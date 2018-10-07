Readers: please remember me when you have some good nature photos; I’ll receive them with alacrity.
Today we have lovely flower photos (and one rock as lagniappe) from a new contributor: Alan Clark from Liverpool. His Flickr account is here and his words and IDs are indented.
Swertia bimaculata comes from temperate regions of eastern Asia. The yellow spots are the nectaries.
English Bluebells, Hyacinthoides non-scripta. Half of the world’s bluebells grow in the UK. It has been voted England’s favourite wildflower, by a clear margin.
Stapelia glanduliflora, native to Southern Africa but this one was in my greenhouse. I used image stacking to maximise the depth of field on this photo. Stapeliads are pollinated by carrion-feeding flies and have the most amazing flowers – Googling will reveal many more.
Crassula columnaris, which I photographed in Namaqualand, South Africa.
Magnolia blossom. Photographed in Infra-red (so the colours are false), which renders the blue sky behind it very dark.
A fly on Rock Rose (Cistus) in the rain.
Tachina fera. The larvae are parasitoids of caterpillars.
Finally, a geology photo (Infra-red) from Brimham Rocks in Yorkshire. The millstone grit has been eroded into many weird formations, of which this one, The Idol, is my favourite. [JAC: see the link I’ve added for more of these weird formations.]
Wonderful work–each one is more beautiful than the other, and visa versa!
Unfortunately the British bluebell is threatened by the Spanish hybrid hyacinthoides x massartiana.