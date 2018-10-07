Saturday Night Live post-confirmation locker room celebration of Kavanaugh’s confirmation

Last night, just hours after Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation as an Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, Saturday Night Live broadcast a spoof of the Republican celebration. Appropriately, it takes place in a Senate “locker room.” (Clearly much of this was written in advance, as Kavanaugh’s confirmation wasn’t in much doubt.) It’s pretty good, though not as good as the skit with Matt Damon as Kavanaugh. Two Democrats show up at the end.
All the GOP principals (and principles) are there.
The skit captures the essence of what happened.
Rather than treat Collins as a mature, serious, independent woman who made a great, and logical, speech, we get the usual belittling of women.
Collins’ speech was neither great, nor logical. She lamented the sad state of polarization without noting that her Boss Mitch is responsible for it, lamented the lack of supporting evidence for Ford’s allegation without mentioning what a sham the hamstrung FBI investigation was, made no mention of BK’s disqualifying lying, temperament and partisanship, and finally claimed she could not let go of the presumption of innocence when the standard for an interview for a job as important as this should be well short of that.
Very much agree with that review. Collins even long ago said she was in it for two terms. If she held to that she would have been gone a dozen years ago. When you see women becoming lap dogs to Trump it is too much to take.
Yes, indeed, if the American republic shall perdure for another thousand years, people will say that this was Aunt Clara’s finest hour.
Susan Collins is too gullible to be let out of her house unaccompanied, for fear she’ll sell the family cow for a a handful of magic beans.
Personally, I don’t think Susan Collins is gullible. I think she’s deceptive, putting on an act.
The two are not mutually exclusive, Mike.
@ Ken B
“Collins…who made a great, and logical, speech,”
For a more accurate description of her speech, I recommend the column in the Washington Post, Susan Collins’s Declaration of Cowardice
Briefly, she offered wishful thoughts that “centrist” Kavanaugh won’t outlaw abortion, won’t champion executive power and “will work to lessen the divisions in the Supreme Court.” This about someone who campaigned for the job on Fox News and through an op-ed in the WSJ, who testified about Democrats’ “smears” and seeking “revenge on behalf of the Clintons.” He threatened that “what goes around comes around.”
She praised Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa), who on his way to her speech had said Republican women don’t want to serve on his committee because “it’s a lot of work.”
She bowed to McConnell, never mentioning the Garland nomination that was held up for over a year. It was a long speech and the list goes on and on.
We’re not belittling women, we’re belittling Susan Collins. To many, she is a conniving, lying, politician.
Btw, there are no republicans behaving at all here, either well or badly.
It would be good to have a red baseball cap that says
MAKE AMERICA 2016 AGAIN.
“This video contains content from NBCU_Shows, who has blocked it in your country on copyright grounds” 😦
As far as I’m concerned, Murkowski is right there with Collins for title of biggest hypocrite in the Senate. Knowing they didn’t need her vote, she votes Present, after supposedly opposing Kavanaugh, which she did to assuage the Alaska Native groups in her state who were responsible for getting her there in the first place. Kavanaugh has ruled against native fishing rights in Alaska, as well as opposing regulations on climate change that affected them, and even questioning federal rights for native groups. They opposed him as soon as he was announced.
After the vote, Murkowski was asked if she had a message for anti-Kavanaugh protesters who disrupted the start of the final vote. She replied, “I was closing my eyes and praying — praying for them, praying for us. I’m praying for the country. We need prayers. We need healing.” Hypocrisy at its finest.
I think the most significant problem of our (USA’s) system is that a minority (~40%) has so much power. This disparity of power is almost always a recipe for disaster.
Most of the other problems (polarization/anger) stem from the unequal representation. Remember, the nation was founded on a revolt against unequal representation.
But what is wrong here is not that 40 percent or 35 percent. It is the 50 plus percent in the Senate and we know exactly why they have it. We also should know why, with a majority in the Senate we have rules and procedures that give the majority extreme powers they have only because the Senate gave it to them, both democrats and republicans. Only the people can change that reality, no one else. Go ahead and ask your friends or google why was the Senate able to stop Obama’s pick for the Supreme court some time ago. Because the Senate majority holds the cards to do this. All the Constitution said was, the Senate will advise and consent. It did not say, the party in majority can stop the whole process as long as they like by simply refusing to vote, refusing to put it on the calendar. Is this nuts or is it just fine? Apparently it is just fine and no need to fix the rules here.