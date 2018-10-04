Thursday: Hili Dialogue

It’s Thursday, October 4, 2018, and the Chicago weather is beginning its inexorable slide into cold. Here are the highs and lows in both Celsius (top) and Fahrenheit (bottom) for the week:
It’s National Taco Day (didn’t we just have National Soft Taco Day?), and World Animal Day, which is also the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi.
Here’s Thursday on the Cheezburger site’s new calendar: “A typical week through the eyes of a [Pallas] cat“. The manul gets ever happier as the weekend approaches; today it’s a bit grumpy but hopeful:
Honey and James were not at Botany Pond all day yesterday, and I didn’t descry them in the dark this morning. I’m hoping that they’ll return at least once more before the Great Migration.
On this day in 1853, the Crimean War began as the Ottoman Empire declared war on the Russian Empire. On October 4, 1927, Gutzon Borglum began sculpting Mount Rushmore (he was the child of Danish immigrants who were also Mormon polygamists). The monument was completed in 1941. Can you name the four Presidents on the carved mountain? Answer is in the picture below the fold.
On October 4, 1936, the famous “Battle of Cable Street” took place in London’s East End as the British Union of Fascists, headed by the odious Oswald Mosley, battled with Communists, Jews, and other opponents. It would behoove you to watch this fascinating nine-minute documentary about a bizarre chapter in British history.
On this day in 1957, the Russian satellite Sputnik 1 became the first artificial satellite to orbit the Earth. It burned up while entering the Earth’s atmosphere the next year. Do you remember the effect this satellite had on America and on American science education? On this day in 2004, SpaceShipOne won the Ansari X Prize (a cool $10 million) for private spaceflight. Finally, on October 4, 2006, WikiLeaks was launched.
Notables born on this day include Richard Cromwell (1626), Rutherford B. Hayes (1822), Frederic Remington (1895), and Buster Keaton (1895). Keaton is a special favorite of Matthew Cobb, who sent me this tweet:
Others born on October 4 include Charlton Heston (1923), Anne Rice (1941), and Susan Sarandon (1946).
Those who died on this day include Francis of Assisi (1226), Teresa of Ávila (1582), Rembrandt (1669), Al Smith (1944), Max Planck (1947, Nobel Laureate), Janis Joplin (1970), Anne Sexton (1974), Glenn Gould (1982), and Graham Chapman (1989). Here’s one of my favorite Rembrandts:
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being a realist, though some would call her a cynic:
Andrzej: Autumn is beautiful.Hili: I told you that last year winter came after autumn, but you are still an optimist.
Andrzej: Jesień jest piękna.
Hili: Mówiłam ci, że w zeszłym roku po jesieni przyszła zima, a ty ciągle jesteś optymistą.
Tweets from Matthew, the first (a video) showing a remarkable pipefish. Note that in this species, as in many pipefish and seahorses, the female is the ornamented sex. That’s because males do most of the egg incubation and resource investment in offspring, and so males choose females. (There are always more females with eggs to give to males than there are males to accept them). What lesson do we draw from this Dr. Richard Prum?
Yes, you can’t get more Swedish than this:
Baby moose (meese?) are adorable:
The beautiful markings of trout:
And another optical illusion, a genre beloved by Matthew:
Tweets from Grania, beginning with Claire Lehmann’s tweet showing how truculent postmodernists criticize the Boghossian, Pluckrose, and Lindsay “Grievance Study” I mentioned yesterday. Both tweets that Claire highlighted are by the same person: Cas Mudde. Take a look at the one on the right, which shows how far the termites have dined. The tweet has apparently been deleted from Cas Mudde’s website, but I’ve put it below Claire’s:
Cas Mudde is a political “scientist” (surprise!) who works at the University of Georgia. I’m sure he believes this, but removed it from his website for reasons unknown:
And a tweet showing some really clever graffiti:
Cats in medieval manscripts always attract me, and this one has mice:
It’s Japan, Jake!
I wish that this video had sound:
Scott Greenfield is a criminal defense attorney:
Below the fold: Mount Rushmore:
Washington, Jefferson, Teddy Roosevelt, and Lincoln!
I am sure that Trump will be added.
That is not at all funny – even in jest. Sorry.
Yes, it is very likely that Trump will be under a rock but not on it.
So much toxic masculinity! And if confederate statues must go, why does the US still honour two slave owners? I feel triggered.
I always enjoy seeing the Polish versions of the Hili dialogues. One is always amazed at the resourcefulness of the Polish people in response to the absconding by evil invaders with so many of their vowels.
I never really understand that lack of vowels thing. I speak Polish. There are more than enough vowels. Not only a, e, i, o u and ALWAYS y, but variants of a, e and o.
The one good thing that Sputnik did for us all was to light a fire under the USA that led to the moon mission; and, although political, the race for the moon led to financial investments in technology that advanced the pace of change like nothing else could. Compare the changes between the late 50’s when Sputnik was launched with (US) technology at the end of the 60’s when the Eagle landed (the USSR was still using Nixies and valves into the 90’s, so I don’t think they benefited so much).
One particular advance that I think made the biggest difference was the use of integrated circuits in the flight computers. The cost prior to NASA really meant that developments and take up were minimal, after NASA the pace of change, including advances in silicon gave us all a few years advance over what might otherwise have happened.
No doubt the Googles of the current age will fuel the next big advance, quantum computing springs to mind here.
One interesting fact about The Battle of Cable St, one of the women present fighting Moselys Fascists, was one Naomi Corbyn, Mother of Jeremy,so I think it highly unlikely she would inculcate her son with Anti-Semitism: rather the opposite.
I don’t think anyone is actually accusing JC of anti-Semitism, just the party he leads.
I can see that there will be snorts of derision after that reply… I still think a lot of the criticism is his stance on Israel and his lack of urgency in addressing the anti-Semitism of some of the party. This an their failure to adopt the international definition of anti-Semitism in favour of their own (that jibes with his pro-Palestine views) is what is doing the damage.
See also the classic song “The Ghosts of Cable Street” by The Men They Couldn’t Hang.
Is there room for Trump, just to the left there?
Tweet!
No need for room. That Lincoln guy. The one on the right. Bad president. Fake. Not successful. The lying press propped him up.
Tweet!
Hipsters have beards. The best president doesn’t have a beard. Adjust the hair and lose the beard. Massive support for this change.
Who needs room? that guy on the left, well known tree vandal ( 🙂 ), he could be recarved to celebrate a real, presidential president. The bestest ever, without equal in the history of the world. Ever.
The rest would easily turn into some admiring lackeys.
in re the notable born of this day, Ms Sarandon:
I was fascinated to see in 75 surprising facts about Mount Rushmore:
42. In 1937, a bill was introduced to Congress to add the image of women’s rights leader Susan B. Anthony to the mountain.
43. Congress then passed a bill requiring only the heads that had already been started be completed.
Of course, this is the internet, so they may be surprising and not true…
I especially liked Buster Keaton on the train, his casual demeanor – instead of something goofy. But of course he wasn’t goofy about anything.
The statement that in seahorses and pipefish males vie for females — even though males incure a pretty high cost — is important to remember. I often forget about that!
On the fish-dots: do they play a role in the life style of the fish? how?
There’s a marvelous movie about some rocket scientists who were motivated to go into rocket science by observing Sputnik as teenagers. The movie is called “October Sky” which is based on a book called “Rocket Boys”. The studio didn’t want the latter title because they did not want audiences to expect science-fiction. “October Sky” is an anagram for “Rocket Boys”.
St. Francis (feast day today and death actually yesterday) came up in a discussion group I was in last night. One person said that the Virgin Mary was popular in Catholicism because of so few positive roles for women. I observed that Francis was popular in Catholicism because there is so little appreciation of nature broadly in Catholic piety.
Remington appears to have been born on this date in 1861.