Reader Tim Anderson, who lives in Cowra, southeastern Australia sent some lovely parrot photos (he adds that there’s a poem about his region by Banjo Patterson).

Attached are pictures of Superb Parrots (Polytelis swainsonii), which are currently visiting my neighborhood. This species is somewhat endangered in this area, as land clearing has reduced the number of old trees with suitable nesting holes.

Nevertheless, this is a Superior Bird, as you can tell from its name. It does not associate with other, less well-endowed species, and when it deigns to speak at all, it converses only in Latin.