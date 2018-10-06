Saturday duck report: A mallard fight at Botany Pond; sadness ensues

The soap opera continues at Botany Pond, culminating yesterday in a terrible duck fight between James and an invading drake, and then the apparent displacement of James from Honey’s affections by the new interloper duck. That incident also included the interloper getting trapped in a window well, and me having to rescue him.

But let’s start at the beginning. On Tuesday all was well: Honey and James were resting happily at the pond, and Anna and I fed them. Here’s Anna tossing them corn from a can (you can see it in mid-air):

Honey heard a noise above (her hearing is far better than mine), and did her cute cocked-head pose to look up. Because their eyes are on the sides, ducks have to turn their head sideways to see above them. (This photo is out of focus because the light was low and the shutter speed slow.)

The trouble began yesterday morning. The ducks were gone on both Wednesday and Thursday, and I thought for sure they’d left for good on their Great Migration. I was a bit sad but also happy that Honey and James had departed together. On both days I still made regular visits to the pond with food, just in case.

When I went downstairs on Friday morning, I saw one of the office staff and said, “I’m going to feed the ducks, but I guess they’re still gone.” The lady replied, “Well, I saw two males in the pond a while back.” Two males! I couldn’t believe it, but if it were true it meant Big Trouble. But when I got to the pond, only Honey and James were there. I fed them, but they were very skittish and didn’t eat much.

When I returned for another feeding a few hours later, there were indeed interloper drakes in the pond: two of them, making a total of three including James! James and Honey were cruising around the pond, with James particularly intent on driving away one of the Devil Ducks (that’s what I call them). He was after only one of them, whom I’ve now named Billzebub. Here are Honey and James cruising around, with James ultimately taking out after Billzebub. James didn’t hurt him or attack him, for James is a gentle duck and only wanted to warn the interloper. Needless to say, they weren’t interested in food.

The Devil Ducks have white-speckled heads, which I suspect means they’re molting. You can easily tell them apart from James:

The troubles mounted. I decided to drive away the interlopers with my Super Soaker squirt gun, but it only made them fly to another part of the pond. Finally, James decided to investigate where Billzebub was ( he had gone to the narrow part of the pond), and when they encountered each other they got into a terrible fracas, which I filmed with trembling hands. Before I took the video below I did everything I could to break up the fight, including squirting them, shouting, and waving a branch at them. It was to no avail; they were in it well and truly.

Note below that Billzebub is the aggressor; James seems to want to escape the fracas but the Devil Duck wants to peck him. You can also hear Honey quacking: she was nearby watching the fracas—perhaps to see which duck was the victor. Eventually I got them apart with the squirt gun, but they just started fighting again in the main part of the pond. It’s all about sex, of course, and perhaps territory.

Finally, I managed to squirt the fighting pair again, and Billzebub flew from the pond to the nearby sidewalk—accompanied by Honey! (It’s the first time I’ve seen her fly.) Together they waddled into the bushes, and I decided to pursue Billzebub further, hoping that I could get him to leave the pond permanently by squirting him. When I did that, however, Honey flew back into the pond but Billzebub flew to a basement window, somehow managing to enter the window well by flying underneath a set of narrow bars.

Billzebub was then trapped in the window well, trying to get out by hurling himself against the bars and flapping his wings. I had no choice: I had to free him.

It was not easy. He was flapping around, kicking, and making little quacks. I knew I had to secure his wings so he wouldn’t break them, and so I reached underneath the bars, through the rather small gap, and managed to grab his body, holding his wings closed against it. Then I carefully worked his head underneath the bars. When his head was out, I pulled his body out very gently and carefully. It was not easy, as the gap was just a tad bigger than a compressed duck body. (I don’t know how he flew in there so quickly!) I prized him free and immediately put him down (he was wet and also heavy.). He walked away quickly, and seemed all right.

Yes, he was all right, because an hour later I found Billzebub and Honey sitting cozily on the duck island, while James was huddled disconsolately on the edge of the pond, gazing at his former girlfriend and her new lover. It was heartbreaking, I tell you.

An hour later, James was still there and the new lovers were cozily ensconced on the island. I couldn’t bring myself to feed them. I haven’t gone downstairs this morning, as it’s still dark, but I hope everyone is gone.

It was and is saddening to me. First, James was attacked, and didn’t fight back because he’s a kindly drake. But that probably caused him to lose favor in Honey’s eyes, as she wants a mate who can defend her. It seems, then, that the fight caused Honey to switch affection from James to Billzebub. That’s sad because I thought James and Honey were a good pair. But you can’t obviate female choice in nature.

And now I’m not only sad, but feel guilty on three counts. First, I feel that I’ve lost affection for Honey because she switched mates so readily. I know that’s a dumb feeling, as nature will be nature and Honey chose the drake she found most appealing. Still, the sight of James huddled on the shore, looking sad and defeated, was heartbreaking.

I also feel guilty about this: I could have killed Billzebub when he was trapped in the window well, and then perhaps Honey would have stayed with James. Now I am not at all capable of killing an animal, much less hurting one, so this wasn’t in the cards, but someone to whom I told this story got me thinking about this when she she said, “Hmm. . . that duck could have made a nice dinner.” That was said in jest, but I started thinking. . . And now I feel guilty for even entertaining those thoughts. No wild animal deserves death just because a stupid professor thinks he’s not a fit mate for his favorite mallard hen.

Finally, I could not bring myself to feed Honey yesterday, as that would also have involved feeding Billzebub as well, and I couldn’t bear to reward him. But that is stupid too, for ducks must have their noms, and I want Honey to be nice and plump before she migrates. So I will go downstairs with food in an hour, and feed every duck in the pond.

Nature must do what it will, and at some point I have to let go. I guess the time is now. But I’ve bonded with these wild animals over the summer, and it’s hard.

The only upside of this, and it’s not a big one, is that I finally got to hold a wild mallard. Sadly, it wasn’t the way I wanted. But I did rescue the duck, even though it was from a situation that I myself created.

I’m kind of hoping that all the ducks will have gone, so that I’ll see no more fights and not have to feed Billzebub. Then I can simply wait to see if Honey returns next year. But it’s not a good way to end Duck Season.

***************

I just went downstairs with food, as it’s getting light. It’s raining, and all the ducks were gone. I suspect they’re gone for good. This isn’t the way I wanted it to end, but at least Honey is fine and fledged eight healthy offspring. I hope she has a good winter down south and comes back to me in the Spring.