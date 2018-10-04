We have two contributors today with photos of plants and fungi from New England. The first is Rachel Sperling, whose notes are indented.

I was hiking Mount Washington in New Hampshire yesterday and snapped some photos of the alpine plants for my dad, who teaches botany in New York. Thought I’d share them with you and your other readers. Not sure what they all are (sent them to my dad for identification but haven’t heard back). Added a photo of the mountains because it was just so beautiful above treeline!

The mountains are the northern Presidentials (Jefferson, Adams, and Madison) from just below the summit of Mount Washington.

The second contributor is Alexandra Moffat, whose email was titled, “I think these are chickens of the woods -on dead log. (Laetiporus sulphureus, Laetiporus cincinnatus) Orford, New Hampshire.” She added, “We humans are awfully drab. . . “