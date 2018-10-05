Professor Ceiling Cat (Emeritus) requests that you send in your wildlife photos!

We have another batch of lovely arthropod photos from Mark Sturtevant, whose captions are indented.

We begin with an insect called an ambush bug (Phymata pennsylvanica). These are small assassin bugs with wonderfully cryptic shapes and colors that help them lurk on flowers so that they may ambush an unsuspecting pollinator. The first picture is a female, and it illustrates how difficult it may be to find one of these little killers. In the second picture we see a great example of how I usually notice them, which is when I spot a pollinator that looks ‘wrong’. In this case we have a mating pair of ambush bugs and the female is feeding on what is probably a digger bee (Anthophora sp.). These predators clearly do not care if their prey is bigger and well armed. I think of this scene of sex and premature death as “insect life, briefly summarized”. While I was taking pictures, the female was disturbed by my presence and shortly after she dropped her meal into my hand.

What is the insect in the next picture? I had earlier posted this as a kind of contest on a macrophotography web site. No one could guess, and this is probably because it is seen out of its more familiar context. It is a predaceous water bug (genus Belostoma). Normally these insects are in the water, but this one was sitting on the reeds over a pond. In the next picture is another one just under the surface of a pond.

Next is a clavate tortoise beetle (Plagiometriona clavata). These are herbivorous beetles, and many species are incredibly colorful although this one is fairly plain. But I like how the color pattern looks like a teddy bear.

In the Magic Field the dusty parking lot is a busy place for burrowing wasps. The next two pictures are of a sand wasp known as Bicyrtes quadrofasciatus. These lovely little wasps dig a burrow and stock it with paralyzed insects to feed to their larvae. This particular species is known to prefer Hemiptera. They are by far the easiest of the burrowing wasps to photograph since they spend a lot of time managing their burrow, and they are so single-minded about their task that an observing human is pretty much ignored. One merely has to lie down next to a burrow that has a sand wasp inside. When she emerges, she soon decides the prone body is merely part of the scenery, and soon she is back at work moving the dirt around.

I especially love dragonflies, and never tire of just watching their antics near water. One of the most entertaining is the slaty skimmer (Libellula incesta). Territorial males, like the one shown in the next picture, will have a favorite perch that is usually about a foot or so above the water. They frenetically dash off to chase away any intruder, then return to the same spot. So if a perching slaty disappears from my camera viewfinder I merely have to keep looking through the viewfinder. In a few seconds it will return to the same spot.

Finally, we have one of our most common dragonflies: a widow skimmer (Libellula luctuosa). This individual has recently emerged as an adult, and so it has not developed its wing pigments and it can not fly far. I recommend that readers embiggen this picture to appreciate its sparkly new wings.