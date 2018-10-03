Send in your good nature photos, please!

Today we have some nice photos from Idaho taken by Stephen Barnard; I’ve indented his commentary:

A rainbow trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss) taking an unidentified insect.

A mahogany dun mayfly— last mayfly to hatch here in the fall. Common named: could be any of several species and even genera.

Another photo of the same Great Horned Owl, warming up in the early morning sun.

Red-winged blackbirds (Agelaius phoeniceus)gather into large flocks before migration. They like to feed on the leftovers in the barley fields.

A bull elk (Cervus canadensis), part of a large herd with several “trophy” bulls.

A family of sandhill cranes (Grus canadensis) coexisting with a great blue heron (Ardea herodias).