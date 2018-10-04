Leon Lederman dies at 96, sold Nobel Prize medal to pay for medical care

Here’s a really disturbing tweet (h/t: Matthew):

the American dream – selling your NOBEL PRIZE to pay for medical treatment https://t.co/i7NYj7ha9S — Laura Elliott (@TinyWriterLaura) October 4, 2018

Leon Lederman was a beloved Chicago colleague who received the 1988 Physics Nobel Prize, along with two others, for work on neutrinos. Later in his life, after retirement, he devoted himself to science education, and was good at it. By all accounts, he was a nice guy and pretty funny as well (I had one humorous interaction with him in my three decades at this University).

But did he really sell his Nobel Prize to pay for Medical treatment? Yes, according to the Associated Press obituary:

Lederman won the Nobel Prize in physics in 1988 with two other scientists for discovering a subatomic particle called the muon neutrino. He used the prize money to buy a log cabin near the tiny town of Driggs in eastern Idaho as a vacation retreat. The couple moved there full-time in 2011 when Leon Lederman started experiencing memory loss problems that became more severe, his wife said. His Nobel Prize sold for $765,000 in an auction in 2015 to help pay for medical bills and care.

And from Wikipedia:

He had three children with his first wife, Florence Gordon, and toward the end of his life lived with his second wife, Ellen (Carr), in Driggs, Idaho. In May 2015 his Nobel Prize gold medal was sold for US$765,000. According to his wife Ellen, they faced the uncertainty of medical bills related to his dementia diagnosis. She noted, “It’s really hard. I wish it could be different. But he’s happy. He likes where he lives with cats and dogs and horses. He doesn’t have any problems with anxiety, and that makes me glad that he’s so content.” Lederman was an atheist.

Only in America, as the tweet says, could someone have to sell their Nobel Prize medal to pay for medical treatment. It’s a goddam shame, and unworthy of the U.S. Some day, perhaps, we’ll have single-payer government medical care, and stuff like this won’t happen. At least Lederman had a Nobel Prize to sell; most impecunious Americans just go into debt, or can’t get the medical care they need.