotage. For my party, too, it seemed to be more about getting revenge for their own failed Supreme Court nomination than about getting at the truth. It was grandstanding. Here’s Nichols, and I agree with him here on the Democrats’ behavior during the hearing.
As an aside, let me say that I have no love for the Democratic Party, which is torn between totalitarian instincts on one side and complete political malpractice on the other. As a newly minted independent, I will vote for Democrats and Republicans whom I think are decent and well-meaning people; if I move back home to Massachusetts, I could cast a ballot for Republican Governor Charlie Baker and Democratic Representative Joe Kennedy and not think twice about it.
But during the Kavanaugh dumpster fire, the performance of the Democratic Party—with some honorable exceptions such as Senators Chris Coons, Sheldon Whitehouse, and Amy Klobuchar—was execrable. From the moment they leaked the Ford letter, they were a Keystone Cops operation, with Hawaii’s Senator Mazie Hirono willing to wave away the Constitution and get right to a presumption of guilt, and Senator Dianne Feinstein looking incompetent and outflanked instead of like the ranking member of one of the most important committees in America.
Well, I won’t dwell on the Democrats’ missteps, as at least they were on the right side. And I’ll still keep voting for them. But if they ever want to regain power in at least one branch of the government, they have to clean up their act. Who’s running that railroad?
Lesson: there are some Republicans capable of reason and adhering to principle. They’re just very few.
The Democrats didn’t have a “failed” Supreme Court nomination. McConnell (AKA the gravedigger of American democracy) wouldn’t allow the Garland nomination to go through the process.
That’s what I meant. There was a nomination, and it failed because of GOP opposition.
Nice piece by Nichols. It’s got some spot-on analysis, and a freshness of expression and bouncy rhythm to boot.
“Lesson: there are some Republicans capable of reason and adhering to principle. They’re just very few.” Reminds me of the story about the Adlai Stevenson supporter telling Adlai “Every thinking person will vote for you.” Adlai responds “Yes, but I need a majority to win.”
I was an independent pre-2016, when the nomination of Trump and the subsequent cow-tailing of his sycophants lead me to become a Democrat. At my core, I am against “joining tribes” as Sam Harris put it, but in this moment in time, I think that is precisely what is needed to combat the overreach of power we are seeing on the other side. In a world where the GOP controls a majority in every branch of government, I feel compelled to vote straight-ticket blue. That may change after 2020, but for now, I have no reservations voting that way. Will I end up voting for a few candidates with questionable policies in some areas? Absolutely. Are those policies more worrisome than rampant blind nationalism, assaults on church-state separation, and hostility toward facts,truth, and civility? There is no reason to throw the baby out, especially when the politicians on the other side have shown no interest in challenging their newly appointed God-in-chief. As one MAGA-rally attendee put it: “it’s Jesus, then Trump”. I foresee America surviving the Trump presidency thanks to Democrats taking the house and holding things in check just long enough to correct our mistake in 2020. The question will be how much of the damage already done (environmental policy, supreme court, gas lighting, erosion of trust in free press, bipartisanship, etc.) will have long-lasting effects, and how quickly will we recover?
I’m with you here. I never even considered joining a political party before 2016. After 2016, I feel there is a deep crisis that needs to be met with the only force that has any chance to meet it, and that’s the Democratic party. In the last month I have made donations to three Democratic candidates, my only political donations in my middle-aged life.
I don’t think the crisis will end with Trump himself. Trump is a symptom of a bigger disease, the most visible and hard to ignore endpoint of a couple of decades of increasing GOP radicalization. Nixon’s southern strategy is one marker. Gingrich’s scorched earth approach, complete with a demagogue’s guide to political discourse that he promoted (don’t call your Dem opponents wrong, he said, call them evil, traitors, depraved) is another. Relying on the religious fundamentalists for a key block of support means a radical know-nothing element is indispensable for the GOP. And those folks have been using the demagogue’s language Gingrich promoted since the dawn of time, so they were hot to go with that prescription.
Throw in radical right wing media and the GOP is a party just waiting for a demagogue. Unless the defeat is catastrophic, and lasts several election cycles, once Trump is gone the GOP will just be waiting for the next demagogue. So I am resigned to having to support 100% Democratic candidates for at least the next dozen years, probably longer.
I don’t understand what is so terrible about joining a political party, it’s not like you sign up for a lifetime membership! You look at each party’s platform each year and decide which party’s platform is most closely aligned with your goals. Then you register as whatever party you’ve chosen. In most states, you must do that in order to vote in that party’s primary elections that give you a further voice in the direction that party goes. In order for these party choices to be available to you there must be a party structure in place, so I think it’s something more than just a “tribal” inclination in operation here. So you may be a principled independent (a tribe in itself) or maybe a freeloader. It could be a little of both.
Yeah, I was a freeloader. I’m confessing a sin here, one I’ve repented of, not expressing my disdain for parties.
I suppose I do have a disdain for *elements* of both parties, and so I’ve been reluctant to embrace a label that will cause people I know to lump me in with those elements. That still makes me feel a little reluctant, but what I’m saying is that I have been shaken out of the complacency that allows such secondary considerations to influence me.
So, he left flamboyantly before, and is leaving flamboyantly again. I eagerly await his next departure, when he will doubtless up the Kim Jong Un rhetoric.
Don’t denigrate Trump’s newest bestest buddy Kim that way.
Guess Nichols would rather be outside the tent pissing in, rather than inside the tent watching white nationalists piss all over what used to be the Grand Old Party’s principles.
Then why didn’t he leave when Trump won the nomination? I mean, if he is leaving now, he must have been a member then, no? Or does he leave the party every few months?
He was a never-Trumper, but he still clung to his Republican Party registration — the way many Republicans who renounced Trump continued to cling to their registration in the hope the Party might survive Trumpism. An increasing number of those never-Trumpers are abandoning the Party outright, however, now that they see Trump has claimed it as his own completely, lock, stock, and barrel-of-monkeys.
I think a lot of them have yet to come to grips with how thin the veneer of the “Grand Old Party’s principles” really was, and this has led them to keep holding out for a return to principles that never really held any political clout in the party. The “intellectual” commentariat seems especially blindsided. I think they assumed that the party was made up of people like them, free market, anti-communist, pro-freedom world wide, internationalists. That is, they thought they were leading the party instead of just giving it a thin coat of whitewash.
I confess that I too was a bit suckered by the act. I’d read thoughtful conservatives and think, “If the GOP could eject it’s retrograde elements I could support some of this”. I can remember after the 2012 GOP “autopsy” report on their loss thinking, “Maybe now they will join the 21st century”. I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Reflecting, I think it’ll not end with Trump either. The GOP was ripe for a demagogue. If Trump is defeated in an election, it’ll still be ripe for the next demagogue. Only losing like three or four presidential elections in a row can provide enough disciplinary feedback for the GOP to reorganize their coalition to not rely on a radical fundamentalist and white nationalist base.
Isn’t Joe Kennedy the vaxxer?
Is ‘vaxxer’ a term of abuse? Joe Kennedy III is quite rightly a vaxxer [pro vaccination] & it’s Robert Kennedy Jr. who is the poorly informed [or determinedly, purposefully uninformed] fringe anti-vaxxer.
I would agree that the Democrats have been quite “outpoliticked” by the Republicans for at least the last three decades. They don’t just have the instinct to go for the jugular. This is why I am quite nervous as to whether we will actually see a blue wave.
However, in regard to the Kovanaugh nomination, it wouldn’t have mattered how competent the Democrats would have been. No votes would have been changed.
So, after being part of the Republican morass that led us to this point, being sure to blame Democrats as well, Nichols now rises above it all. The column reminds me of the xkcd cartoon on atheists and fundamentalist Christians. “The important thing is that you’ve found a way to feel superior to both.”
Nichols describes the Democratic Party as having totalitarian instincts. Really? Compared to what, a flock of cats? That just sounds like sloppy, blanket fear-mongering to me. Not to mention the fact that any whiff of political malpractice, which the Democrats seem abundantly capable of when they repeatedly snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, would completely undermine any capacity for totalitarianism.
Clowder, duh. Clowder of cats. Gotta be careful around here with my terminology…
The party’s actual leaders are very milquetoast and not imbued with totalitarian instincts. But there is on the fringes some element of “we’ll coerce you into the right view” which is kind of authoritarian.
The key difference between the authoritarian elements in the Democratic party and those in the GOP is that those in the Democratic party are on the fringes, those in the GOP are totally mainstream, all the way up to the President and Supreme Court. And that’s a HUGE difference, which makes comparing the *parties* on authoritarianism laughable, as you say.
I’m so tired of being a Democrat by default.
As am I.
Buckle up, then, you’ve got a long haul ahead.
I’m pretty sure the GOP is going to be too awful to touch until it loses *at least* three presidential elections in a row, probably four. It’ll take that much pain for them to jettison their core fundamentalist and white nationalist constituencies.
I applaud any defection from the Republican party for the same reason I welcome the White House insider exposées. They send a message to Trump 2016 voters that some on their side have seen the sausage being made by this administration and Congress and have found it very ugly. It also nicely counters the MSM biased fake news meme.
Nichols is small potatoes compared to previous GOP defections. The good ones left two years ago. David Frum, Max Boot, George Will, Steve Schmidt, Joe Scarborough. Boot, Will and Schmidt have explicitly called for straight ticket Democrat voting this midterm in order to shock Republicans back into some semblance of sanity or in order to burn the party to the ground so that a principled movement could rise in its place. I’m not saying that Nichols’s piece isn’t true or well written. But it’s been said already (and better) by more prominent voices.
Very good article. It gets at the true problem: in the last decade, both parties have decided that principles are worthless, and only control of the government matters. The Republicans started this with their belligerent opposition to everything Obama did, and they continued it with their blind following of Trump. Meanwhile, the Democrats have jumped on board the polarization train by leaning into their identity politics wing and becoming ever more like the Republicans with how they act in elected positions.
The last two years should have been an excellent opportunity for the Dems to show that they are the new party of reason and responsibility; a party with ideas and principles; a party interested in governing, rather than simple power and reelection. As usual, they’ve managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, and I don’t see any way out of this situation of extreme polarization and two parties who care more about beating each other than governing their country.
What I don’t understand is why he joined the republicans at all and stayed this long. I have never seen that they ever had any principles. But I admit voting for Ford, Regean twice and Bush in 1992. But not because I thought they had anything to stand for but because if the Democratic Party during those years.
I voted for Hillary in 2016 not because I wanted yo but because Trump was so bad.
I fon’t think I can vote for the present Democratic Party but will not vote republican. I think I will stay home or write in my first cousin. He has mental problems himself but is fairly harmless unless unduly agitated.
If you stay home, you’re enabling Trump.
That is one way to look at it. Another way is to say if I stay home I am enabling the democrats. Or you could say that I am refusing to aid and abet either party in the destruction of our country.
People leave political parties all the time (from Reagan “I didn’t leave the Democratic party, the Democratic Party left me” to Arlen Spector for purely political reason to Elizabeth Warren in the 90s.) Unless it becomes a one way trend, it does not matter. As far as I can tell, just as many people are joining as leaving the Republicans because of Trump. Different leaders, different member.
For decades, I voted Democratic because they were less bad on gay rights. Once gay marriage became legal, I became free to vote according to other issues. Since I live in the control-left/socialist state of Oregon, that generally means Republicans or Libertarians. I am still registered as a Democrat but I voted for one only one last election and probably will not vote for any this time.
“Since I live in the control-left/socialist state of Oregon”
That is hilarious.
I’m fascinated by your confidence in the permanence of that.