Friday: Hili dialogue

It’s Friday, October 5, 2018: one week before I depart for Zagreb, Croatia to give three lectures. It’s National Apple Betty Day, and the International Day of No Prostitution, which some people might dislike because they feel that sex work is respectable work.

My ducks have not appeared for two days, so I’m marking October 3, 2018, as the day that Honey and James took off for migratory purposes. I hope they return, but my hopes are not high. Most of all, I hope that Honey and James return here next spring.

Here’s Friday on the Cheezburger site’s new calendar: “A typical week through the eyes of a [Pallas] cat“. The manul is really happy today!

On this day in 1905, Wilbur Wright flew the Wright Flyer III over a distance of 24 miles in just 39 minutes; this record stood for three years. Nine years later, during World War I, Wikipedia reports that “An aircraft successfully destroys another aircraft with gunfire.” A French pilot shot down a German biplane to pull off the first aerial combat victory in history. On this day in 1938, the Nazis invalidated the passports of every Jew in the country under the Nuremberg Laws. On this day in 1943, Japanese troops on Wake Island executed 98 American prisoners of War. The details from Wikipedia:

After a successful American air raid on October 5, 1943, Sakaibara ordered the execution of all of the 98 captured Americans who remained on the island. They were taken to the northern end of the island, blindfolded and machine-gunned. One prisoner escaped, carving the message “98 US PW 5-10-43” on a large coral rock near where the victims had been hastily buried in a mass grave. This unknown American was soon recaptured and beheaded. Sakaibara and his subordinate, Lt. Cmdr. Tachibana, were later sentenced to death after conviction for this and other war crimes. Tachibana’s sentence was later commuted to life in prison. Sakaibara was executed on June 18, 1947, on Guam. The remains of the murdered civilians were exhumed and reburied at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in section G.

On October 5, 1947, President Truman gave the first televised Presidential address from the White House Oval Office. His message involved asking Americans to reduce grain consumption so our grain could be sent to starving people in Europe. And—do you remember this?—on this day in 1982, Tylenol products were recalled after several bottles of Tylenol in Chicago were found to have been laced with cyanide, killing seven people. Nobody has ever been charged with the murders. Finally, on this day in 2000, Slobodan Milošević resigned after riots in Serbia. He was found guilty of war crimes and died in 2006 in a Dutch prison.

Notables born on this day include Jonathan Edwards (1703), Denis Diderot (1713), Chester A. Arthur (1829), Francis Peyton Rous (1879; Nobel Laureate), Larry Fine of the Three Stooges and Ray Kroc of the Hamburger (both 1902), mountaineer Willi Unsoeld (1926, died in an avalanche in 1979), Edward P. Jones (1950, one of his books is dedicated to my mom), Bob Geldof (1951), Neil deGrasse Tyson (1958), and Kate Winslet (1975).

Those who died on October 5 include Tecumseh (1813), Jacques Offenbach (1880), Louis Brandeis (1941), Lars Onsager (1976, Nobel Laureate, he had me kicked out of my adjoining room at Rockefeller University for having a woman in my quarters), Eddie Kendricks (1992), Rodney Dangerfield and Maurice Wilkins (2004), and Bert Jansch and Steve Jobs (2011).

Here’s one of my favorite Bert Jansch songs (there are many) from 1973. (If you have an hour to spare, check out the BBC documentary of his 60th birthday concert; the “Running” song begins at 10:14, and his best song, “Angie”, at 17:12)

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili had decided to sleep in the firewood basket:

A: Hili, this basket is needed for wood for the fireplace. Hili: You shouldn’t put all your wood into one basket.

In Polish:

Ja: Hili, ten koszyk będzie potrzebny na drewno do kominka.

Hili: Nie powinieneś wkładać wszystkiego do jednego koszyka.

From Matthew, a tweet with a remarkable obituary. I must look this man up. He died in flagrante! (Note: a reader below sent this link to a story about the remarkable love life of Zanfanti.)

Tweets from Heather Hastie (this first one, showing a cuddle-needy octopus, was also sent by reader Barry). That is a friendly cephalopod!

The octopus wants cuddles from that scuba diver … !! 🐙💕😀 pic.twitter.com/LAXyJweVfG — Stefano S. Magi (@StefanodocSM) October 2, 2018

I don’t think these cats are enjoying their bath:

Is Kanye West sane?

Kanye West isn't sure whether Lincoln was black or white "because there's a conspiracy on that" Lawl….. pic.twitter.com/jCi7RhDFM1 — Oregon I.T. not IT ⚾ (@OregonJOBS2) October 2, 2018

And, in case you haven’t seen a pangolin tongue today, watch this video:

Large pangolins can extend their tongues as much as 40 cm with a diameter of only 0.5 cm https://t.co/zeQftLymxY pic.twitter.com/rEvoFMBonL — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 2, 2018

A hapless d*g:

Player 3 has entered the game. Player 3 has left the game. 😂 pic.twitter.com/46giinnYRJ — Nature is Amazing 🐧 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 2, 2018

This is a lovely visualization, taken from GPS tracking, of bird migration at night:

Nightflights, bird migration – visualising gps tracks for ZDF series with Colourfield TV. #avoidpredators #dataviz pic.twitter.com/jn2IIzpE7b — 422 South (@422South) September 4, 2018

Someday I must see the Northern Lights. It’s on my bucket list along with Antarctica (next year) and a trip to see the “big game” of Africa (not scheduled).

Northern Lights. Crashing Ocean Waves. Hypnotic!pic.twitter.com/1BwCRFhn3g — Nature is Amazing 🐧 (@AMAZlNGNATURE) October 2, 2018

From reader Amy, a d*g gets a ride. (I had a reader write me recently unsubscribing because I was rude to d*gs.)

Get ready for the morning commute. Let's remember all day to never leave your vehicle running and unattended. #NoVictim pic.twitter.com/iw9SSLSFKL — Richland County Sheriff's Dept. (@RCSD) October 2, 2018

From reader Barry, a picky chameleon:

"I asked for it to be cooked well-done. It's still fucking moving, Karen" pic.twitter.com/jUCSQnXlRe — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) September 29, 2018

From Grania, who calls this “AN HONORABLE DOG”. I concur! Note that the dog, named “Dude”, volunteered to be a duck island. Watch the 3-minute story.

This is the world's sweetest dog – and he's raised a family of ducklings since they were a day old! He even helped them learn how to swim 💚 #WorldAnimalDay pic.twitter.com/qZx9omq8E3 — The Dodo (@dodo) October 4, 2018