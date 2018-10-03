Wednesday: Hili Dialogue

It’s Hump Day: Wednesday, October 3, 2018, and National Soft Taco Day. It’s also Thomas Wolfe‘s birthday (born 1900, died 1938.) Here’s Wednesday on the Cheezburger site’s new calendar: “A typical week through the eyes of a [Pallas] cat“:

World events, births, and deaths were all sparse on this day. According to Wikipedia, it was on October 3, 1283, that “Dafydd ap Gruffydd, prince of Gwynedd in Wales, [was]the first nobleman to be executed by hanging, drawing and quartering.” On this day in 1863, President Lincoln declared the last Thursday in November as Thanksgiving Day, following an earlier declaration by George Washington. On this day in 1929, the “Kingdom of Serbs, Croats, and Slovenes” was renamed “Yugoslavia”. It’s not Yugoslavia any more; I’ll be going to Zagreb, Croatia for eight days in a week to deliver some talks on religion and science. On October 2, 1952, the UK became the world’s third nuclear power after successfully testing a nuclear weapon on an island off Western Australia. Finally, on this day in 1990, the German Democratic Republic was abolished, with its citizens became members of the Federal Republic of Germany (“West Germany”). That’s why today is also German Unity Day

Notables born on this day include Eleonora Duse (1858), Pierre Bonanrd (1867), Thomas Wolfe (1900; see above), James Herriot (1916), Gore Vidal (1925), Chubby Checker (1941), Lindsey Buckingham (1949, about my age), and Al Sharpton (1954). Here’s a nice Bonnard from 1894, “The White Cat“. It’s a little etiolated:

Those who died on this day include Myles Standish (1656), Elias Howe (1867, invented sewing machine), and Janet Leigh (2004).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is doing a mind dump. I was unable to ascertain from Malgorzata what truths Hili doesn’t like:

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m defending the truth. A: Who from? Hili: Me, because sometimes I want to bite its head off.

In Polish:

Ja: Co robisz?

Hili: Bronię prawdy.

Ja: Przed kim?

Hili: Przed sobą, bo czasem mam ochotę jej łeb odgryźć.

Tweets from Grania; the first two are coffee-related humor, with people getting the wrong names on their cups:

I’ll be honest, I’ve never had this before pic.twitter.com/cMrXwNOp5Q — Siraj Datoo (@dats) September 26, 2018

One cat uses another as a cushion:

"it's fine, Brian, you make yourself fucking comfortable, mate" pic.twitter.com/NVUxX5WIZj — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) October 1, 2018

This is the first tweet in a long “fun cats” thread:

Fun Cats: a thread ✨ pic.twitter.com/XROX745TZT — The Dodo (@dodo) September 26, 2018

Tweets from Matthew. The first one shows a wasp unknown to me; it mimics a plant seed!

The glorious Dasymutilla gloriosa, a wingless wasp that mimics fuzzy creosote seeds that blow across the desert floor in the American southwest. pic.twitter.com/5JQZGihEU2 — Alex Wild (@Myrmecos) October 1, 2018

Can you spot the caterpillar in the picture below? Such is the wonder of natural selection.

A cryptic plant that imitates rocks to avoid grazing herbivores. I’ve tried to grow these in my office (Lithops), but they’re tricky.

Feline as art critic:

And two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first, which she emitted, is of course a satire of The Donald:

And look at this ineffably cute kitten! (Play video.) It has the saddest expression. . .

It's the most adorable thing I've ever seen 😍

pic.twitter.com/OgJCuaw9BF — 🐱 (@videocats) October 1, 2018