My talks in Zagreb this week

If you happen to be in Zagreb, Croatia this coming week, or live in the city, note that I’ll be giving three talks on three successive days: October 15, 16, and 17. One is on the evidence for evolution, one on free will, and the third on religion versus science. I’ll be curious to see how the last two go down in this fairly religious country.

The talks have been arranged to coincide with the publication of the Croatian translation of my book Faith Versus Fact, and the first talk, on science versus religion, will be followed by Q&A and a book signing. If you say “cat” in Croatian (look it up), I’ll draw a cat in your book.

The talks will be delivered in English but I think at least one or two will have simultaneous Croatian translation. Here is the poster giving times, dates, and locations (in Croatian). Thanks to Pavel Gregoric and his colleagues for helping arrange this visit (I’ll be gone for a week).

The first talk will be delivered in the Kino Europa, or Europa Cinema, a lovely old theater built in 1924. I’m really excited to be lecturing here: