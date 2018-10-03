Neglected ducks get their first swim!

Reader Michael called my attention to this video of ducks that came from a “hoarding case,” that is, they were kept improperly and crowded, and had never before seen a body of water. Here they’re freed and see water for the first time. It’s heartwarming to see their instincts kick in, and their almost joyous behavior in the pond.
As for my own Botany Pond ducks, they’ve been gone all day. I never know when it’ll be the last day I see them for the year. (I’m assuming, perhaps wrongly, that Honey and James will return next spring.)
I saw my second flying vee of the season on Monday. This one was about 15 geese – flying south. The first vee I saw was flying north. Does anyone know how big a vee should be for long distance travel? I think 15 is too small. The birds take turns flying lead while the others have an easier time in the slipstream. I think you would want more birds to reduce the time a bird has to lead the flight.
I think ducks fly in groups of about 12-35. There’s an extensive literature on how the V’s work and who switches places, and the results aren’t intuitive.
So much for “…like a duck to water”! Sorry. Somebody had to say it and it might as well be me.
Head dunking and twerking, just like Jamees & Honey! So adorable.
“James”
That made me happy. U-Tube is weird though with the thumbs-down folk. 405 people gave a thumbs-down to the ducks…who the hell does that? A lot of innocuous posts have the thumbs-down. I don’t get it. Maybe they’re unhappy trolls.