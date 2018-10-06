Saturday: Hili dialogue

Yes, it’s Saturday, October 6, 2018, and National Noodle Day It’s also the third day of National Space Week.

The News of the Day is that Brett Kavanaugh will almost certainly be confirmed as a Supreme Court Justice today. This is most depressing: almost as depressing—or perhaps even more so—than the election of Trump. Kavanaugh’s presence will tilt the court to the right for decades, and it will only get worse if Ruth Bader Ginsburg retires in the next few years. We are well and truly screwed. Kavanaugh is not only an extreme Right winger, but a perjurer (or so I think) and now bears a huge animus against liberals. There’s no silver lining in this cloud.

Here’s Saturday on the Cheezburger site’s new calendar: “A typical week through the eyes of a [Pallas] cat“. The manul is exultant today, as it’s Caturday!

Not a lot happened on this day in history. On October 6, 1600, the earliest surviving opera, Euridice by Jacopo Peri, was premiered in Florence with Peri singing one of the parts. On this day in 1927, the movie “The Jazz Singer,” regarded as the first popular and feature-length”talkie” (a movie with sound), opened. Starring Al Jolson, it is a movie about a Jew but also has some blackface. Here’s the plot summary from Wikipedia:

The film depicts the fictional story of Jakie Rabinowitz, a young man who defies the traditions of his devout Jewish family. After singing popular tunes in a beer garden he is punished by his father, a hazzan (cantor), prompting Jakie to run away from home. Some years later, now calling himself Jack Robin, he has become a talented jazz singer. He attempts to build a career as an entertainer but his professional ambitions ultimately come into conflict with the demands of his home and heritage.

Here’s the movie’s most famous song, with Jolson in blackface, a trope that would not, of course, be tolerated in today’s movies. His Jewish “mammy” is sitting in the audience weeping with pride. Curiously, “My Mammy” was first performed in 1918 by William Frawley, who played the landlord Fred Mertz in the television show “I Love Lucy.”

On this day in 1973, Egypt and Syria began the Yom Kippur War with a coordinated strike on Israel. Israel won, but this led to the Camp David Accords. Exactly 8 years later, Egyptian President Anwar Sadat was murdered by Islamic extremists. On this day in 2007, Jason Lewis completed the first human-powered circumnavigation of the Earth, using a combination of rollerblades, boats, and bicycles. Finally, a black day in Internet history: it was on October 6, 2010 that Instagram was launched. With over fifty billion solipsistic pictures now on view, it is the premier way for people to avoid social interaction while touting their bodies and achievements.

Notables born on this day include Jenny Lind (1820), George Westinghouse (1846), Le Corbusier (1887), mountaineer Willy Merkl (1900, died on Nanga Parbat in 1934), Carole Lombard (1908), Thor Heyerdahl (1914), and the odious Gerry Adams (1948).

Those who died on October 6 include Alfred, Lord Tennyson (1892), Will Keith Kellogg (1951), Otto Fritz Meyerhof (also 1951; Nobel Laureate), Bernard Berenson (1959), Elizabeth Bishop (1979), Anwar Sadat (1981, see above), and Bette Davis (1989). I also hear that the famed Spanish soprano Montserrat Caballé died in Europe this morning.

Here’s a short video of the assassination of Sadat (note, it’s not very gory but does show the shooters taking him down at a distance:

Here’s a joke “meme” (I don’t like to use that word) from reader Merilee:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Andrzej makes a timely pun:

Hili: There is another nut here. A: Nuts are everywhere.

A tweet from Heather Hastie: angry bird!

This bird keeps itself in the air by sheer force of anger alone. pic.twitter.com/svaRdUhHkk — Paul Tweedy (@Paul2eD) March 25, 2015

Reader Blue sent a tweet showing a ragdoll cat apparently auditioning to be Maru’s understudy:

Even if I don't fits, i sits anyway…😅 pic.twitter.com/zX3YBCNlR8 — 🐱 (@videocats) October 5, 2018

From reader Barry, who adds, “What am I looking at here? Or as one commenter asked, “What the actual fuck is that thing?” I don’t know. A catfish having a brewski?

From Gethyn, staff of Theo, who sends a kitten on a giant lily pad:

A picture might be worth a thousand words but National Geographic photographs leaves us speechless and the archives of previously unpublished or forgotten images include remarkable shots, like this kitten on a floating Victoria water lily pad https://t.co/8lVCBeJY4q pic.twitter.com/BOEqmAEMP4 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 5, 2018

Tweets from Grania; do watch the Moon video:

Why the Moon has phases – mesmerizing video. https://t.co/LhaxMp1Ed8 — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) September 27, 2018

Here’s the original tweet;

This does not get old ❤ phase and lunar libration in 2018 (by the hour)

Source: https://t.co/m8snMAxvah

Yeah, I know… I don't shut up about the moon. Sue me. pic.twitter.com/eDezPNhh29 — Rose DF (@_Astro_Nerd_) September 25, 2018

Watch the 2.5-minute video below and then read the whole thread if you can:

You, literally, only have to Google 'Maggots FDA' to establish the accuracy of this story. But that is, apparently, beyond the capabilities of Many Brexists! https://t.co/EuHuKoRwOy — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) October 1, 2018

This demands that you turn up the volume;

those little squeaks 😻 📹: kellyfosterkittens pic.twitter.com/ILc4yKT1eU — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) October 2, 2018

Too true!

Tweets from Matthew. This guy may have dementia, and the goalie gave him a break, but the guy had the aim!

The emotional moment Notts County fan, 94-year-old Roy Prentice, who has dementia, fulfilled a lifelong dream by scoring a penalty in front of the Kop at Meadow Lane. 😍⚽️ #nottsfans #nottscounty #magpies #coyp pic.twitter.com/cObdv8zkdm — BBC Radio Nottingham (@BBCNottingham) October 2, 2018

This land-dwelling planarian, Bipalium sp., truly is a nightmare.

Tonight’s nightmare is brought to you by the hammerhead worm. A giant 2 foot predatory flatworm that hunts earthworms and looks like it’s wearing a plastic joke shop moustache. pic.twitter.com/jYBfG6Dsaz — Lucy Cooke (@mslucycooke) October 2, 2018

This is new to me: a bee who wraps up its offspring, individually, in leaves. Beeritos! (It’s a video.)

The female leafcutter bee may construct as many as 20 of these pollen-filled bee-ritos before she’s done. This footage shows a baby leaf-cutter emerging from its cozy bee-rito. pic.twitter.com/58CUQBKsfk — Center for Bio Div (@CenterForBioDiv) October 2, 2018