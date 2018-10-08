Dean recommends Lawrence Krauss’s dismissal from Arizona State University; Krauss is appealing

According to the State Press, Arizona State University’s (ASU’s) student newspaper (click on link below), Patrick Kenney, Dean of ASU’s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, has recommended that physicist Lawrence Krauss be dismissed from the University for sexual misconduct.

This is the latest development in a series of events beginning with a BuzzFeed expose of Krauss’s sexual misconduct (the accusations were of varying credibility), and then ASU’s own investigation, which resulted in Krauss being removed as director of ASU’s Origin project and also removed from his academic chair as a Foundation Professor. This is the latest step in a procedure that could result in his complete dismissal from ASU.

According to the report, Krauss, who has been on paid leave from ASU, is appealing this decision to a “conciliation committee,” and has two layers of appeal beyond that:

But dismissing a tenured faculty member is difficult. According to Crow, Krauss’s case is in the process of being reviewed by a series of faculty committees that will help determine his future as a tenured professor at ASU. “We have eliminated his role as director of Origins, his academic chair, and the dean has recommended that his tenure be revoked,” Crow said. “The last stage of the process is, what does the rest of the faculty think about that? And then they make a recommendation to me, and then I make a decision.” This process is outlined by the Arizona Board of Regents and is therefore similar among all three in-state universities. According to ABOR guidelines, faculty members can appeal recommendations of dismissal to the university president, who will refer the case to a conciliation or mediation process. In these processes, committees attempt to help the faculty member recommended for dismissal and the university official who made the recommendation “arrive at a mutually agreed upon solution.”For example, the faculty member might offer to resign rather than face dismissal. If a resolution is not reached within 30 days, the university president will re-issue a written notice of dismissal to the faculty member. However, the president can extend this deadline to a total of 60 days if they believe a successful resolution is possible. At this point, the faculty member recommended for dismissal can appeal the decision to the university’s Committee on Academic Freedom and Tenure. This committee will then hold hearings at which “the university bears the burden of proving the existence of just cause by a preponderance of the evidence.” In other words, the university has to prove that the majority of the evidence supports the faculty member’s dismissal. After the hearings, the committee issues recommendations to the university president regarding the dismissal. The president’s ultimate decision, however, is not bound to the committee’s recommendations.

The BuzzFeed allegations were not dispositive for me, but I did my own digging and came up with other cases that convinced me that Krauss habitually engaged in sexual misconduct. I wrote this on March 10:

After that article appeared, I did some digging on my own, and came up with three cases that have convinced me that Krauss engaged in sexual predation of both a physical nature (groping) and of a verbal nature (offensive and harassing comments). The allegations that convinced me are not public, but the accusers are sufficiently credible that I believe their claims to be true. Further, these claims buttress the general allegation of sexual misbehavior made in BuzzFeed. In my view, then, Krauss had a propensity to engage in sexual misconduct. I therefore disassociate myself from the man. He has, of course, denied every allegation in the BuzzFeedarticle, but the cases that pushed me to write this post aren’t in that piece. But to me these other cases make it likely that at least some of the allegations in BuzzFeed are true.

I am not of course aware of the evidence that ASU considered in its decision, as those matters are confidential. Krauss has unconditionally denied all the allegations in the BuzzFeed article, but the incidents of which I am aware have not been addressed by Krauss or ASU. And, as before, I am not making them public because I was asked to keep them confidential.

As for the recommendation of dismissal, it’s one way to keep women in Krauss’s professional ambit from experiencing sexual predation. Rehabilitation is another, but I don’t know how this can be done in an academic setting; and of course that eliminates the deterrent effect, which is important given the ubiquity of allegations (and admission) of sexual predation in academia. Some might argue that his removal as head of the Origins Project and loss of his chair is already a deterrent. Regardless, no woman should be exposed to such behavior—in the workplace or anywhere else.