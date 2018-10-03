Readers’ wildlife photos

Send in your good nature photos, please!

Today we have some nice photos from Idaho taken by Stephen Barnard; I’ve indented his commentary:

A rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) taking an unidentified insect.

A mahogany dun mayfly— last mayfly to hatch here in the fall. Common named: could be any of several species and even genera.

Great horned owl (Bubo virginianus).

Another photo of the same Great Horned Owl, warming up in the early morning sun.

Red-winged blackbirds (Agelaius phoeniceus)gather into large flocks before migration. They like to feed on the leftovers in the barley fields.

A bull elk (Cervus canadensis), part of a large herd with several “trophy” bulls.

A family of sandhill cranes (Grus canadensis) coexisting with a great blue heron (Ardea herodias).

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on October 3, 2018 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, fish, mammals, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Tim Harding
    Posted October 3, 2018 at 7:37 am | Permalink

    Reblogged this on The Logical Place.

    Reply
  2. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted October 3, 2018 at 8:09 am | Permalink

    Love the owl

    I reached a new birding level the other day – I was outside in the daylight and heard what I think was an owl, which was apparently chasing off some corvids. Maybe it wasn’t an owl but one day … one day…

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted October 3, 2018 at 3:44 pm | Permalink

      More typically, the corvids would have been chasing the owl, or whatever raptor it might have been.

      Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted October 3, 2018 at 9:32 am | Permalink

    Beautiful pictures! I see you took the fine macro picture of the mayfly with the Olympus TG-4 camera. How did you get the close-up with this camera?

    Reply
    • Stephen Barnard
      Posted October 3, 2018 at 9:48 am | Permalink

      The camera has a macro setting (the microscope icon). In general, cameras with small sensors are good for macro photography because they have better depth of field than cameras with larger sensors. It isn’t obvious why this is so, but if you Google “depth of field sensor size” you’ll find explanations.

      Reply
  4. rickflick
    Posted October 3, 2018 at 11:43 am | Permalink

    Nice shots. The owl looks like it won’t be cold this winter. So many feathers!

    Reply
  5. Mark R.
    Posted October 3, 2018 at 2:53 pm | Permalink

    Terrific. Horned owls are such majestic birds.

    Reply

One Trackback/Pingback

  1. By Readers’ wildlife photos — Why Evolution Is True – „Ingerii sunt spirite inaripate, prietene cu spiritul tau inaripat.“ on October 3, 2018 at 10:34 am

    […] via Readers’ wildlife photos — Why Evolution Is True […]

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: