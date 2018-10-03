Send in your good nature photos, please!
Today we have some nice photos from Idaho taken by Stephen Barnard; I’ve indented his commentary:
A rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) taking an unidentified insect.
A mahogany dun mayfly— last mayfly to hatch here in the fall. Common named: could be any of several species and even genera.
Great horned owl (Bubo virginianus).
Another photo of the same Great Horned Owl, warming up in the early morning sun.
Red-winged blackbirds (Agelaius phoeniceus)gather into large flocks before migration. They like to feed on the leftovers in the barley fields.
A bull elk (Cervus canadensis), part of a large herd with several “trophy” bulls.
A family of sandhill cranes (Grus canadensis) coexisting with a great blue heron (Ardea herodias).
Reblogged this on The Logical Place.
Love the owl
I reached a new birding level the other day – I was outside in the daylight and heard what I think was an owl, which was apparently chasing off some corvids. Maybe it wasn’t an owl but one day … one day…
More typically, the corvids would have been chasing the owl, or whatever raptor it might have been.
Beautiful pictures! I see you took the fine macro picture of the mayfly with the Olympus TG-4 camera. How did you get the close-up with this camera?
The camera has a macro setting (the microscope icon). In general, cameras with small sensors are good for macro photography because they have better depth of field than cameras with larger sensors. It isn’t obvious why this is so, but if you Google “depth of field sensor size” you’ll find explanations.
Nice shots. The owl looks like it won’t be cold this winter. So many feathers!
Terrific. Horned owls are such majestic birds.