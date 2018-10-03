Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ reiki

The new Jesus and Mo strip, called “hands,” came with a note: “I don’t know what makes the boys feel entitled to make fun of Reiki, but they do.”

If you don’t know what the pseudoscience of reiki is, read here.

Those who believe in reiki, of course, like those who believe in homeopathy, do so on faith. They should get no more approbation for being “people of faith” than to those who adhere to Islam, Christianity, or any other religion.