Free will and moral responsibility: Gregg Caruso vs. Dan Dennett

The Aeon website has a good discussion between Dan Dennett, a free-will compatibilist, and Gregg Caruso, who calls himself a “hard incompatibilist”. (Caruso doesn’t call himself a “hard determinist” because he admits that some behaviors might be influenced by fundamental indeterminism, presumably of the quantum-mechanical sort.)

The piece, called “Just deserts: Can we be held morally responsible for our actions. Yes, says Daniel Dennett. No says Gregg Caruso. Reader, you decide” can be accessed by clicking on the screenshot below:

The discussion is good because it clearly delineates the difference between the two men’s views. It’s also clear and mutually respectful.

I, of course, am on Caruso’s side, believing that we have no “free will” in the classical sense—the libertarian, could-have-chosen-otherwise sense which most people think of as “free will”). Note, too, that most people think that in Caruso’s deterministic/naturalistic universe, people are not morally responsible for their actions.

The difference between the two men here turns on three issues, which I’ll try to summarize briefly.

a.) What is free will? Caruso accepts the libertarian definition, but rejects that we have that kind of free will. Dennett thinks of free will as the behavioral actions of someone who is competent, reasonable, and subject to rational persuasion. His quote:

In fact, if your past is roughly normal, it contains the causal chains that turned you into an autonomous, self-controlling agent. Lucky you. You weren’t responsible for becoming an autonomous agent, but since you are one, it is entirely appropriate for the rest of us to hold you responsible for your deeds under all but the most dire circumstances. As [the American country singer] Ricky Skaggs once put it: ‘I can’t control the wind, but I can adjust the sails.’ To suppose that some further condition should be met in order for you or anyone else to be ‘truly deserving’ is to ignore or deny the manifest difference in abilities for self-control that we can observe and measure readily. In other words, the rationale or justification for excusing someone, holding them not deserving of criticism or punishment, is their deficit in this competence. We don’t try to reason with bears or babies or lunatics because they aren’t able to respond appropriately. Why do we reason with people? Why do we try to convince them of conclusions about free will or science or causation or anything else? Because we think – for good reason – that in general people are reasonable, are moved by reasons, can adjust their behaviour and goals in the light of reasons presented to them. There is something indirectly self-refuting in arguing that people are not moved by reasons! And that is the key to the kind of self-control which we are justified in treating as our threshold for true desert.

I agree with Dan that some people are subject to rational persuasion and others aren’t, although the distinction isn’t as clear as he’d like. Some people are subject to rational persuasion about some issues but not others. Do they have free will in those areas where they’re subject to rational argument, but not in the other areas? If they agree to abide by some of society’s rules but not others, do they have free will? Clearly someone who’s irremediably insane isn’t subject to rational persuasion in most cases, but whether someone is insane or rational depends, of course, on the laws of physics. Both the persuadable and unpersuadable are made so because of their genes and environments, and can’t have turned out otherwise.

That said, yes, these non-persuadable people need to be treated differently if they commit crimes. This is an empirical matter: you don’t deter people, or promote rehabilitation, by putting someone who’s insane in prison. Yet both people need rehabilitation, just of different sorts.

The main issue for me is that nobody makes a decision to be responsive to rational persuasion and thus their choice to, say, commit a crime is no freer than someone who commits a crime as a psychopath. Every human who does something bad had no choice about whether to do it, and therefore the factors behind that choice need to be examined and treated.

It is the issue of determinism that one must consider when constructing an enlightened judicial system; this is something that Dennett doesn’t dwell on but Caruso does. Dennett does, however, say that his view of “free will” mandates changes in judicial punishment, including the lack of retributive punishment. I applaud him for that, but given that Dennett thinks people deserve to be punished in the “just deserts” sense (see below), it’s hard to see why he’s opposed to retributive punishment. For it is the idea of “deserts” that is behind retributive punishment. Caruso calls him out on this (see below).

b.) Is one morally responsible for behaving badly? This is one issue that isn’t explicitly discussed by Dennett and Caruso. The word “responsible” is tossed around a lot, but it means different things to the two men. To Dan, it means “morally responsible” if the miscreant falls into the class of “someone who is rational and has agreed to play by society’s rules.” To Caruso it means, as it does to me, simply “you’re the person who did the crime and must undergo punishment for that”. Caruso:

. . . . let me reiterate that the kind of moral responsibility I reject is basic-desert moral responsibility. Of course, there are other conceptions of moral responsibility that are perfectly consistent with free-will skepticism – such as Waller’s notion of take-charge responsibility, the attributability responsibility I referenced in the Einstein example, and Pereboom’s forward-looking notion of responsibility that focuses on three nondesert-invoking desiderata: future protection, future reconciliation, and future moral formation.

Dan seems to accept “basic-desert moral responsibility.” I reject it because the very notion of “moral responsibility”—one promulgated, of course, by religion—implies that one could have chosen to do otherwise. A murderer, for instance, could have chosen not to pull the trigger.

And this is what most people in four surveyed countries think, too: the majority feel that in a society in which there is no libertarian free will, one cannot be morally responsible. I agree, although of course I think that lawbreakers and wrongdoers are still responsible for their actions. It’s the words “morally responsible” that I abhor, and Caruso says why:

The system of desert keeps alive the belief that if you end up in poverty or prison, this is ‘just’ because you deserve it. Likewise, if you end up succeeding in life, you and you alone are responsible for that success. This way of thinking keeps us locked in the system of blame and shame, and prevents us from addressing the systemic causes of poverty, wealth-inequality, racism, sexism, educational inequity and the like. My suggestion is that we move beyond this, and acknowledge that the lottery of life is not always fair, that luck does not average out in the long run, and that who we are and what we do is ultimately the result of factors beyond our control.

I do of course use the word “moral”, but in the sense of “adhering to society’s code of conduct.” Thus I might occasionally used the words “immoral act” or “moral system”, but I mean those as “conforming or not conforming to what society considers right behavior.” But I try to avoid saying that someone is “morally responsible” for the reasons above.