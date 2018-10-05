The Left eats the Left: A Native American won’t vote for Elizabeth Warren because she supposedly fabricated a Cherokee ancestry

Grania tells me that I should stop reading HuffPo so often because it makes me angry. She may be right, but I also read Breitbart, The Daily Wire, Everyday Feminism, and a number of sites on the Left and Right, including extremes on both sides. I do that to see what’s going on across the spectrum of politics. People often tell me I should be spending more time criticizing Republicans and Trump instead of the Authoritarian Left, but everybody does the former; it’s low-hanging fruit and available everywhere. Being another voice in the loud chorus against Trump doesn’t get my juices flowing, though views on the odious nature of the Right, Trump, and the Republican ideology are well known.

One of my claims has been that Authoritarian Leftism hurts Leftism as a whole, making our side seem petty, ludicrous, elitist, concerned with identity more than unity, and excessively divisive. The article below is one example (click on the screenshot):

The article is about Elizabeth Warren, and is written by Rebecca Nagle, a woman of Cherokee ancestry. Nagle’s beef, as you’ll see, is that she simply will not vote for Elizabeth Warren as a Presidential candidate—Warren has intimated that she may run in 2020—because Warren supposedly claimed that she had some Cherokee genes. I haven’t followed this claim, but recall that there is some disagreement about whether Warren really did claim Cherokee ancestry. (That’s why Trump, in his usual boorish manner, called Warren “Pocahontas” during the campaign.)

If Warren did confect a false ancestry to gain some kind of “minority” benefits, then that’s bad, and a blotch on her character. Still, if she ran against any Republican I know, I’d still vote for her. (I doubt that she’ll run, or that she will win if she does run, for she’d be typed as a “Massachusetts liberal,” but I’d vote for her nonetheless.)

Nagle disagrees:

If Warren could simply state, “Like many non-Native Americans, I grew up with stories that my family was part Cherokee and Delaware. After reviewing extensive research on my genealogy going back over 150 years, I now know these stories are not true. I am sorry for any harm my mistaken claims have caused,” I would publicly support her. Such a move would not only be moral and brave but would also serve as a great teaching moment for many Americans who do not understand why false claims to Native identity undermine Native rights.

We don’t know yet if Warren will run for president in 2020, but I know I will not vote for her or stop speaking up against her gross appropriation of Native ancestry until she stops claiming it. Her persistent claims to an ancestry that doesn’t belong to her send the message that the true history and lives of Indigenous people don’t matter. Two things. First, there’s that claim of “harm” again. Yes, it would irk me if I were in the Cherokee tribe and somebody claimed membership without documentation. But would it break my bones or pick my pocket? No. Nagle is just claiming some sort of victimhood here. No real harm is done to the Cherokee nation by Warren’s claim. And do read Nagle’s complaint: it’s very long, and an exemplar of the Offense Culture. More important, I can’t conceive of any liberal not voting for Warren because of this claim. Even if you abstain instead of voting for her or her Republican opponent, you’re still helping Republicans stay in power. This is a prime example of what’s called “cutting off your nose to spite your face.” Which is better: withholding a vote from a decent Democratic candidate because she claimed to share your ancestry, or holding your nose and voting for a better country? Too often the Left goes for the first option, and that’s one of the reasons we’re not in power. I held my nose and voted for Hillary, and maintain that this would be a better country had she won.