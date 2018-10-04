Thursday: Hili Dialogue

It’s Thursday, October 4, 2018, and the Chicago weather is beginning its inexorable slide into cold. Here are the highs and lows in both Celsius (top) and Fahrenheit (bottom) for the week:

It’s National Taco Day (didn’t we just have National Soft Taco Day?), and World Animal Day, which is also the feast day of St. Francis of Assisi.

Here’s Thursday on the Cheezburger site’s new calendar: “A typical week through the eyes of a [Pallas] cat“. The manul gets ever happier as the weekend approaches; today it’s a bit grumpy but hopeful:

Honey and James were not at Botany Pond all day yesterday, and I didn’t descry them in the dark this morning. I’m hoping that they’ll return at least once more before the Great Migration.

And, before the “events of this day” section, here’s the results of yesterday’s poll on whether people should be mandated to make “jazz hands” instead of applause. The results are clear cut:

On this day in 1853, the Crimean War began as the Ottoman Empire declared war on the Russian Empire. On October 4, 1927, Gutzon Borglum began sculpting Mount Rushmore (he was the child of Danish immigrants who were also Mormon polygamists). The monument was completed in 1941. Can you name the four Presidents on the carved mountain? Answer is in the picture below the fold.

On October 4, 1936, the famous “Battle of Cable Street” took place in London’s East End as the British Union of Fascists, headed by the odious Oswald Mosley, battled with Communists, Jews, and other opponents. It would behoove you to watch this fascinating nine-minute documentary about a bizarre chapter in British history.

On this day in 1957, the Russian satellite Sputnik 1 became the first artificial satellite to orbit the Earth. It burned up while entering the Earth’s atmosphere the next year. Do you remember the effect this satellite had on America and on American science education? On this day in 2004, SpaceShipOne won the Ansari X Prize (a cool $10 million) for private spaceflight. Finally, on October 4, 2006, WikiLeaks was launched.

Notables born on this day include Richard Cromwell (1626), Rutherford B. Hayes (1822), Frederic Remington (1895), and Buster Keaton (1895). Keaton is a special favorite of Matthew Cobb, who sent me this tweet:

Others born on October 4 include Charlton Heston (1923), Anne Rice (1941), and Susan Sarandon (1946).

Those who died on this day include Francis of Assisi (1226), Teresa of Ávila (1582), Rembrandt (1669), Al Smith (1944), Max Planck (1947, Nobel Laureate), Janis Joplin (1970), Anne Sexton (1974), Glenn Gould (1982), and Graham Chapman (1989). Here’s one of my favorite Rembrandts:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is being a realist, though some would call her a cynic:

Andrzej: Autumn is beautiful. Hili: I told you that last year winter came after autumn, but you are still an optimist.

Tweets from Matthew, the first (a video) showing a remarkable pipefish. Note that in this species, as in many pipefish and seahorses, the female is the ornamented sex. That’s because males do most of the egg incubation and resource investment in offspring, and so males choose females. (There are always more females with eggs to give to males than there are males to accept them). What lesson do we draw from this Dr. Richard Prum?

Our Beautiful World: Rainbow Belly Pipefish (Microphis deocata) breeding. The female’s breeding sail reminds me of a DNA strand… © aquamike23 pic.twitter.com/3d12Hi8Tms — ｌｅｏｎｉ (@leellrc) October 2, 2018

Yes, you can’t get more Swedish than this:

The competition for ‘most Swedish headline you could imagine’ is fierce this year. https://t.co/RMYQX0Crt6 — NickdMiller (@NickdMiller) October 3, 2018

Baby moose (meese?) are adorable:

How can you not fall in love with this baby moose and the video quality from a @stealthcam DS4K?https://t.co/4C8bsJQqFi pic.twitter.com/JBmtTLEvmY — Trailcampro (@Trailcampro) October 3, 2018

The beautiful markings of trout:

A closet full of outlandish, polka dot suits courtesy of Alaska's fashionable Dolly Varden, Arctic Char, and Lake Trout. Totally char-ming. Photos by USFWS. pic.twitter.com/C5OlbpH609 — Dr Katrina Liebich (@Liebichthy) September 26, 2018

And another optical illusion, a genre beloved by Matthew:

New animated Munker illusion (cc @AkiyoshiKitaoka ): The dots appear to exchange colors from blue to green but are actually always exactly the same color (RGB 100,247,210). pic.twitter.com/KohnZZVD0P — David Novick (@NovickProf) October 2, 2018

Tweets from Grania, beginning with Claire Lehmann’s tweet showing how truculent postmodernists criticize the Boghossian, Pluckrose, and Lindsay “Grievance Study” I mentioned yesterday. Both tweets that Claire highlighted are by the same person: Cas Mudde. Take a look at the one on the right, which shows how far the termites have dined. The tweet has apparently been deleted from Cas Mudde’s website, but I’ve put it below Claire’s:

Really makes you think 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IRwIwUfqoD — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) October 4, 2018

Cas Mudde is a political “scientist” (surprise!) who works at the University of Georgia. I’m sure he believes this, but removed it from his website for reasons unknown:

And a tweet showing some really clever graffiti:

Things I hate. pic.twitter.com/9KqwBDjddV — You Had One Job (@_youhadonejob1) October 3, 2018

Cats in medieval manscripts always attract me, and this one has mice:

Rushing to get out the door this morning. Couldn’t get my boot on. Shook it and out fell a tiny little mouse. It scurried off to freedom. Life with three cats, and reminded me that medieval scribes suffered the same. Hope your Wednesdays are all good xxx pic.twitter.com/F9ppEhawd5 — Dr Janina Ramirez (@DrJaninaRamirez) October 3, 2018

It’s Japan, Jake!

Azuki, the Japanese hedgehog, huge on instagram, went camping https://t.co/Uvlc2x1FKV pic.twitter.com/OuvJL8jF1x — Darragh Doyle (@darraghdoyle) October 3, 2018

I wish that this video had sound:

Scott Greenfield is a criminal defense attorney:

There is an SJW nutjob who keeps DMing me for naked pictures of myself, "old man porn." You can't make this shit up. pic.twitter.com/FqEYl2fwm4 — Scott Greenfield (@ScottGreenfield) October 1, 2018

Below the fold: Mount Rushmore:

