Neglected ducks get their first swim!

Reader Michael called my attention to this video of ducks that came from a “hoarding case,” that is, they were kept improperly and crowded, and had never before seen a body of water. Here they’re freed and see water for the first time. It’s heartwarming to see their instincts kick in, and their almost joyous behavior in the pond.

As for my own Botany Pond ducks, they’ve been gone all day. I never know when it’ll be the last day I see them for the year. (I’m assuming, perhaps wrongly, that Honey and James will return next spring.)