Sarah Jeong redux

I won’t reprise the posts I’ve written about Sarah Jeong, who was hired by the New York Times as its tech editor despite a long history of racism, misandry, and other bizarre behavior on social media (go here for a list). Despite a different hire being fired immediately by the Times for similar transgressions, Jeong was apparently considered a member of an oppressed minority—despite having gone to Berkeley and Harvard Law School—because she was of Korean descent.

The hypocrisy of this is exacerbated when you realize that not only did her paper defend her racist tweets as the result of other people’s attacks on her for being an Asian woman (that defense is not credible), but also that other venues, like Fortune, The New Yorker, and Vox, also excused her racism and bigotry. (For a critique you’ll have to read Andrew Sullivan in New York Magazine.) Suffice it to say that if Brett Kavanaugh had written tweets against women and white people with the same degree of venom, even the Republicans wouldn’t have been able to stomach him.

I’m not going to write much today, but—and talk about Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus)’s convergence with the Right—I’ll direct you to an article by the demonized Heather Mac Donald at, of all places, the conservative National Review (click on screenshot to read it).

Mac Donald’s thesis is that Jeong’s extremism and Leftist bigotry is not an extremist ideology, but in fact is typical of students and young people on the Left. The media have bought into it because they want to cater to young folk, but also because regressive young folk are becoming writers and editors, and are taking over venues like The New York Times.

Many of Mac Donald’s stories will be familiar to readers here, but one that was new to me was Jeong’s longish post, on her own website, defending Jackie Coakley, the woman who made up the University of Virginia rape story that was reported (and then retracted) in Rolling Stone (go here for the exposé in the Washington Post that revealed Coakley’s story as a hoax). Despite the story being discredited, and the University and local police department both finding that there was no evidence for Coakley’s allegations, Jeong nevertheless refused to accept the evidence—or lack of it—and defended Coakley’s story vehemently. Jeong has now deep-sixed her article “Something Terrible Happened to Jackie”, but it’s been archived here on the Internet. It was written three days after the Post’s exposé, and is clearly a reaction to it.

There you’ll read an unhinged rant in which evidence is simply dismissed by Jeong with palaver like this:

I [Jeong] keep getting bogged down in the details of Jackie’s “unraveled” story. The party that wasn’t on the fraternity calendar. The date that wasn’t a fraternity brother. The wrong time of year for pledging. The more I see these “inconsistencies” and “discrepancies” touted as evidence of falsehood, the more convinced I am that Jackie is not lying.

Facts are falsehoods! Shades of 1984! (There are now even more discrepancies and inconsistencies.)

And there’s this:

I believe Jackie. It’s a different kind of believe from believing that her story is a historical, factual account. But she’s not lying. Her story is one she’s pieced together through a haze of agony, even as every neuron in her brain worked to forget what had happened. She didn’t know her date’s actual affiliation with the fraternity. She didn’t even know which fraternity it was. (She says herself that she later pointed the building out to a friend, and the friend identified it for her).

Here we have “a different way of believing” to correspond to “a different way of knowing.” Unfortunately, Jeong was wrong: Coakley was lying. What we have in this screed (and remember again that this was after Coakley’s tale had been discredited) is someone who ignores the facts in favor of her preconceptions and biases. Yes, this is the New York Times‘s new tech editor, someone who sits on the paper’s editorial board.

I’ll just give two quotes from Mac Donald and move on:

There is no sign that the Times will rethink its decision to stand by Jeong, despite the continuing excavation of her contemptuous social-media trail. And indeed, it would be hypocritical to do so, since there is no distance between Jeong’s worldview and the Times’. The Times sees every disparity in gender and racial representation, whether in education or the economy, as proof of white-male discrimination. Tallying those disparities is an evergreen front-page topic. “Hollywood Is as White, Straight and Male as Ever” was the headline of its most recent Gender Letter. “Sexism is a male invention. White supremacy is a white invention. Transphobia is a cisgender invention,” concluded a column by one of its contributing editors in January. The Times treats every acquittal of a male student accused of campus rape as a miscarriage of justice.

Before you object that this is an unfair characterization of the Times, go read the Times over the last few months.

A final quote from Mac Donald about the banality and ubiquity of Jeong’s bigotry:

As products of the victimology university enter the workplace, they are bringing their ideology with them. A lawsuit against Google by fired computer engineer James Damore reveals an employee culture that mimics academic social-justice principles. (Damore was fired for questioning Google’s feminist orthodoxies.) The “rule of law has been killing blackfolks for generations . . . Trump was elected so that law would be harder on blackfolk,” reads one post on an internal discussion website, echoing Jeong’s critical-race-theory musings. . . . To focus on Sarah Jeong’s “racism” is too comforting, since it personalizes the issue and suggests that she is an outlier. Instead, she is all too common.

