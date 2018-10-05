“Father lion plays with cubs”

Or rather, the cubs are playing with him. Either way or both, this is an adorable video, and a meet way to end the week.

I need this because James has just been displaced as Honey’s mate by an interloper drake—after a bitter and vicious duck fight in the water (more tomorrow). This involved me having to rescue the interloper after he flew into a grated window well and became trapped when I squirted him with a Super Soaker, and other dramatic incidents. (I had to gently grab a frantically flapping and trapped wild drake, and squeeze him gently under the window bars. He’s okay now.) My heart is heavy this afternoon as James sits disconsolately on the bank, huddled in a blob and gazing at Honey with her new swain.

Here are the YouTube notes.

A male lion watches over his young cubs in the early evening light as they arise after a day of slumber at Shamwari Game Reserve. Shamwari Game Reserve, situated in the Eastern Cape of South Africa was winner of Africa’s Leading Conservation Company and Africa’s Leading Safari Lodge at the 2012 World Travel Awards.