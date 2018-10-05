My efforts to help Trevor the Duck come to naught

THIS DUCK NEWS JUST IN: After an absence of two full days, Honey and James have returned to the pond. It’s cold and rainy, but I fed them anyway. To add to the drama, one of our office staff reported that earlier this morning there were two drakes in the pond, and one of them chased the other away. The chaser was undoubtedly James going after a would-be suitor of Honey, for James and Honey are together right now in the pond; and there is no sign of any other duck.

On to the story at hand. A while back I published the sad tale of Trevor, a lone and lonely mallard drake who had somehow landed himself on the small island of Niue, a self-governing state affiliated with New Zealand. There were no other ducks there, and no standing water, either. Trevor found himself a small and temporary puddle, but the locals took pity on him, giving him food and topping up his puddle. Even the local fire department pitched in by adding water to the temporary pond. Still, Trevor (named after Trevor Mallard, the real name of New Zealand’s speaker of the House of Representatives) became somewhat of a celebrity, even getting his own Facebook page. Here’s the World’s Loneliest Duck:

I brought this situation to the attention of Kiwi Heather Hastie, and told her I’d be willing to pay the expenses to relocate Trevor to either of New Zealand’s big islands so he could have permanent water and maybe find a mate. Heather was kind enough to write about this to both Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, and to the Minister of Primary Industries (MPI), the person in charge of animal welfare. Ardern, who was in the U.S., sent a “you’ll hear from us later” reply, but the MPI’s agency wrote back. The news is not good, but at least they cared enough to write to Heather. Here’s their letter:

Dear Heather, As you know, New Zealand has strict controls on what’s imported into the country, to protect our environment, flora, fauna, and human health. Under the Biosecurity Act 1993, an import health standard (IHS) is required for importation into New Zealand of any biosecurity risk goods such as live animals, and at this time we do not have an IHS that covers live ducks. Unfortunately this means that we are currently unable to allow Trevor to be imported into New Zealand. Kind regards,

Janessa Brown DVM, BSc (Hons)| Senior Adviser, Animal Imports

Animal Health & Welfare Directorate | Regulation and Assurance Branch

Ministry for Primary Industries | Pastoral House 25 The Terrace | PO Box 2526 | Wellington | New Zealand

I of course respect the biological integrity of New Zealand, but I still hope there’s another solution to Trevor’s plight.