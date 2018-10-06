Saturday duck report: A mallard fight at Botany Pond; sadness ensues

The soap opera continues at Botany Pond, culminating yesterday in a terrible duck fight between James and an invading drake, and then the apparent displacement of James from Honey’s affections by the new interloper duck. That incident also included the interloper getting trapped in a window well, and me having to rescue him.
But let’s start at the beginning. On Tuesday all was well: Honey and James were resting happily at the pond, and Anna and I fed them. Here’s Anna tossing them corn from a can (you can see it in mid-air):
Honey heard a noise above (her hearing is far better than mine), and did her cute cocked-head pose to look up. Because their eyes are on the sides, ducks have to turn their head sideways to see above them. (This photo is out of focus because the light was low and the shutter speed slow.)
The trouble began yesterday morning. The ducks were gone on both Wednesday and Thursday, and I thought for sure they’d left for good on their Great Migration. I was a bit sad but also happy that Honey and James had departed together. On both days I still made regular visits to the pond with food, just in case.
When I went downstairs on Friday morning, I saw one of the office staff and said, “I’m going to feed the ducks, but I guess they’re still gone.” The lady replied, “Well, I saw two males in the pond a while back.” Two males! I couldn’t believe it, but if it were true it meant Big Trouble. But when I got to the pond, only Honey and James were there. I fed them, but they were very skittish and didn’t eat much.
When I returned for another feeding a few hours later, there were indeed interloper drakes in the pond: two of them, making a total of three including James! James and Honey were cruising around the pond, with James particularly intent on driving away one of the Devil Ducks (that’s what I call them). He was after only one of them, whom I’ve now named Billzebub. Here are Honey and James cruising around, with James ultimately taking out after Billzebub. James didn’t hurt him or attack him, for James is a gentle duck and only wanted to warn the interloper. Needless to say, they weren’t interested in food.
The Devil Ducks have white-speckled heads, which I suspect means they’re molting. You can easily tell them apart from James:
The troubles mounted. I decided to drive away the interlopers with my Super Soaker squirt gun, but it only made them fly to another part of the pond. Finally, James decided to investigate where Billzebub was ( he had gone to the narrow part of the pond), and when they encountered each other they got into a terrible fracas, which I filmed with trembling hands. Before I took the video below I did everything I could to break up the fight, including squirting them, shouting, and waving a branch at them. It was to no avail; they were in it well and truly.
Note below that Billzebub is the aggressor; James seems to want to escape the fracas but the Devil Duck wants to peck him. You can also hear Honey quacking: she was nearby watching the fracas—perhaps to see which duck was the victor. Eventually I got them apart with the squirt gun, but they just started fighting again in the main part of the pond. It’s all about sex, of course, and perhaps territory.
Finally, I managed to squirt the fighting pair again, and Billzebub flew from the pond to the nearby sidewalk—accompanied by Honey! (It’s the first time I’ve seen her fly.) Together they waddled into the bushes, and I decided to pursue Billzebub further, hoping that I could get him to leave the pond permanently by squirting him. When I did that, however, Honey flew back into the pond but Billzebub flew to a basement window, somehow managing to enter the window well by flying underneath a set of narrow bars.
Billzebub was then trapped in the window well, trying to get out by hurling himself against the bars and flapping his wings. I had no choice: I had to free him.
It was not easy. He was flapping around, kicking, and making little quacks. I knew I had to secure his wings so he wouldn’t break them, and so I reached underneath the bars, through the rather small gap, and managed to grab his body, holding his wings closed against it. Then I carefully worked his head underneath the bars. When his head was out, I pulled his body out very gently and carefully. It was not easy, as the gap was just a tad bigger than a compressed duck body. (I don’t know how he flew in there so quickly!) I prized him free and immediately put him down (he was wet and also heavy.). He walked away quickly, and seemed all right.
Yes, he was all right, because an hour later I found Billzebub and Honey sitting cozily on the duck island, while James was huddled disconsolately on the edge of the pond, gazing at his former girlfriend and her new lover. It was heartbreaking, I tell you.
An hour later, James was still there and the new lovers were cozily ensconced on the island. I couldn’t bring myself to feed them. I haven’t gone downstairs this morning, as it’s still dark, but I hope everyone is gone.
It was and is saddening to me. First, James was attacked, and didn’t fight back because he’s a kindly drake. But that probably caused him to lose favor in Honey’s eyes, as she wants a mate who can defend her. It seems, then, that the fight caused Honey to switch affection from James to Billzebub. That’s sad because I thought James and Honey were a good pair. But you can’t obviate female choice in nature.
And now I’m not only sad, but feel guilty on three counts. First, I feel that I’ve lost affection for Honey because she switched mates so readily. I know that’s a dumb feeling, as nature will be nature and Honey chose the drake she found most appealing. Still, the sight of James huddled on the shore, looking sad and defeated, was heartbreaking.
I also feel guilty about this: I could have killed Billzebub when he was trapped in the window well, and then perhaps Honey would have stayed with James. Now I am not at all capable of killing an animal, much less hurting one, so this wasn’t in the cards, but someone to whom I told this story got me thinking about this when she she said, “Hmm. . . that duck could have made a nice dinner.” That was said in jest, but I started thinking. . . And now I feel guilty for even entertaining those thoughts. No wild animal deserves death just because a stupid professor thinks he’s not a fit mate for his favorite mallard hen.
Finally, I could not bring myself to feed Honey yesterday, as that would also have involved feeding Billzebub as well, and I couldn’t bear to reward him. But that is stupid too, for ducks must have their noms, and I want Honey to be nice and plump before she migrates. So I will go downstairs with food in an hour, and feed every duck in the pond.
Nature must do what it will, and at some point I have to let go. I guess the time is now. But I’ve bonded with these wild animals over the summer, and it’s hard.
The only upside of this, and it’s not a big one, is that I finally got to hold a wild mallard. Sadly, it wasn’t the way I wanted. But I did rescue the duck, even though it was from a situation that I myself created.
I’m kind of hoping that all the ducks will have gone, so that I’ll see no more fights and not have to feed Billzebub. Then I can simply wait to see if Honey returns next year. But it’s not a good way to end Duck Season.
I just went downstairs with food, as it’s getting light. It’s raining, and all the ducks were gone. I suspect they’re gone for good. This isn’t the way I wanted it to end, but at least Honey is fine and fledged eight healthy offspring. I hope she has a good winter down south and comes back to me in the Spring.
It really is a shame that Shaekspeare has joined the choir invisible, this is high drama indeed.
Glad the interloper was OK after getting trapped.
Shakespeare! I am going back to using Bill Spokeshave, I never mistype that.
There was not standard spellings for words in & around Bill’s day. See these examples: Shakespere, Shackspeare, Shakespear, Shakspere, Shaxspere, Shaxper, Shakspeare, Shackespeare, Shackspere, Shackespere
Was it dictionaries that got us obsessed by ‘correct’ spellings?
Willy Wiggleweapon
Bill Waggerdagger.
What Iago convinced Othello could happen to him with Desdemona.
You’re a good man, PCC(E)
Sad, but such is life.
Animal behavior will play itself out and I watch it on the ponds here in the city. Somehow they work it out in their own ways. Surely all the ducks there will do the same. Not that much different than parents with kids. Eventually they must go and exist on their own. At least most of them.
My sympathies. It is so hard to let nature be when we think we could make things “nicer”. But that is a human standard – and nature did well before we came along and upset balances.
You certainly helped Honey to become the Belle of the Ball and so her contribution to evolution may be more towards survival when breeding with a stronger duck.
You could write a wonderful children’s book about this story – know any illustrators? There is natural history, philosophy, biology and more in it.
Failing a book, perhaps the “reality narrative” for Love Island – it sounds like the pampered contestants on that show have nothing compared to the duck protagonists.
Maybe she should henceforth be known as “Honey of Troy,” carried off to a foreign land by her abductor Paris, with poor James in the role of King Menelaus.
Rewriting Botany Pond doings so soon after the event eh?! We have a written eye witness account which reports that Honey of Troy eloped – how long before the word is she walks on water & fed an entire flock?
If I’m recalling my Hellenic mythology correctly, there were suggestions (particularly in the non-Homeric versions) that the beauteous Helen may have been complicit in her abduction — much like our little two-timer from Botany Pond. 🙂
My name is Michael & I’m a duck post addict
Duck is as Duck does Jerry. You can’t bar Honey from your table just because she’s dropped college nerdy Duck for tattooed biker Duck!
Reminds me of school discos* when I was much younger – I played James more than once. I have read every duck post & naturally I am attached to these floating, bobbing, quacking persons, but I recognise that other persons [feathered or not] never turn out the way we expect.
* Don’t say “disco” to youngsters – they snigger
Ain’t easy being a surrogate Duck Daddy, that’s for sure!
Not from your table, but preferably from your dinner plate. Must admit I did think of Billzebub confit😋, though I could never kill a critter, either.
Never try to insert yourself into the middle of someone else’s love triangle as a mediator; no good ever comes from that. 😀
Jerry was not so much interfering with nature as, like it or not, he was part of nature— and in this case he was part of a natural soap opera!
Jerry, I’m sorry for how this turned out for you, but as other posters have said, there’s a larger lesson to be learned – or re-understood, in your case – at Botany Pond.
I’d love to see a book on The Soap Opera of Botany Pond.
Perhaps James is the interloper. The new drake being the father of the kids from last year.
A deeply heartfelt tail! I can certainly relate to having strong feelings when a wild aquaintance behaved as they do rather than how I felt they should do.
At some time kids will always disappoint us, even the ones we adopt.
According to Ducks Unlimited, they don’t bond for life, just for a mating episode. We don’t even know if James is the father of Honey’s children.
http://www.ducks.org/conservation/waterfowl-research-science/waterfowl-mating-systems
I’m not sure you’re ready yet, for that trip to Africa you want to do, to see the wild animals there. You might try to get between a lion and a cute little gazelle.🙂
Are we draw a lesson for the future of our evermore sophisticated genetic tinkering, from the fact that not even having an Emeritus Professor of Evolution and Ecology as your ally can make you the fittest (or at least fitter) for reproduction?