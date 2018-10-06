Kavanaugh confirmed 50-48

From Vox:
The Senate on Saturday voted 50-48 to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. It’s among the closest votes on a Supreme Court nominee in the history of our country, and it underscores just how divided this whole process has been.
There were two party defectors: Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), who wanted to vote “no” but instead voted “present” so that her colleague could attend his daughter’s wedding; and Joe Manchin (D-WV), who voted in favor.
Today I have nothing but dislike for the Senate Republicans, who voted in a hotheaded ideologue when they could have made a much better choice.
Since there’s no God, Ceiling Cat help our Republic.
I wonder how many of them privately believe there does exist a better choice?
I bet enough to see him not be confirmed. A lot are conservative ideologues for whom there’s little or no hope, but some are more reasonable. (I did once think Lindsay Graham was one of the reasonable ones. So much for that.) It’s true they cannot know for sure whether or not Kavanaugh is guilty of sexual assault, though I do believe Ford. However, there are plenty of other reasons he should not be confirmed, the main ones being:
1. He appears to have lied under oath;
2. He displayed a partisan demeanour that is unbecoming to a SC justice in his opening statement. In particular, his comments that the Ford accusation is a Democrat conspiracy that is “revenge” for his role in the Clinton investigation, and his remarks in relation to Trump’s election;
3. His op-ed tried to excuse his demeanour as being related to the pressure he was under. However, a SC justice should not react that way to pressure. His remarks were written/prepared, and not off the cuff;
4. The way he questioned a couple of the Democrat senators was appalling. A person in a job interview for a lifetime appointment to one of the most important jobs in the country does not refuse to answer a question and instead ask the questioner about their drinking habits;
5. From my pov, he appeared to think he was entitled to the job, and the hearing was about people being difficult and not giving him the job that should be his by right.
(This comment got away from me a bit – it got a lot longer than I intended so I’ll stop now even though I have a lot more to say!)
You almost did a homily Heather 🙂 And I agree with every point.
Not too long. Good post and I agree.
But if Graham’s performance represents the most reasonable on the right, we are in more trouble than 8I thought😊
more trouble than I thought.
No idea where that yellow icon came from.
He’s lied at least 31 times before Congress.
Seems we may see a Justice removed from the bench in our lifetimes.
What do you mean ?
Maybe he’s speculating that bad stuff will keep coming out about BK and the Senate will have no choice, even a Republican one. Leaks of the FBI sham investigation? More women, more classmates coming out. We can pray to Ceiling Cat, but it won’t help.
Thank you for the answer.
At that point it seems to me Kavanaugh could have committed a crime in front of the cameras hand still have been appointed.
We may see an impeachment of a SC justice, just like we may see a successful presidential impeachment.
I wonder if the senate’s action will portend a Brettxit from the U.S. There are plenty of options.
Drinking til you blackout suddenly seems appealing…
Good one! I was going to comment is it too early to start drinking (1:30 pst here)? It’s 5 o’clock somewhere…
A good day for the idea evidence matters.
Also, a great day for evangelicals.
And lying under oath doesn’t.
Law and decency 1
Mob rule 0
You make me laugh. You know perjury is a felony, right?
Proof of lies?
Yeah, I didn’t think so.
Proof of lies? Try these
https://www.gq.com/story/all-of-brett-kavanaughs-lies
No lies there. His school mates wrote a letter saying that they used Devil’s Triangle as a drinking game, the other term was about farting. The guy’s dated Renate, but without sex per her, so it wasn’t about conquest.
This kind of high school crap just makes the Dems look silly.
Blackouts. No one but he knows if he ever blacked out without memory. Some do, some don’t. Try proving that. That article is a bunch of crap.
I don’t understand what you mean. What do you mean ?
He means he is a republican.
Nope. Independent Centrist. I’m just currently repulsed by the behavior of Democrats…they’re over the deep end.
Gotta love those “centrists” who always turn up who are conveniently okay with or at most claim some slight but ultimately immaterial policy disagreements with the majority party in government but are simply incensed at how the mean old minority party don’t just roll over and let them do as they please.
And the GOP isn’t? There are extremists on both sides here. The question should be whether Kavanaugh is a suitable candidate to be a SC justice, and I think an independent view is that he isn’t.
Most Democrats would oppose him whether or not he was suitable because they oppose his views, and the same goes for Republicans supporting him.
I don’t support his views (women’s right to choose, election finance, guns, president not able to be subpoenaed, presidential pardon power being extended to state convictions, gerrymandering okay), but I would accept that he was a suitable candidate if I thought he was. I think he has displayed that he isn’t. I outlined my reasons in a couple of posts, and in comment #1 above.
That label does have a nice ring to it. Makes you sound both fair, thoughtful and reasonable.
But why would someone in the center support a nominee who is extreme far right?
They said the same nonsense about David Souter, how extreme he was. Totally wrong, as usual.
BK’s lower court rulings have not been extreme far right. Everyone who is conservative is labeled extreme far right by the Left. BTW, I also supported RBG’s appointment, and she could be considered extreme far left.
Now, after what Kavanaugh went through, If RBG leaves the court, Trump will appoint Amy Coney Barrett and you’ll see what someone extreme right looks like, but at least she probably hasn’t assaulted anyone.
Are you convinced yet mordacious, or should they insult you some more?
Garland has joined 24 of BK’s opinions. He dissented 1 time. They voted together 93% of the time. He articulated the argument the Chief Justice used in re Obamacare and dissented from the circuit court finding that it was unconstitutional. He is perfectly mainstream.
Roe v Wade will never be overturned, that is just a fund raising ploy by both left and right.
I did not mention Roe. Or his opinions. I was judging him by his answers and his writings.
Yeah, Roe is a red herring. What they really mean is that he’ll uphold the 2nd Amendment.
My problem with him is his views on the separation of powers and office of the president. He is pretty radical.
Thank you for the answer.
I wrote elsewhere that nobody would support Kavanaugh in this venue.
I stand corrected.
It’s tough to have a different opinion about politics here. You do get hanged up on. Try the articles about gun control. Those are doozies.
Ganged up on
I support the vote as well.
His whole examination was farcesque.
That is law and decency ?
This is obscene. America where are you going?
Toward the right. It seems🙁.
As one Facebook meme goes: Democrats play Checkers, Republicans play Chess. Democrats had their moment, but botched it when they allowed the Republicans to block their candidate. I don’t know how or why this was even possible in a nation of law, but obviously, that worked.
I am of the left, but not American. Obviously my sympathies are with the blue side. Or they were. Not any longer, because Democrats showed themselves as utterly incompetent, who couldn’t even boil water with a water-cooker (not to mention that they aren’t really left, either, only slightly less right wing than the GOP, that is off-the-charts).
Republicans controlled the senate and under the rules the majority decides what matters are voted on.
They still have a majority of the senate and voted their man in. It says nothing bad about the democrats other than they were and are the minority party.
They may become the majority next year after the November elections.
Democrats play checkers, Republicans use tactical nukes.
In my view, this isn’t so much about the Republicans than it is about the angry mob of voters that drives them. Yes, the GOP had some role in creating that mob, but it’s been fanned first by right wing radio, then right-wing internet, and most importantly by Fox News. Once Kavanaugh was nominated, the GOP felt that it couldn’t appear weak by failing to get him confirmed. The moment that the GOP stops leading the mob, they will get trampled by it.
The Democrats are complicit in that they failed to present a clear choice in the minds of most voters. Both parties are controlled by big money interests, and although this influence is far greater in the Republicans, this sort of nuance is lost on those who don’t pay close attention to politics. Democrats, in the minds of many voters, are just Republican-lite.
Democrats really, really need to whip up anger against the rich elites, because the interests of the elites are directly opposed to the interests of most Americans and the Dems should have been making that argument for decades. It really took Bernie Sanders to drive the point home, with Elizabeth Warren running a close second. Hopefully, others will start beating that same drum. Blue collar workers of all ethnicities are potential allies in this fight if they can be made to see that it’s a class struggle, not an ethnic one.
It would be nice if white, blue collar workers could think in terms of a class struggle. But, this is not the case and I don’t hold out much hope that this will happen anytime soon. Modern politics is defined by cultural identities and manifested by cultural resentments.
In today’s Washington Post, political scientist John Sides and others report that Trump’s support was NOT due to economic anxiety, but cultural. Here is what they say:
——————–
But the evidence is clear: Both in the Republican primaries and in the general election, white voters’ attitudes about African Americans, Muslims and immigration were more closely associated with how they voted than were any strictly economic concerns. In fact, racial attitudes were the prism through which voters thought about economic outcomes — something we call “racialized economics.” For example, after Obama became president, attitudes toward blacks suddenly became linked with people’s views on the economy: the less favorable their view of blacks, the less favorable their view of the economy. Scholars who did extensive interviews with whites in Youngstown, Ohio, and rural Louisiana reported many racially loaded statements about economic circumstances. One Youngstown factory worker said people who received government assistance had “gold chains and a Cadillac, when I can barely afford a Cavalier.”
During the 2016 campaign, the most potent political sentiment held that “people like me” were not getting ahead because of “people like them.” In the primary race, for example, support for Trump among white Americans was weakly associated with whether people were worried about losing their jobs but strongly associated with whether people believed that employers were giving jobs to minorities instead of whites. In the general election, the belief that split Trump and Clinton supporters was not whether “average Americans have gotten less than they deserve.” Majorities of both groups agreed. Instead, the dividing line was whether they thought “blacks have gotten less than they deserve”: Fifty-seven percent of Clinton supporters agreed, but only 12 percent of Trump supporters did.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/outlook/five-myths/myths-about-the-2016-presidential-election/2018/10/05/4e07a22a-c808-11e8-b2b5-79270f9cce17_story.html?utm_term=.6340275a0b28
——————-
It has been the dream of the American left for many decades that the white working class would think in class terms. I would love to see that happen, but it doesn’t seem to be in the cards anytime soon. The very poor did not support Trump, but the working class did.
Quickly. In haste I write:
LYING under oath / perjury: IS hardly EVER, EVER
brought forth as a charge, let alone,
TO a trial. Hardly ever. Ask any mama within
family law court. Who loses all custody over TO a liar.
.ANY. judge EVERYWHERE ‘ld .already. KNOW this !
KAVANO must ‘ve gaffawing to hisssself EVERY SINGLE TIME
that he ‘ad heard someone last week “threathen” that ! H A !
ii) impeachment off of the SCOTUS: WILL NOT happen.
Takes upwards and over 65 US Senate votes to accomplish same.
HOW ‘ll .that. happen ?! N O T gonna.
Blue
Yes, people who think Kavanaugh will be removed any decade soon have no idea how the American political system works. The likelihood of there ever being 67 votes in the Senate to remove him is near zero. No Supreme Court justice has ever been removed through congressional action.
“It’s impossible” cries the left about scenarios good and bad.
Seems the bad impossibilities keep happening.
in re perjury within .any. USA – court. Within ANY thus:
Depending upon who you are, it is easier to lie to and deceive anyone inside an American civil court of law and get away with it than it is to lie to and deceive one’s own mom and dad. It is easier to lie to and deceive an American civil court of law, which, we all know, is a judge or a bunch of ‘em, than it is to lie to and deceive your own minister, your own teacher, your boss and co – workers, your spouse or even your own child. It is, mind you, easier to get clean, slick away with lying to and deceiving an American civil court judge about anything, depending, of course, upon who you are, than it is to lie to and deceive yourself !
Blue
Has a significant part of the USA abjectly surrendered to fascism at last?
Has this become a rhetorical question yet?
Or do we need to await more evidence before answering it?
As Boss Jim Gettys in “Citizen Kane” puts it to the title character, “For most people, one lesson would be enough. But you’re going to need more than one lesson. And you’re going to get more than one lesson.”
Reminds me of, “Those whom the gods would destroy, they first make mad.”
But anyone nominated by Trump will be portrayed as a hotheaded ideologue, or much worse.
There does not seem to be any sense of perspective being employed.
I was talking today to someone about the issue of unaccompanied kids at the border. It is a complex logistical problem, the present solution to which includes a provision for temporary facilities to be opened short term in cases of a surge in unaccompanied crossings. Those camps are modeled not on prisons, but on military bases. They are fairly comfortable, can be erected and disassembled quickly, and are reasonably self contained.
Is there a better way to deal with surges in youth crossings? Probably.
But the person I was talking to could not get past the idea that they were putting children in concentration camps, which is pure evil.
The point of my easing off topic is that you cannot compromise with such people. You really cannot discuss the issues at all. Everything is always turned up to 11. No candidate for the court is slightly too conservative. They are all monsters. The reaction and opposition to a slightly right-leaning candidate is just as frenzied as it would be if the Exalted Cyclops of the KKK had been nominated.
Just wanted to post these three links. The first is a video of an Amanpour (CNN) interview featuring two NY Times journalists put on the Kavanaugh story. The interesting point is shortly after 9:40 where a 1983 Kavanaugh letter signed “FFFFF, Bart” is presented: The Fs represent the F-word and are given in sequence, seemingly as a joke to demean a schoolmate with a stutter.
https://edition.cnn.com/videos/politics/2018/10/04/kavanaugh-kate-kelly-robin-pogrebin.cnn/video/playlists/amanpour/
The Times journalists in the CNN video don’t get around to talking about Renate in the interview (or it was cut), but it appears in the following link. Seemingly Brett and his jock friends mention her repeatedly in their Yearbook as their “teacher” — Renate Alumni — in a repulsive public insinuation.
Also, The New Yorker found a person who essentially confirmed Deborah Ramirez’s account of Kavenaugh exposing himself to her at a Yale party. Another witness identified by the New Yorker verified that Kavenaugh (and the other jocks on the football team) bullied other boys, including the kid who stuttered, and elaborates on their unspeakable treatment of the girl Renate. SCOTUS, with the help of the Republicans, seems to be on the way to becoming a den of worthless bullies and sex offenders.
https://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/will-the-fbi-ignore-testimonies-from-kavanaughs-former-classmates
NB: The note signed, “FFFFF Bart” was written just prior to the BEACH WEEKEND !!! during which BK’s stuttering friend supposedly inspired the “FFFFFourth of July” inside joke.
How prescient.