Once again: Was Einstein religious?

Yesterday I reported on the new sale of an old letter by Albert Einstein in which the great man, after reading a religious book, wrote to its author and averred that he, Einstein, didn’t believe in God, the Bible, or the claims of religion. The letter was written in German, and contained a translation into English from the Letters of Note site. I had forgotten that I wrote about this letter six years ago, and at that time gave the same translation, but was corrected by a commenter about one issue in particular: Einstein’s use of the world “childish” to refer to the stories of the Bible and the beliefs of Judaism. (The letter is up for sale again, and, given its contents, is estimated to sell for between $1 million and $1.5 million.)

I was also chastised several times by email, and was told that I was guilty of shoddy scholarship. Someone even suggested that I was using a translation I knew was faulty because it met my preconceptions.

Well, those accusations are dead wrong. If I’m guilty of anything, it’s only forgetfulness.

But let’s look at the translation I posted as well as the original German letter and a different English translation on Richard Dawkins Foundation site (Richard had unsuccessfully bid for the letter on eBay in an earlier auction when it was unsuccessfully offered for $3 million). The entire fracas appears to turn on one word, “childish”, that appears in the Letters of Note Translation but not the one on the Dawkins site. And it’s all about one paragraph.

Here’s Einstein’s original German, which I hadn’t seen until last night:

Das Wort Gott ist für mich nichts als Ausdruck und Produkt menschlicher Schwächen, die Bibel eine Sammlung ehrwürdiger aber doch reichlich primitiver Legenden. Keine noch so feinsinnige Auslegung kann (für mich) etwas daran ändern. Diese verfeinerten Auslegungen sind naturgemäss höchst mannigfaltig und haben so gut wie nichts mit dem Urtext zu schaffen. Für mich ist die unverfälschte jüdische Religion wie alle anderen Religionen eine Incarnation des primitiven Aberglaubens. Und das jüdische Volk, zu dem ich gerne gehöre und mit dessen Mentalität ich tief verwachsen bin, hat für mich doch keine andersartige Dignität als alle anderen Völker. Soweit meine Erfahrung reicht ist es auch um nichts besser als andere menschliche Gruppen wenn es auch durch Mangel an Macht gegen die schlimmsten Auswüchse gesichert ist. Sonst kann ich nichts „Auserwähltes“ an ihm wahrnehmen.

Here’s the translation I gave from the Letters of Note site (the one I posted); I’ve put the contentious passages are put in bold.

The word God is for me nothing more than the expression and product of human weakness, the Bible a collection of honorable, but still purely primitive, legends which are nevertheless pretty childish. No interpretation, no matter how subtle, can change this for me. For me the Jewish religion like all other religions is an incarnation of the most childish superstition. And the Jewish people to whom I gladly belong, and whose thinking I have a deep affinity for, have no different quality for me than all other people. As far as my experience goes, they are also no better than other human groups, although they are protected from the worst cancers by a lack of power. Otherwise I cannot see anything “chosen” about them.

And the translation on the RDF site:

The word God is for me nothing more than the expression and product of human weaknesses, the Bible a collection of honourable but still largely primitive legends. No interpretation, however subtle, can change this (for me). These refined interpretations are by nature highly diverse and have hardly anything to do with the original text. For me the unaltered Jewish religion is, like all other religions, an incarnation of primitive superstition. And yet the Jewish people – to whom I gladly belong and with whose mentality I am deeply connected – have no different dignity for me than any other peoples. As far as my experience goes, they aren’t any better than other human groups, although they are protected from the worst excesses by their lack of power. Other than that, I cannot see anything „chosen” about them.

I can read German, and the RDF translation is clearly better. And there are two differences between the two English translations. The big one involves the phrase “legends which are nevertheless pretty childish”. That phrase or its equivalent simply doesn’t appear in the original German, which basically says “the Bible a collection of estimable but still mainly primitive legends” (my translation) and stops there. There’s nothing about those legends also being childish.

Further, the second sentence in bold says that Judaism is “an incarnation of the most childish superstition”, while the original German says (my translation), “For me the unaltered Jewish religion is, like all other religions, an incarnation of primitive superstition.” Again, the word “childish” doesn’t occur; it’s an erroneous translation of the word “primitive”.

So yes, the word “childish” doesn’t belong in a proper translation, and there appears to have been an interpolation of the phrase “legends which are nevertheless pretty childish” in the Letters of Note translation. That may well have been deliberate.

But, given this issue, does anything still change? Not really, for even the better translation, and the original German, characterize religion as an incarnation of primitive superstition, the Bible a collection of primitive legends, and God a product of human weakness. Einstein still comes off as an atheist or at best a pantheist whose “god” is the laws of nature. He’s nowhere near being religious in the sense that accommodationists and faith-osculators assert.

So let’s put this tempest in a beer stein to rest. Einstein was either an atheist, a non-goddy pantheist, or a very watery Deist whose god was nature itself. He was not religious in any way that religious people would recognize—not unless they want to gather all of us, including atheists, under their wings as having some brand of “religious faith.” At least in his later years, Einstein had given up any idea of the Abrahamic god and the Abrahamic religions.

UPDATE: To settle the issue of “childishness”, reader Michael Fisher, in comment #2 below, quotes from a letter Einstein wrote in English:

“I have repeatedly said that in my opinion the idea of a personal god is a childlike one. You may call me an agnostic, but I do not share the crusading spirit of the professional atheist whose fervour is mostly due to a painful act of liberation from the fetters of religious indoctrination received in youth. I prefer an attitude of humility corresponding to the weakness of our intellectual understanding of nature and of our own being.”

QED