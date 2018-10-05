A misguided execution of a cognitively disabled prisoner

This report, from the science journal Nature (click on screenshot) shows what happens when punishment is purely retributive.
The story: Vernon Madison killed a police officer in Alabama in 1985. He was sentenced to death. In the ensuing 33 years on death row, Madison has had multiple strokes that have left him without any memory of the crime. He is, psychologists say, no different from someone born with severe enough intellectual impairment to be deemed not guilty by reason of insanity. But of course Madison was “sane” when he did the crime.
Madison is still scheduled to die. Why? Let Alabama explain:
[Madison’s] lawyers say that, in terms of his intellectual function, there is no difference between his current condition and that of a person born with an intellectual disability. The latter group is protected from execution, thanks to a 2002 Supreme Court decision.
Madison’s case differs because he did not have a severe cognitive impairment at the time he committed the murder, and presumably knew it was wrong. The state of Alabama argues that once the situation is explained to him, Madison also understands that he was tried and will be executed. Alabama says it doesn’t matter whether he remembers it, because he can still rationally conceptualize it.
But psychologists and psychiatrists say that this is very different from a deep understanding of one’s own guilt.
Well, I oppose the death penalty in general, as it doesn’t serve as a deterrent for others, it doesn’t allow those wrongfully convicted to be freed, it’s more expensive than giving life without parole, and it offers no chance of rehabilitation. I understand that if there’s a death penalty that is waived when the murderer is cognitively impaired, then someone who becomes impaired after doing the crime poses a problem for that system.
But it wouldn’t pose a problem to a humane justice system. Madison might be kept in custody for the rest of his life; but he shouldn’t be in prison rather than in a facility for psychiatric cases, or just in a hospital. What is gained by killing him? It’s not a deterrent, and if he’s still a danger he can be sequestered. There’s something especially sickening about killing someone who doesn’t know why he’s being killed, but of course there’s something sickening about executions in general.
Nature takes the humane stance in its op-ed, but the counterarguments show what happens when you dispense retributive justice on the grounds that someone deserves to be killed because they made the wrong choice (my emphasis below):
The case highlights the illogic of capital punishment. Death-penalty proponents argue that it is necessary for justice to be served, as well as to deter others from crime. Yet neither of these conditions applies here. Madison cannot see his execution as justice because he cannot recall his crime. And executing a person with an intellectual disability hardly serves as an example or deterrent.
Regardless of the decision, Madison is not going unpunished. If he escapes execution, he will spend the rest of his life in prison alone, disabled and confused by the world around him. He is no longer a threat. The court should set an example and grant mercy.
The mere phrase “justice must be served” is purely retributive, at least in this case. Killing a cognitively impaired prisoner is not a dispensation of justice to anybody with a drop of humanity in their veins.
Nature implies that a better scientific understanding of brain function could help with this case, which is being appealed to the Supreme Court, but I think they’re wrong. Someone shouldn’t be executed simply because they remember their crime and understand that it’s wrong. Neither of those are a matter of free choice.
If science does have a role here, it’s to help us realize that every criminal can be treated like a broken machine, but each should be treated uniquely because each criminal is broken in a different way. Nobody could have chosen not to murder at the moment of a killing. Because of that, because of the failure of execution to be a deterrent, and because of the impossibility of resurrecting executed people later found to be innocent, nobody should be executed.
Ever.
For the record, I do not intend to ever remember any of my crimes.
We scrap broken machines without compunction. I think we should not want to scrap broken human machines for reasons of empathy. Except for chance and necessity, it could have been me.
Time to ban the death penalty in the United States. Well past time.
The arguments about the expense, lack of deterrent value, potential for mistakes, etc. of capital punishment are convincing to me, but I’ve never seen why we should care if a criminal is mentally disabled, not only for the sake of avoiding execution but for any lenience in sentencing.
If a person has a high chance of committing murder because he’s selfish or hateful, or because he has a mental disability that makes him prone to uncontrolled violent outbursts, or because he has an IQ of 60 and behaves like a very strong toddler, what difference does it make? It seems we are classifying certain brain dysfunctions as evil and others as innocent, but nobody has a choice about any of it.
If our justice system should be based not around retribution but instead around protecting society from dangerous people, then the reason why somebody is dangerous doesn’t seem like it should matter. It doesn’t protect society to let dangerous insane people off the hook just because they’re insane.
As for Madison, if he’s truly not a threat anymore then I agree he should be set free. But to say “we shouldn’t punish mentally disabled people because it’s not a deterrent” is kind of like saying “mentally disabled people don’t have libertarian free will but normal criminals do”. To my mind, it’s more of a deterrent to be consistent.
Its all part of our wonderful Christian heritage that teaches us not to judge lest we be judged and that Jesus is the only true arbiter of justice.*
*limits do not apply to Christians who judge evberyone and wish they could kill folks at their pleasure like they used to do
I think one of the biggest reasons to get rid of the death penalty is that our legal system is flawed and we regularly convict people of crimes for which they are not guilty. Unlike the perfect CSIs we see on TV, real life forensics is deeply flawed. Many of the techniques they use to analyze evidence lack firm scientific testing, such a bite marks, bullet matching, interrogation techniques, witness identification, and more including fingerprint analysis. PCC pointed out in a recent post that even DNA analysis is misunderstood and misused.
Work by groups like the Innocence Project, often results in people who were wrongly convicted being released. Mostly folks are released due to DNA analysis, but not every crime (except on TV) has DNA for testing. We are, no doubt, regularly executing innocent people and that is unacceptable.
The death penalty is simply repugnant.
With it, the USA sits snugly alongside China, Saudi Arabia and other abhorrent and medieval systems.
The death penalty has shown itself to be entirely ineffective at preventing the crimes it is supposed to deter. There are plentiful statistics to demonstrate that. Why does the U.S. continue with it? It is not a rational response to the high murder rate the country has.
A rational response would look at what other countries with low murder rates do. Generally, they have no death penalty but strict weapons control laws, strong social safety nets and medical treatment for drug problems rather than prison.
These considerations don’t even take into account the obvious moral issue of allowing the state to kill its own people. It seems that the same people who support the state having the power to kill want to remove as many other powers from the state as possible and otherwise have a small impotent government.