Oy vey! Kavanaugh advanced

This is depressing, but even if one vote had changed, Kavanaugh would still have been advanced. And now he’ll be confirmed. You go America: the law will be enforced by a bunch of regressives for decades to come:
Father lion plays with cubs youtube.com/watch?v=KQ6Jhg… whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2018/10/05/fat… 52 minutes ago
Yes but…
Yes but on the radio in the UK they were saying this will be a cue for Democrats to turn out, especially female voters, whereas if he had been knocked back the Republicans would have been the ones who were turning out in greater numbers. And even if he’d failed they would have just chosen another similar man.
The insoluble problem of Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? & of who chooses the watchmen… Allowing politicians to decide who can be the ultimate judges seems strange to me.
Is the voting secret, or by a show of hands?
It seems like BK was uniquely bad, that a similar person would be much better, since BK thinks a president is immune from prosecution and was added to the extensive list of candidates late in the process because of this view of his.
And then there’s his obnoxious, partisan, drunken attacker of women aspect.
Maybe they will impeach him later after they finish with Trump. And maybe pigs fly.
Law? What law? The rule of law died in America when Mitch McConnell managed to stop the Senate from considering Garland, thus usurping the President’s constitutional power to nominate to the Court.
And the Administrration has danced on its grave by having the FBI conduct an investigatino that found no wrongdoing because it refrained from interviewing the people who witnessed it, while the Senate is about to confirm someone who seems to have lied under oath to it as a Supreme Court judge.
America can now look forward to the licensing of gerrymandering and of voter suppression, while both Roe v Wade and Kitzmiller v Dover will be vulnerable, and the kleptocracy will continue to flourish at the expense of our grandchildren.
Rescuing America is still, just, possible; voter registration and turnout in November will be critical
Kleptocracy and kakistocracy. And I was amazed to witness that Trump’s men-as-victims canard has wheels. Yesterday in a medical center waiting area I heard a female PA in a very loud voice proclaiming that she feared the world in which her young nephews would have to navigate because of random false charges by women. I should have told her that they should not have much to fear if they are innocent of wrongdoing.
Appalling but not surprising. Dampening my mood even more was this piece in the New York Review of Books. Dreams of a “blue wave” seem highly implausible.
https://www.nybooks.com/articles/2018/10/25/suffocation-of-democracy/
Many are suggesting that if Kavanaugh doesn’t pass then it will fire up Trump voters in November. On the other hand, if Kav does go to the Supreme Court, it will fire up Dem voters and GOP voters will relax.
I don’t see any way that BK will not be seated on the SC. I don’t think there was ever anything but a very remote chance. All we have seen during this hearing process is just propaganda theater on the Rs part and an unfortunately futile Hail Mary attempt to stop BK by the Ds.
Why? Because the Rs have the majority in both houses and they’ve got the executive. Not once have enough Rs broken ranks on any vote of substance and they are very unlikely to do so now. All they’ve got to do is vote and KB is in. And they are committed to seeing him seated, even though they warned Trump not to nominate him. They are committed to it simply because they don’t want to show any dissension among themselves to their base and they for damn sure don’t want to be seen by their base to have lost anything to the Ds. The Rs already evaluated KB as being unqualified but once Trump went ahead and nominated him whether or not he is qualified just isn’t of the slightest concern to the them.
Even this FBI investigation is simply propaganda theater for the Rs. Massaging their base. The White House is the client for such background investigations. The Rs would not have allowed this additional investigation to occur unless they were sure beforehand that they would be able to control it to their advantage. It’s all bullshit of the highest order. There are no good Republicans. The Republican Party needs to be destroyed for the good of us all. The only way to do that is to vote. Everyone needs to get there lazy asses out to vote.
Sounds overly optimistic based on the paragraph that details the Republican advantage in elections. They have been playing the long game with voter suppression, gerrymandering, and in effect hacking the polls by allowing insecure machines and refusing to allow audits. And even if audits turn up anomalies who here believes that a Republican Congress or governor would permit an investigation?
All of these things add up to an almost insurmountable obstacle for the Democrats.
Thanks for the link to this important article by Christopher R. Browning, noted scholar of Nazi Germany. He shows how Trump is paving a path to what is called “illiberal democracy,” meaning authoritarianism
I found this paragraph particularly striking:
“If the US has someone whom historians will look back on as the gravedigger of American democracy, it is Mitch McConnell. He stoked the hyperpolarization of American politics to make the Obama presidency as dysfunctional and paralyzed as he possibly could. As with parliamentary gridlock in Weimar, congressional gridlock in the US has diminished respect for democratic norms, allowing McConnell to trample them even more. Nowhere is this vicious circle clearer than in the obliteration of traditional precedents concerning judicial appointments. Systematic obstruction of nominations in Obama’s first term provoked Democrats to scrap the filibuster for all but Supreme Court nominations. Then McConnell’s unprecedented blocking of the Merrick Garland nomination required him in turn to scrap the filibuster for Supreme Court nominations in order to complete the “steal” of Antonin Scalia’s seat and confirm Neil Gorsuch. The extreme politicization of the judicial nomination process is once again on display in the current Kavanaugh hearings.”
Mitch McConnell, Senate majority leader, is odious in about everything he does. But, he is quite popular in Kentucky among the good white folk.
Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan and, let’s not forget, Lindsey Graham. Worst people in the US. They’ve proved it many times in the past several years.
This is not quite the end of the story. Today’s vote was only a “cloture” vote which, as I understand it, is a formality that is intended to mean “let’s agree to stop discussing the issue”. The real vote is intended to be tomorrow and might even be delayed to Sunday as one GOP senator is attending his daughter’s wedding on Saturday.
There is still some hope left because Susan Collins has announced that she’ll vote “yes” on this morning’s vote (she did) but tell all how she’ll vote at 3pm Eastern today. It may just be wishful thinking on my part but why would she call a presser if she was just going to vote “yes” again tomorrow?
I had the same thought, Paul. If Collins was bent on sabotaging Kavanaugh’s confirmation, voting yes on the go-ahead and no on the confirmation would be the perfect strategy. She’d end up being equal-parts pariah and hero in various quarters, but she’d have earned a place in the history books. (Do they still write history books?)
There is a school of thought among some senators — often more honored in the breach than in the observance — that one should vote for closure, even if one opposes the nomination, to give the nominee the courtesy of a straight up-or-down vote on the senate floor, though I can’t say that’s what’s going on with any of the “aye” votes here.
My hopes are fading, but we shall see.
Sabotage? How about she made a considered judgement and found Kavanaugh lacking?
It’s the language of all-out war nowadays. A person votes against a patently dodgy candidate for an extremely serious judicial position, and that’s ‘sabotage’ apparently.
In fact, I hear that a lot of Democrat voters are planning to sabotage the mid-terms for the Republicans, by openly voting for the party they support. It’s despicable.
Hah! I intend to do my bit of sabotage for sure!
Get your C4 out comrade, and blow that bridge! You have your orders.
Yes, sir!
If necessary, McConnell can hold the vote open overnight to allow Daines time to return from the wedding in Montana. But it won’t be, since Manchin (D-W.VA.) is a yes vote (he voted yes on cloture.) He’s afraid he’ll lose his election if he votes no. And Collins is as close to a sure yes as one can get. It’s a done deal.
And herein lies the flaw of the whole thing. Winning is more important than being moral and principled.
Manchin has a real dilemma, being a Democratic senator from one of the reddest states in the country. Suppose he votes no on Kavanaugh and he is still confirmed. Or suppose he votes no and Kavanaugh is not confirmed. In either case, his no vote may cause him to lose the election. If either of these scenarios come to pass, and he loses the election, this would mean another pro-Trump senator is in the Senate. If he votes yes on Kavanaugh (which may not be the deciding vote), his chances of being re-elected are enhanced. Then as a red state Democrat, he may vote with the national party 50% of the time, let us say. So, is it better that Manchin vote no when it may not matter or even does matter and having him out of the Senate or having him in that body and often vote against Trump? It is a tough call.
There’s a plausible way for any Senator to vote against Kavanaugh. Kavanaugh’s appointment is opposed by retired justice Stevens, by the National Council of Churches, by “America Magazine” (published by the Jesuits), by the Washington post editorial board, and many others. The American Bar Association has called for a proper FBI investigation (which hasn’t happened). Public opinion is also against Kavanaugh. So any Senator could simply assert (truthfully, not that any of them care about that) that opposition to Kavanaugh is a responsible response to the overwhelming opposition to his nomination (while promising to vote in favor of a better-qualified nominee). Simply citing the opposition by the two religious organizations (not to mention a number of individual clergy members) should quell objections from the religious folks who are pressing for Kavanaugh.
Yes, and it shouldn’t be about his behavior in high school and college but his performance last Thursday and after.
The key is Susan Collins (the Aunt Clara of the US senate). Manchin voted for closure, and will vote for confirmation as long as his vote isn’t the deciding one, since he’s running in deep red W. Va. But if his is the decider, I think he will nut-up and vote “no” with all the other Dems.
Collins also voted for closure, but she usually votes in tandem with Alaska’s Murkowski, who voted against closure and seems a solid vote against confirming Kavanaugh.
It would be interesting to put Manchin on the spot as the deciding vote. I believe he would vote yes, rather than ensuring his defeat in November. But I doubt it will come to that.
I’d like to be optimistic about her, but I’m struggling. She’s too far in, I’m afraid, and won’t see how she could allow herself to change her mind. That said, glad I’m pacific time.
Even if she votes “no” on Kavanaugh it’ll be 50-50 and Pence will break the tie in favor of Kavanaugh.
Right but Murkowski voted “no” this morning and is still talking to Collins and Flake. And since Collins is willing to consider voting differently tomorrow, perhaps there are other senators who voted “yes” this morning to bring it to a final vote but will vote “no” tomorrow. It’s a long shot for sure but it isn’t done until it’s done.
I think if Collins votes no, Manchin will nut-up and vote with her and all his fellow Dems to defeat Kavanaugh. Just my feeling.
If Collins votes in favor, Manchin’s vote want matter, and he’ll vote to confirm in order to protect himself in his upcoming West Virginia election.
Just came up, she is voting yes
Collins actually gave a very good speech. She argued every point and it was hard to fault her logic. She obviously has way more information on Kav’s background than I do but she rebutted virtually every complaint against his nomination, at least the ones I can remember. I am looking for the pundits to pick it apart and find the points I am forgetting.
Kavanaugh lied. How did she refute that? How can anyone?
Good point. I think I heard most of her speech but not all. I don’t remember her addressing this issue.
You’re forgetting one huge point. Kavanaugh is a proven liar. He’s also perjured himself. And Collins believed all his bullshit about precedent. He doesn’t care about precedent just like Trump’s other nominee Gorsuch. Gorsuch also said it is important to honor precedent and then became the swing vote that overturned a forty-year precedent in Janus…royally screwing unions. And Collins was telling all of us that Kavanaugh told her about his stance on Roe v. Wade, Burgerfeld etc., and she trusted him. There is no judge from the Federalist Society that is not a staunch anti- Roe v. Wade judge; that’s a criteria to be on the list. I think Collins voting for Kavanaugh will be political suicide. If she didn’t vote for him, I doubt the people in Maine would be outraged. Big mistake for her and more tragically, the entire country.
The Democrats have lost the war with this one.
“The Democrats have lost the war with this one.”
I wanted to clarify as this seemed random after posting. I was thinking, ok, we lost this battle, but not the war. Then I became depressed, and decided, this stacked court was the war.
Just came up and he will vote yes.
Manchin from West Virginia voted yes today and is likely to vote to confirm. He is a dem from a state that loves Trump–while Trump screws them over. If the final tally tomorrow is 50-50 then Pence, the Grand Toady, gets to cast the tie breaker.
It is really striking to me how the GOP has embraced Kavanaugh. It is as if they themselves cannot fathom there being a better conservative candidate, which is quite sad. I’ve known many principled conservatives who wound’t have the issues Kavanaugh is having. Why can’t they find any?
“Why can’t they find any?”
It’s not that they can’t find any, it’s that they don’t have time to find any. They’ve got to beat the November election “deadline.”
Had all this happened in July when Feinstein first got Ford’s letter, they would have had the option of dropping Kavanaugh and choosing a “better conservative candidate.” Then again, any candidate would have been far right of center and I have little doubt that the Dems would have acted much as they did with Kavanaugh. The whole process reeks.
“The whole process reeks.”
What process would you suggest?
Or, conversely, had they done their homework and vetted their own candidate, they would have had time to find a new one. The letter is not the only thing making him unfit. They knew he was a sloppy choice.
Those things that made him a “sloppy” choice were exactly the things that Trump liked about him.
Do you seriously think the GOP would have dropped Kavanaugh if events would have played out as you suggest? Nonsense. Trump never gives up anything without a fight.
“Trump never gives up anything without a fight.”
Oh, I have no doubt that Trump would have fought it. But I suspect we would have been OK with losing a battle if he saw that he could still win the war.
I doubt that. Trump lives in the moment. If he’s opposed he fights back right now with everything he can, giving no thought to anything past tomorrow.
Because the party belongs to Trump, and Trump wanted Kavanaugh.
I still think the main issue is that we on the liberal side have not even begun to adjust to the new world of Trump, Brexit, etc. There has been no real recognition of how electorally pernicious identity politics is; the opposite in fact, a lot of the left have just doubled down on it.
And more than anything we still believe we will automatically win out through the sheer, starchy white purity of our vision; and because we are so certain of it there is no need to consider things like optics, or charm, or arguing opponents around.
Take these women cornering Jeff Flake in the elevator: I understand why they did it, and I support them for confronting him, but it doesn’t occur to us whether that’s something that will alienate voters in the centre(obviously on the Trump-right, but they’re lost to reason): seeing women yelling at a cowering guy in a lift.
Most liberal media sites and channels have been replaying that clip and showering applause on the women…and after the shit they’ve been through it’s understandable. Yet I know, deep down, that that scene will not have appealed to a lot of people.
The facts are entirely on those womens’ side. They entirely own the moral high ground. But the actual optics of that scene are not good: they came across as shrill and unreasonable and Jeff Flake, an enormously privileged, wealthy and powerful politician, with the key to a vote that will affect the fabric of the country for many decades to come, came across as put upon and sympathetic, and somehow wronged. It’s a case in point of how you can be totally in the right and still come out looking like the bad guy.
And we don’t seem to factor in whether telling the largest voting block in the country that they are all privileged racists is a good idea in terms of winning elections. We are fighting with virtuous ideas alone, while our opponents are fighting with personalities and raw emotion. We need to adapt, and adapt quickly.
It’s like a huge, stupid, slow-moving animal has been startled, and hasn’t even turned around to face its attacker yet.
In other words, the problem is that not everyone will calculate the consequences of their actions through the eyes of a shrewd political operative. Who will approve, who will disapprove. Are the disapprovals in key states where we need votes. Some of these miscreants just act out of emotion and moral outrage. They should be brought into line.
I didn’t say that, obviously. And I went out of my way to make it clear that I support them entirely in what they did. No ‘bringing them in line’ necessary, I promise.
But do you honestly think there are no areas where we could be shrewder, and where it wouldn’t take much effort for us to be shrewder either? We could junk so much ideological bullshit very quickly if we really chose to, and it would improve both us and our electoral chances.
We need to counter the Republicans by bringing more people together not subdividing one another into ever smaller groups. That’s electoral suicide, because one group is much bigger than the rest, and it votes Trump.
I agree 100%. Even though I enjoyed the outcome briefly, it bothered me that these two women accosting Flake in the elevator were perhaps able to change history. At a minimum, it has undoubtedly emboldened protestors to challenge politicians wherever they can. How does that scale up?
On the other hand, I feel we have to get rid of Trump and the current GOP or risk losing the country entirely.
Exactly. This is such a uniquely dire situation. Every political fibre of our being should be focused on getting that man out of office, and that means appealing to people who we really don’t agree with, and anticipating the way they think. It might seem unappealing to even consider their opinions, but that’s how democracy works, and we seem to have slightly forgotten the whole ‘convince your opponents’ part of things. I think because, over the last four or five decades, we have seen so many of our arguments succeed on the basis of their manifest ethical goodness, our ability with rhetoric and charm and very basic political skills like that has grown…rusty.
This shit show has changed my mind about the coming elections. The Democrats are dangerous. I hope the GOP wins big in November. I suspect I am not alone. This was a disaster for the Democrats, and it is striking tha few here see it.
Occasionally we hear this kind of general conclusion and it is hard to understand or argue with because it is so general. Can’t you be specific?
I’m appalled, too, but over the Republicans’ handling of things — they stole Obama’s opportunity at a pick and, after doing all in their power to disable the Mueller probe, picked a person (Kavanaugh) who believes presidents are above the law.
Well, he has a point – if Republicans want to stem the coming “blue ripple” in November they need to get their voters to the polls. Kavanaugh gave them that – their voters are energized in a way they would not have been if not for the shitstorm.
My problem with Ken’s point is what should the Dems have done? Ignore the accusations? They did handle it in many stupid and counter-productive ways, as they are wont to do, but I can’t see that they had any other option but to oppose Kavanaugh.
Yes and he’s so disgusted by it all – the Democrats’ portion of it, but can’t say why.
It comes off as an unthinking gut reaction based on party affiliation. Not a persuasive argument.
The Republican answer seems to be that women should STFU concerning any allegations of misconduct about their aristocratic betters, unless they’ve got a splooge-stained dress for evidence.
You must be extremely entitled: a straight, white, millionaire perhaps? If you’re not, then why the hell would you ever hope the GOP stays in power or is good for this country? Because the “straight, white, millionaire” is the only constituency the GOP cares about. It is striking that you don’t see that.
I’ve seen your previous posts. It doesn’t surprise me that you believe all that. It just depresses me profoundly.
Well, Saul, you kind of agree with one of Ken’s points in your excellent comment above – the Dems handed the Republicans a reason to vote in November. This has been a disaster for the Dems. Still, I think there is an enormous amount of anger out there. The Dems may pull it off, if people show up to vote.
I agree that some people will have been motivated to vote Republican after seeing a couple of rape victims plead with an incredibly powerful politician not to appoint an accused rapist to one of the most important judicial offices in the world.
I also think those people should be utterly ashamed of themselves.
Ah, the old Democrats are dangerous ploy. The Democrats are largely not that dangerous, but rather plain and unimaginative. There are a few on the far left that the average person might view as dangerous, but they hardly dominate the party. Republicans used to be much the same, but have become dangerous. Republicans are a danger to science, to education, to the environment, to our allies, to women, to people of color, and to future generations of taxpayers. They have become dangerous largely by setting aside all of their principles except for greed, as well as adopting an outright hatred for people of color and a clean, stable environment.
Well put. The GOP have also led the way in taking advantage of all the conventions that, while not enshrined in law, make the country run properly.
You do him a courtesy in taking that argument seriously.
I think it will be too, but I don’t hope for it. I kind of like more than one party,, more than one TV network, more than one state sponsored news outlet…what do I know?
If you are right, I doubt the Mueller investigation ever becomes public.
And Putin will be ruling the US by proxy…not that he’s not doing a lot of that already.
This is terrible for the Supreme Court as an American institution, as retired Justice John Paul Stevens — a political independent, appointed by Republican president Gerald Ford — came out and stated publicly yesterday. This is the first time, in my lifetime anyway, that a former SCOTUS justice has spoken out against the nomination of another. Would that retired justice Sandra Day O’Connor would do the same.
This was a sham from the start; the kind of shenanigans you’d expect in a Banana Republic. The FBI investigation was just a fig leaf for Senators like Collins and Merkowski to hide behind. They can tell their voters, see, we had an FBI investigation into the matter and everything looked peachy. Believe us, we read the White house influenced FBI report. And please don’t worry that the FBI didn’t interview the accuser or accused nor the other 2 women who came forward nor their list of corroborative witnesses. Kavanaugh’s fellow classmates have come out and said he lied under oath, but who cares? No need to get them under oath. Lying is par for the course in U.S. politics nowadays, and the SCOTUS is just a political branch at this point. Supreme Court justices can lie, that’s an ok character flaw to have. Please destroy the lives of America’s women, poor, elderly and minorities. Thanks!
When he is seated, I hope he knows his ass is leaving a stain on the bench every time he sits on it. His career will have a black cloud following it forever. His rulings will always be seen as partisan and political. His children will be chastised, he will not have a peaceful or respected life as a SCOTUS justice. Unbelievable that the Republican Senate is seating a lying, ill-tempered, political hack onto the highest court of the land. I hope America is ready to see what it was like to live in the 50’s and 60’s – here we go!
This is way off topic, but in all the hoopla about Kavanaugh it’s easy to overlook the news that Will Vinton, the Oscar-winning master of Claymation who coined the term, has died.
Vinton, like myself, was an Oregonian, so his death hits harder here at home. He was best known, perhaps, for the “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” ad in the ’80s, but his “The Adventures of Mark Twain” (1985) remains a masterpiece of the genre, absolutely stunning. It’s hard to find, but if you get a chance you should watch it.
If, as it appears, Jeff Flake votes for confirmation in the final vote, I will not be surprised. He tries to present himself as someone very disappointed with Trump. His perennial hangdog look helps to solidify his persona. Calling for an FBI investigation was a good touch. But, his voting record tells a very different story. He’s an arch conservative and is one of Trump’s biggest supporters in the Senate, based on his voting record. He is not running for re-election and if another Republican takes his place that person will hardly be worse and perhaps a tad better by being more honest.
He might hate Trump but he still wants a conservative to be placed on the Supreme Court. Still, it does not have to be Kav.
Birds of a feather flock together.
I suspect that the Orange-u-tan’s recent vile remarks against Dr. Ford are yet another example of him projecting and acting out. He and Brett are going to be bosom buddies.
The irony is that the deep state supremely flawed FBI did the investigation…😀
Before the Kavanaugh vote, this was Trump’s tweet to rally the troops and I have no doubt that Trump supporters believe this. Another reason to avoid confrontation, I suppose.
I feel like there should be a word for when someone goes full “Soros$$$!”. He’s accusing them of being crisis actors, ffs.
From Saul’s very thoughtful comment above
I’m wondering if there is any way for a woman in this country to express heartfelt anger and a sense of injustice to an elected official without people seeing her ‘shrill’ or ‘unreasonable’. If she sends a polite letter, no doubt she’ll be ignored. If she boldly confronts, she is called a ‘screamer’ and a paid protester. How exactly is an outraged woman supposed to let her legislator know she’s not pleased they they are trying to take away her bodily autonomy and likely don’t give a flying f about sexual assault?
Indeed, “Soros” is a wolf-whistle, from here to Hungary
‘I feel like there should be a word for when someone goes full “Soros$$$!’
There is: anti-semite.
Does anyone have any idea where the world is heading as more and more countries move further to the right? While we focus on the US, it seems it is a worldwide trend.
This is why I stick my oar in, even though I live in Britain. The world is so connected these days, especially the anglophone west, and these ideas are cross-pollinating internationally. Cf. Boris Johnson’s slow transformation into a kind of Trump-lite, and the fact that there is a demographic in this country that is loving it.
May I extend heartfelt sympathy from this side of the Pond. Perhaps there may be something to say for the undemocratic and opaque systems for appointing judges which pertain over here.At least I know of no case from Crown Court / Sheriff Court to Supreme Court which has thrown up a probable sexual predator, drunkard and argumentative, ill mannered, lying lout.
The only words which come to mind in connection with this tragedy are “Have (they (the GOP)) no decency.”.