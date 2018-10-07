Sunday duck report: Heartbreak at Botany Pond

James returned to Botany Pond yesterday—alone. Honey was no doubt off somewhere canoodling with her new lover Billzebub, who won the Big Duck Fight two days ago.

Anna found James yesterday evening, and tried to feed him, but he wasn’t interested in food, and swam away from her. James was heartbroken, as are Anna and I. James had returned to Botany Pond, I think, to wait for Honey, who had always come back to him when she departed for a day. Not this time, I think, as she’s in the wings of the nefarious Devil Duck.

James has been sitting on the duck island and the cement rings, looking disconsolate. This morning I tried to feed him and he ate only a few bites. This afternoon was a bit better: he twerked, preened, and then jumped in the water and had a hearty lunch.

Here’s how I found him at noon, sitting forlornly on Island #2.

A closer view:

Nature will be nature, and I can’t force Honey to love a duck that Anna and I like. She wants an aggressive male who will fight for her, and I suppose James is too polite. Honey didn’t want an arranged marriage. . .

Still, James perked up a bit this afternoon. He was preening and twerking on the island, and probably recovering from his fight (note that he’s missing some brown feathers in his chest, probably removed by Billzebub during the fight). But he’s waggling his butt as jauntily as ever, and I am a bit uplifted:

You can see him perk up when I called him and tossed him food, and he jumped in the water for some noms. Anna and I will of course keep feeding him and give him what love we humans can.

And so The Days of Duck Lives continues. . .