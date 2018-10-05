The Left eats the Left: A Native American won’t vote for Elizabeth Warren because she supposedly fabricated a Cherokee ancestry

Grania tells me that I should stop reading HuffPo so often because it makes me angry. She may be right, but I also read Breitbart, The Daily Wire, Everyday Feminism, and a number of sites on the Left and Right, including extremes on both sides. I do that to see what’s going on across the spectrum of politics. People often tell me I should be spending more time criticizing Republicans and Trump instead of the Authoritarian Left, but everybody does the former; it’s low-hanging fruit and available everywhere. Being another voice in the loud chorus against Trump doesn’t get my juices flowing, though views on the odious nature of the Right, Trump, and the Republican ideology are well known.
One of my claims has been that Authoritarian Leftism hurts Leftism as a whole, making our side seem petty, ludicrous, elitist, concerned with identity more than unity, and excessively divisive. The article below is one example (click on the screenshot):
The article is about Elizabeth Warren, and is written by Rebecca Nagle, a woman of Cherokee ancestry. Nagle’s beef, as you’ll see, is that she simply will not vote for Elizabeth Warren as a Presidential candidate—Warren has intimated that she may run in 2020—because Warren supposedly claimed that she had some Cherokee genes. I haven’t followed this claim, but recall that there is some disagreement about whether Warren really did claim Cherokee ancestry. (That’s why Trump, in his usual boorish manner, called Warren “Pocahontas” during the campaign.)
If Warren did confect a false ancestry to gain some kind of “minority” benefits, then that’s bad, and a blotch on her character. Still, if she ran against any Republican I know, I’d still vote for her. (I doubt that she’ll run, or that she will win if she does run, for she’d be typed as a “Massachusetts liberal,” but I’d vote for her nonetheless.)
Nagle disagrees:
If Warren could simply state, “Like many non-Native Americans, I grew up with stories that my family was part Cherokee and Delaware. After reviewing extensive research on my genealogy going back over 150 years, I now know these stories are not true. I am sorry for any harm my mistaken claims have caused,” I would publicly support her. Such a move would not only be moral and brave but would also serve as a great teaching moment for many Americans who do not understand why false claims to Native identity undermine Native rights.
We don’t know yet if Warren will run for president in 2020, but I know I will not vote for her or stop speaking up against her gross appropriation of Native ancestry until she stops claiming it. Her persistent claims to an ancestry that doesn’t belong to her send the message that the true history and lives of Indigenous people don’t matter.
Two things. First, there’s that claim of “harm” again. Yes, it would irk me if I were in the Cherokee tribe and somebody claimed membership without documentation. But would it break my bones or pick my pocket? No. Nagle is just claiming some sort of victimhood here. No real harm is done to the Cherokee nation by Warren’s claim. And do read Nagle’s complaint: it’s very long, and an exemplar of the Offense Culture.
More important, I can’t conceive of any liberal not voting for Warren because of this claim. Even if you abstain instead of voting for her or her Republican opponent, you’re still helping Republicans stay in power. This is a prime example of what’s called “cutting off your nose to spite your face.” Which is better: withholding a vote from a decent Democratic candidate because she claimed to share your ancestry, or holding your nose and voting for a better country?
Too often the Left goes for the first option, and that’s one of the reasons we’re not in power. I held my nose and voted for Hillary, and maintain that this would be a better country had she won.
This business about Warren is all settled rumor as I understand it. A reporter did all the digging and research to show that she was admitted to the colleges she attended without any claim that she was native American…
I’m sure it is available out there on line. I saw this reporter interviewed on a cable show last week so it is pretty new.
Indeed,I see no harm if she did not use it to get an unfair advantage in getting an advantage in these quota kind of things (if I may express myself so lamely). Personally I do have some reservations about quota at any rate.
Why would Ms Nagle not see it as a compliment that someone would claim heritage of her group/ethnic ancestry? At any rate -if I understood correctly- I think Ms Warren is just sticking with a story in her family, which might even be true.
Isn’t this all just nonsense. This country just managed to put a most extreme and vile person on the supreme court and you worry about how many parts native American someone might be. Excuse me, I need a drink.
I could’t agree more. I’m having a nice glass of Pinotage right now. At least my hangovers are less aggressive and unhinged than Mr Kavanaugh’s.
“Personally I do have some reservations about quota at any rate.”
I saw what you did there.
I do something similar. Hell, used to be, if I’d put the cable news on in the evening, I’d even make a point of popping over to Fox News every so often to see what the scoundrels were up to. Had to lay off for a while, though, since I was developing carpal tunnel from doing the universal jerking-off semaphore every time Sean Hannity or Tucker Carlson showed their miserable mugs on the screen.
Just be warned,
If we have a Pocahontas/Spartacus or a Creepy Porn Lawyer/Pocahontas ticket, Trump will win. Warren is finished, Booker is toast, as is Hillary. Biden maybe? Trump will slaughter Sanders also. I would suggest that the Dems run someone slightly left of center, if they want to win. Our country has a center-right majority and running someone far left would be a disaster.
Trump couldn’t “slaughter” anyone. He backed into the presidency by minus 3 million votes, and he’s been 10-15 points underwater in approval polls ever since. He has his white nationalist base, and the pusillanimous establishment Republicans who’re afraid to cross him, and nearly nothing else. He’s shedding support from college-educated suburban Republican women like it’s molting season in lobster land.
If Trump is around to run in 2020 — and that’s still a big, fat “if” — all Vlad’s horses and all Vlad’s men won’t be able to put Trumpty-Dumpty back together again.
http://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/political_updates/prez_track_oct05
The Rasmussen poll is notorious for its skewing in favor of Republicans. I much prefer the FiveThirtyEight site aggregation of polls that shows Trump’s favorability rating at 42.2%. This is up about two points from a few weeks ago and marks a return to a number that has been more or less constant for months. This means that the perception of Trump by the American people is largely rigid and barely changing. In other words, no matter what Trump does people will not change their minds about him. Trump thinks that his support, although representing a minority of people, is strategically located and enthusiastic enough to carry him and the Republican Party to victory. We’ll know in a few weeks. FiveThirtyEight has Democrats up 49.0% to 41.3% in the generic congressional poll. These numbers mean little in predicting how races will turn out in specific congressional districts.
https://fivethirtyeight.com/
Rasmussen is a C+ poll with a well-established Republican bias. Here’s the tracking done by 538 that averages, and provides the numbers for, every poll done since Donald Trump took office. As of today, Trump is 10 points underwater, 42.2% approve to 52.2% disapprove, as he has been every day since the second week of his presidency.
Although I ‘m still convinced Mr Trump won by counting fraud in several swing states (as illustrated by the huge discrepancy between exit polls and actual count), and nothing has been done to address that, a massive democratic show up at the midterms just might overcome that.
Remember, when the Trumpster Dumpster ran the first time, he was a reality tv star running as a joke (to most people). Next time, he’ll be running as the POTUS. I think more independents will vote for him this time around because he now has credibility and he hasn’t blown up the world as predicted.
Of course he does; that’s what telling over 5,000 verifiable lies in office will do for a fella.
I agree with that but the fact is truth does not seem to matter anymore. While entirely subjective, I know peopke who voted for Trump reluctantly, but now are “converted”. They do not care that the Russians helped, they don’t care about his lies, they only care about the economy etc. Time and time again, there is a revelation that would sink normal politicians and he just attacks, attacks, attacks and is successful with Fox,and other right media people to change the narrative. I hope I am wrong but the question in my mind is not what the polls say, but who is most likely to vote. I REALLY hope I am wrong.
The Republican Party is suffering from moral caries – also known as truth decay.
Have you heard the rumor? Trump has some secret military action planned. If true, it wouldn’t surprise me if it is calculated to “get the US people behind their commander-in-chief” or some such nonsense. There’s also a chance he will use the new Presidential Alert System to broadcast some pro-GOP and pro-Trump messages to us all. Regardless of where the polls on Trump popularity are now, they’re bound to change. The likely Kavanaugh confirmation will launch a new season of the Trump show which must outdo the last season.
Oh I hope he doesn’t use a Presidential Message. That would just be awful as it would suggest a use of an emergency broadcast system to send propaganda and that is going to just depress me.
The Presidential Alert System makes me very glad that I have kept to my landline like a Luddite.
While some may think that identity politics is a new phenomenon, in actuality it is as old as the Republic and it is not going away anytime soon. We seem to be in a period when group identification is at an extreme level. Again, this is not new. For example, white Protestants, out of fear of Catholic immigration, formed their own national political party in the early 1850s, nicknamed the Know-Nothings. It did have some electoral success until the immigration issues was vastly overshadowed by the slavery issue. However, what I think is different this time (I can’t say for sure without doing a lot of research) is that ardent advocates of the concept that group identification is a good thing seem unable to grasp the concept that for them to achieve their goals they must be willing to ally themselves with other people or groups that don’t totally share their views. In other words, they don’t understand that politics is the art of compromise. This rigidity can be found on both the left and the right. Hence, we have gridlock that has descended into extreme partisanship.
The attitude of Ms. Nagle reflects this sad situation on a micro level. Over something totally trivial she would abet the election of a person whose policies are inimical to the best interest of her group. The Democratic Party is a coalition of various interest and identity groups. The core of the Republican Party is one, large identity group – religious white people. This means that in contrast to the Republican Party the Democratic Party must placate these various groups, not all of whom agree on everything. To achieve most of what they want, these groups must be willing to compromise with other groups. If crucial groups in the Democratic coalition take their marbles and go home because they can’t get everything they want then Democrats will continue to lose elections. This is why Ms. Nagle’s views are irrational.
“Over something totally trivial she would abet the election of a person whose policies are inimical to the best interest of her group.” Could that have been put any better?
‘Irrational’ is the operative term indeed.
I was reminded of this film “The Brainwashing of My Dad” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Brainwashing_of_My_Dad, a film about the director’s father, who became a raving right-winger after listening to conservative talk radio on his commute.
Certainly, this won’t happen to PCC(E) either rightward or leftward, his intellect and integrity are intact; but it’s a reminder of how certain negative influences can become pernicious; and I had to stop listening to MichaelSavage because, though I began listening to him out of boredom and also to hear one of the really rabid right wingers in action (he was also local), I found myself unwittingly becoming infected with HIS venomous anger, and everything became an occasion for contempt and ridicule. I realized that I was being brainwashed.
I had a similar experience. During certain seasons I end up driving a lot, and I usually listen to music cds, and occasionally NPR, but one Summer I decided to check out AM talk radio for a few weeks. Other parts of the media may or may not have a liberal bias, but right wing nut jobs have a lock on AM talk radio! I tried to listen analytically and imagine how satisfying it must be to let Glenn Beck tell you who to vent your frustrations on, but the more I listened to religious fanatics and political demagogues manipulate their listeners the more pissed off I became. One day it hit me that I was becoming addicted to my own fury at them and was actually looking forward to getting worked up over their nonsense. That was the empathy moment where I could see how easy it can be to get addicted to that rush of anger and righteousness; I was becoming a mirror image of their fan base! I see a similar dynamic on the left, although it comes from different sources. That shit’s insidious, and lots of otherwise good people fall for it.
The documentary, “Brainwashing My Dad” looks interesting; I’ll check it out.
The Boston Globe has thoroughly debunked the claim that Warren ever received any type of “minority benefit” from her claimed Native American ancestry.
And Liz is gonna run. Her comment at a townhall the other day that she would
“take a hard look” at a presidential run after the midterms all but ensures it.
This woman’s objection is not that Warren got a benefit but simply that she tried to. It’s about Warren’s actions not anyone else’s.
What’s your basis for claiming that Elizabeth Warren ever applied for a program seeking a minority benefit based on Native American ancestry?
All she (Warren) has to do is send her $$ and some cheek cells to http://www.23andme dot com When my wife Rose did this 5 years ago she learned that the family had been lying about Cherokee heritage and covering up the fact that they were African-American, 1/32nd (drop) in the case of my wife. Her new-found Black cousins are much more friendly than her brothers and 1st cousins.
Good for her. As for you, under the Jim Crow anti-miscegenation laws, that blood test would’ve been grounds for divorce. Louisiana did not repeal its one-drop rule until 1983.
All across the southern states are people who claim to be part American Indian, and it is almost always Cherokee. Most are not. Some have even created their own “tribes” and the Cherokee hate this and express that hatred with great fervor.
But, the Cherokee did intermarry with whites a lot. John Ross, who was Chief during the Cherokee removal, was only 1/16 Cherokee. Most of the Cherokee I know, and I have met a lot, do not have features we would associate with being Indian.
As you say, it is easy to find out these days. Just spit in the tube and send in a sample.
Warren addressed this issue earlier this year, saying that she believed in her family story but was not enrolled in a tribe and that tribal membership was for tribes alone to determine. At the time, Nagle was quoted as being supportive, although saying that Warren should investigate further. See this Boston Globe story: https://www.bostonglobe.com/news/politics/2018/02/14/warren-addresses-claims-native-american-heritage/0VM3tX88fVxALoyZq9VvvJ/story.html
Some people seem to have the strange mindset that they would, in the end, prefer to be in opposition than to make even the most minor compromise. They are more concerned with not having responsibility than they are with stopping actual harm being done.
As recently as three years ago, I often found myself “ending up” on Huffpo articles . Thanks to PCC(E) Coyne’s informative posts concerning the topics, sources, opinions, and intentions of said articlez, I quit wasting time with them. If these posts (including the insightful points of most frequent commenters) have the same effects on several people per post, progress will happen.
Strange that mistakenly thinking you have certain ancestry undermines someone’s rights. It has to be because identity says you can never be me and never know me so how dare you be more like me than you actually are even if it wasn’t to be deceptive. How dare you get into my club because I want to be “us” and I want you to be “them” and we shall never relate on our common humanity.
It reminded me of a time back in the late 90s when I was in Rotorua and saw a Maori performance of several songs and a haka. Some doofus in the audience rudely noted that not everyone on stage was as dark as each other and actually asked what percentage Maori they all were. This person wasn’t a Kiwi. I won’t say what his nationality was as I thought him rude. The person answered in a great way (unlike me who would say, “you look a bit yellow, are you all white or is there some percentage of strange cartoon character in you as that would also explain the rudeness”) saying that there are lots of mixings with Maori these days and that doesn’t matter to them. They welcome anyone who wants to be part of their culture. Take that rude guy who asked a rude question before genetic testing was even available to the general population! And I’ve seen this inclusivity in NZ a lot. I have good family friends there who are Maori who I consider my whanau and here I am all white with a funny accent.
According to Snopes “it is true that while Warren was at U. Penn. Law School she put herself on the ‘Minority Law Teacher’ list as Native American)”
https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/elizabeth-warren-wealthy-native-american/
She claimed a status that she did not deserve and, as far as I know, she has never accepted blame not apologized for her misinformation.
If you would just read the article more closely and completely you might see that your statement on this is just wrong. How do you know she did something that was wrong, by simply claiming a status as minority. Why would she then accept blame for something that is not actually anything to apologize for. She did not obtain her entry to Penn by claiming anything and she did not get into Harvard with any such claim. And even if she did….so what?
“How do you know she did something that was wrong, by simply claiming a status as minority.” I am not sure what you are saying. Are you saying Snopes is wrong and she did not claim she was a minority professor? Are you saying she is a minority? Both of these seem highly unlikely.
If you are saying she may have innocently, but mistakenly, thought she was a minority because of family stories, that seems reasonable. What do you do when you find out you have made an innocent mistake? I accept the blame and apologize. That is what she should have done.
“She did not obtain her entry to Penn by claiming anything and she did not get into Harvard with any such claim.” I never said anything of the sort and you just implied something was false. Perhaps you should accept the blame and apologize for an innocent mistake 😉
I don’t know, as a politician Trump has been very successful at never apologizing or if does, later saying he was wrong to do it. Maybe she should take a page out of Trumps book, call it fake news and declare she is full blooded Cherokee!
Just go back and read the last sentence of your first comment. That statement is just blue sky and not correct. First you want Warren to apologize when none is due and now you ask for mine. Please get serious.
You said “How do you know she did something that was wrong, by simply claiming a status as minority.” What do mean by this?
Are you saying:
1) Snopes is wrong that she did not claim to be a minority professor?
2) She is a minority.
3) She made an innocent mistake?
4) Claiming to be a minority when you are not is not wrong.
5) Something else.
I can’t imagine apologizing to Trump, even indirectly. If that is a symptom of Trump Derangement Syndrome, then so be it. I am hoping for a partial cure in November.
Warren said she might have Native American ancestry, and was told so by her parents, and never used this to advance her career in any way.
How about jumping on Mitt Romney for being a member of a religion that claims Native Americans have Jewish ancestry, or Nazis for believing that Jesus was of pure Aryan ancestry, clearly far far more preposterous claims!!!!
Wikipedia reports
“Genealogical investigators could not find proof that Warren’s ancestors were or were not Native American.[72][78][79] The Oklahoma Historical Society said that finding a definitive answer about Native American heritage can be difficult because of intermarriage and deliberate avoidance of registration.[80] Both Brown and President Donald Trump have challenged Warren to “prove” her Native American ancestry by getting a DNA test, however a genetic expert from the Department of Genetics at Stanford University states “It’s really difficult to say that a DNA test would be able to identify how much Native American ancestry [Warren] has.”[81][82]”
Donald Trump has got some chutzpah mocking Elizabeth Warren for claiming Indian ancestry. The family of Trump’s father, Fred (who was himself arrested at a Ku Klux Klan rally in Queens in 1927) changed the family name from “Drumpf” to Trump, and began falsely claiming Swedish ancestry, when it became inconvenient for business purposes to be honest about the family’s German heritage.
What has anything that Trump’s dad did with the KKK have to do with Trump? Sins of the father? Democrats should be careful going down that road, since they were the party of the KKK in their heyday.
I think Ken’s trying to say “people in glass houses”. If he’s mocking Elizabeth Warren for being deceptive, he has a lot of deceptiveness in his own father he seems isn’t mock worthy.
Mocking someone for being deceptive is one thing, mocking one of their dead parents is another. Go after me, not my wife, children or dead relatives. The Left doesn’t seem to get this (eg. going after Sarah Sander’s friends and family when they tried to eat after Sanders left).
So it’s OK for Trump to call Elizabeth Warren “Pocahontas” but no one can say anything about Trump’s dad because he’s dead and his parent.
Donald Trump and his dad were jointly sued by the US Justice Department — twice! — for refusing to rent apartments to black folk. Is that okay to talk about according to mordacious1’s rules of political decorum?
How about Donald Trump — who this week became the champion of the presumption of innocence — seeking to impose the death penalty, ex post facto, on five minority juveniles that had yet to be convicted of anything (and who were eventually exonerated by DNA evidence)?
No because his dad is dead and his dad so you can’t say anything. Only criticisms of the current and alive generation are allowed.
My Repulbican friends are convinced Obama was not born an America and is a Muslim because his dad was. They don’s say that as a good thing.
Oh. I thought you got it. My mistake. One more time then: In Ken’s example, Trump allegedly did something wrong, that’s why he was included in the lawsuit. Fair game. If your grandmother was a hooker, otoh, totally not your fault. Or JFK’s dad being a bootlegger. Not JFK’s fault. I don’t see why this is a difficult concept.
That is just crap. Look how Trump went after Cruz’s entire family. Got Cruz so shook up he was almost ready for a fight. Now he is busy kissing Trumps butt.
Yes, remember the “my wife is prettier than your wife” taunts?
You mean the way Donald Trump asked Andy McCabe how it felt to have a wife who was a “loser”? Or how Trump mocked Heidi Cruz’s looks and threatened to “spill the beans” on her emotional problems? Or how he claimed Cruz’s father assassinated JFK?
You talkin’ about all those southern voters disaffected from the Democratic party by passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, and then welcomed into the GOP per Richard Nixon’s “southern strategy” and by Ronald Reagan’s kicking off his 1980 campaign with a “states rights” speech in Philadelphia, Mississippi, site of the murder of three civil-rights workers — those Democrats?
Yeah…the Democrat Party, that one. Own the history. Don’t deflect by saying some of those people are now Republicans.
It certainly constitutes an ignoble history that the Democratic Party had those right-wing racists in its ranks. But the Party purged them, largely through Lyndon Johnson’s championing of the Civil Rights Act, Voting Rights ACt, and Housing Rights Act of the 1960s.
I see no sign that today’s Republican Party is making any analogous effort to purge itself of Donald Trump and his reactionary white-nationalist base. Do you?
Whenever someone uses the term “Democrat Party” to refer to the “Democratic Party”, you know that they are attempting to belittle the Democratic party in a very juvenile and petty manner.
A DNA profile would be nice.
I question the geneology simply because many people denied native American ancestors because it was conside4red ‘unseemly’ to not be completely white.
Even then I’d wonder because my ex’s family has a tradiona of having non-specific (too embarrassing you know) native American blood and her brother had a DNA test done that supposedly showed none. Yet I knew their grandmother and if she wasn’t native American she must’ve have plastic surgery and permanent skin dying done because she seemed real to me.
Some Native American activists (including my friend Raven and Menno Boldt) have argued that a move to *merit based* inclusion, rather than ancestry is the only way to have any chance at preserving certain traditions.
It would also solve questions like the ones around Warren.
I’m 50% of Norwegian ancestry. Where’s my “Norwegian Heritage Month”? The racists are snubbing our proud heritage, and it’s all because brave Norwegians in their rowboats-with-sails pillaged half of Europe, killing their men and enslaving their women and children, and that happened only a millennium or so ago.
Seriously, if someone wanted to claim Norwegian ancestry without proof, I could not care less. I do not understand why people get emotionally upset about this sort of thing.
If “imitation is the sincerest form of flattery,” then the desire to be a member of some group is a form of admiration. Just stand back and be admired for something for which you can take no personal credit whatsoever.
Now let’s get back to the topic of “Norwegian Admiration Month.”
Infidelity to one’s spouse is pretty common throughout human history. It’s frequency must be at least partially influenced by one’s culture, but I doubt that there ever was a culture where it was absent.
The Muslim custom of “sequestering” their women must be credited to their recognition of widespread infidelity and chastity-breaking when offered the opportunity.
It would be interesting to do a cross-cultural study of the likelihood that one is not actually related to one’s presumed grandfather, great-grandfather, etc.
It was discovered in recent decades that among American Wood-Warblers about 25% of eggs in a nest were not fertilized by the male attending that nest. I would not be shocked to learn that human “infidelity” ran at similar levels.
In short – don’t get too excited about your presumed genetic heritage. That guy you call your great-great-grandfather quite likely wasn’t.
Yes, it would irk me if I were in the Cherokee tribe and somebody claimed membership without documentation.
What if they claimed to be Jews or not Jews without their “papers” and badges?
Just to clarify: it shouldn’t matter. The people who think that being, or claiming to be, part Cherokee is important (e.g. Harvard) are the problem.
Sometimes these family traditions actually have a basis in fact. My maternal grandmother’s family had a tradition that Thomas Jefferson was lurking in the family tree, and a cousin who took an interest in genealogy investigated and found out that grandma was a direct descendant of one of Jefferson’s sisters, making him a multi-great uncle.
It’s probably a safe bet that anyone whose family can be traced back that far has some Native American in the gene pool. The possibility of intermarriage also seems plausible when you consider that Ms Warren’s family is from Oklahoma, much of which was, until statehood in 1907, was still designated “Indian Territory”.