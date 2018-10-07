Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, October 7, 2018, and National Frappe Day, honoring a liquified ice cream treat that’s called a “frappe” only in New England; the rest of America calls it a “milkshake.” It’s also International Trigeminal Neuralgia Awareness Day
Here’s Sunday on the Cheezburger site’s new calendar: “A typical week through the eyes of a [Pallas] cat“. The manul is resting today, as did God:
October 7, 3761 BC is taken as the reference date—or the beginning of—the modern Hebrew calendar. On this day in 1868, Cornell University held its opening ceremony, enrolling 412 students. On October 7, 1916, Georgia Tech defeated Cumberland University by the score of 222-0; it was the most lopsided college football game in American history. Read the link; as the Atlanta Journal wrote:
As a general rule, the only thing necessary for a touchdown was to give a Tech back the ball and holler, ‘Here he comes’ and ‘There he goes.’
On this day in 1949, the German Democratic Republic (what we called “East Germany”) was formed, and exactly one year later, Mother Teresa established the Missionaries of Charity. On October 7, 1985, four terrorists from the Palestine Liberation Front hijacked the ship MS Achille Lauro off Egypt, killing the wheelchair-bound American Leon Klinghoffer and tossing him overboard. Although the terrorists were captured with the help of the U.S., the Italians in effect let them go, and nobody ever served jail time for the crime. On this day (and read the Wikipedia link), “a hunter [discovered] three gray whales trapped under the ice near Alaska; the situation becomes a multinational effort to free the whales.”
On this day 12 years ago, the Fox News Channel gave its first broadcast, and on October 7, 1998, Matthew Shepherd, a gay student at the University of Wyoming, was tortured and left to die, tied to a fence. The two men who killed him were given life sentences. Finally, on this day in 2001, the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan began, only a month after the 9/11 attacks.
Notables born on this day include James Whitcomb Riley (1849), Niels Bohr (1885, Nobel Laureate), Heinrich Himmler (1900), Desmond Tutu (1931), Ulrike Meinhof (1934), Harry Kroto (1939, Nobel Laureate), Oliver North (1943), Vladimir Putin (1952), Yo-Yo Ma (1955), and Tim Minchin (1975).
Those who crossed the Rainbow Bridge on this day include Edgar Allan Poe (1849), Christy Mathewson (1925), Leo Durocher (1991), Allan Bloom (1992), and Irving Penn (2009).
Here’s a well-known portrait of Truman Capote by Irving Penn. (By the way, get your copy of Capote’s ineffably beautiful short story A Christmas Memory now for holiday reading. The full text is also online.)
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej is messing with Hili:
Hili: Is there a monster in our river just like the one in Loch Ness?A: No, ours is much bigger.
Here’s a swell cartoon sent by reader Laurie:
Tweets from Matthew, the first showing a kea making a tool to open a treat-containing box:
This is pretty amazing—”liquefaction” of a town.
A deer gives a hunter what for, and, to my mind, this is just deserts for the killer:
A cat after my own heart:
More animal revenge!
Tweets from Grania, the first showing typical cat behavior (and a pusillanimous d*g):
A strange but weirdly amusing cartoon:
I hope the kitten eventually got his waffle sandwich:
. . . and that this kitten got its fish:
To close, here are two more BFF kittens:
In hislater years, harry kroto was a tireless supporter of and contributor to k-12 science education. I met him in 2009 when he was keynote speaker at a middle and high school science teacher workshop in the rural virginia (usa) town of danville. Some 125 teachers were treated to a wonderful, entertaining and informative talk on nanotechnology from sir harry, a 1996 chemistry nobel laureate in that field. He provided many freely available online science education resources from his foundation in the uk. A wonderful example of a leading scientist giving freely of his time and knowledge to childrens’ education.
I just recently learned about trigeminal neuralgia from a migraine FB group. God that must be horrible as having chronic migraines & suffering with the trigeminal nerve pain is just awful so having a condition where that nerve is like that all the time would be just hell on earth. I fear developing something like that with the spur on my neck that already gives me chronic muscle stiffness & probably does cause migraines sometimes too.
Abu Abbas, the leader of the PLF, was captured in Iraq in 2003 and died in US custody a year later. So there’s that.