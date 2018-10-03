Jazz hands as a substitute for clapping approved at the University of Manchester

A new report from the BBC and the Independent (click on screenshots below) discussed the banning of clapping at certain events by the student union at the University of Manchester, the school where Matthew Cobb teaches:

BBC:

The Independent:

What the papers report is that the student union at the University of Manchester has voted to ban clapping or other ‘noisy appreciation’ of speakers and replace them with “jazz hands” for student activities like panels, debates, and talks. They’ve also encouraged other student groups and societies to move toward jazz hands and away from clapping. (Jazz hands are also described as the sign of approval in British Sign Language.) The National Union of Students (NUS) has been recommending jazz hands since 2015. And, as The Independent reports:

What’s more, in 2017 the NUS said there would be “consequences” for students who clap and whoop at events, following requests for people to stop.

Here are what jazz hands look like:

The rationale? Inclusivity. The action started with the deaf (from the BBC):

The action was created not only because deaf people wouldn’t be able to hear clapping, but also because people often clap their hands in their laps or at waist level, which isn’t always easy to see. It’s thought the action originated in France, where deaf people would wave their napkins in the air at banquets to show applause and approval. . . . Union officer Sara Khan said traditional clapping can cause issues for students with autism, sensory issues or deafness. . . . Ms Khan, the union’s liberation and access officer, who proposed the motion at a recent meeting said clapping can “discourage” some from attending democratic events. So-called “jazz hands”, she said, encouraged an “environment of respect”. “I think a lot of the time, even in Parliamentary debates, I’ve seen that clapping, whooping, talking over each other, loud noises, encourages an atmosphere that is not as respectful as it could be,” she said.

Yet jazz hands discriminate against blind people, who can hear applause and thus can join in, but can’t hear jazz hands. Blind people have to hear something to join in. Or maybe the audience can just shout to the blind: “Make jazz hands now.”

My view? I am not outraged by this, but I don’t think the student union should require everybody to accommodate the relatively few who can’t (or so they say) tolerate applause. The question is how much should we alter our behavior to be inclusive. Should we be inclusive of everyone? What about those people who are allergic to perfume, can’t tolerate it (I really don’t like heavy perfume), or even get migraines from it. Should everybody be required to ditch the perfume before an event? If not, why would you ban applause?

I think it’s fine to say that people can use the gesture if they want, and there should be an explanation of why it’s used, but its use should not be mandatory. Further, the behavior-monitors have to realize that they’re discriminating against the blind or visually impaired when they mandate hand-waggling.

This is of course not a huge issue compared to, say, the choice of a new Supreme Court justice, but it’s another symptom of how authoritarians seek to control everyone’s behavior to conform to their own ideology or preference.

Here are some tweets from the BBC North West:

Clapping has been banned at University of Manchester Students’ Union events to avoid triggering anxiety and improve accessibility. Students are instead encouraged to use "jazz hands" to express their support. pic.twitter.com/8pSF3svvLy — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) October 1, 2018

Union officer said traditional clapping can cause issues for students with autism, sensory issues or deafness. https://t.co/SoEpNDXjPe — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) October 2, 2018

Here’s a psychology professor associating clapping with other kinds of raucous behavior. But those different behaviors need not be used together, and that the combination of shouting, clapping, and gesticulating, as seen in Parliament’s “question time”, can indeed be disruptive to the discussion and speakers.

In the real world people applaud, and they’ll continue applauding regardless of the demands of student unions. The onus, I think, is up to those disturbed by applause to learn to tolerate it. I, for one, was afflicted by depression a couple decades ago, but applause never bothered me. To imply that every depressed person, or person with autism, can’t tolerate applause is simply wrong. So what proportion of objectors would it take before nobody is allowed to applaud?

Everyone's got an opinion on clapping being banned at University of Manchester Students' Union events. Here's psychology professor Sir Cary Cooper's take on it. pic.twitter.com/XcBiQeq3Eq — BBC North West (@BBCNWT) October 2, 2018

Let’s take a nonscientific poll. Please vote, as I’m curious: