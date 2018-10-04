Readers’ wildlife photos

We have two contributors today with photos of plants and fungi from New England. The first is Rachel Sperling, whose notes are indented.

I was hiking Mount Washington in New Hampshire yesterday and snapped some photos of the alpine plants for my dad, who teaches botany in New York. Thought I’d share them with you and your other readers. Not sure what they all are (sent them to my dad for identification but haven’t heard back). Added a photo of the mountains because it was just so beautiful above treeline!
Dad thinks the next photo is mostly Empetrum nigrum (crowberry); the yellow-ish ones in the photo after that are interrupted clubmoss (Spinulum annotinum), and the photo below that is the pincushion plantDiapensia Iapponica.
The mountains are the northern Presidentials (Jefferson, Adams, and Madison) from just below the summit of Mount Washington.

The second contributor is Alexandra Moffat, whose email was titled, “I think these are chickens of the woods -on dead log. (Laetiporus sulphureus, Laetiporus cincinnatus) Orford, New Hampshire.” She added, “We humans are awfully drab. . . “

 

  1. Merilee
    BeeYOOtifull photos all😻
    Love the orange “fungulars”.

  2. Terry Sheldon
    The first photo is a spruce tree, probably black spruce (Picea mariana).

  3. Roger
    Saw some sandhill cranes making all kinds of sandhill crane noises waddling around out in a recently picked corn field today. I always get thrilled when I discover new (to me) wildlife haha. They probably have been around forever but I never noticed though. Thanks to a recent WET post I now recognize them.

  4. sedgequeen
    Nice photos!

  5. rickflick
    Great reminder of how fine it is to be above the tree line. I’ll be hiking in Yellowstone this weekend and I’ll be looking for stuff like Rachel’s.

  6. Mark R.
    Thanks for these beautiful shots. It’s nice to see flora and fungi on RWP.

    What is the elevation atop mount Washington?

    • Michael Fisher
      I had to look it up – 1,917 m

