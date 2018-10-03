Jazz hands as a substitute for clapping approved at the University of Manchester

A new report from the BBC and the Independent (click on screenshots below) discussed the banning of clapping at certain events by the student union at the University of Manchester, the school where Matthew Cobb teaches:
What the papers report is that the student union at the University of Manchester has voted to ban clapping or other ‘noisy appreciation’ of speakers and replace them with “jazz hands” for student activities like panels, debates, and talks. They’ve also encouraged other student groups and societies to move toward jazz hands and away from clapping. (Jazz hands are also described as the sign of approval in British Sign Language.) The National Union of Students (NUS) has been recommending jazz hands since 2015. And, as The Independent reports:
What’s more, in 2017 the NUS said there would be “consequences” for students who clap and whoop at events, following requests for people to stop.
Here are what jazz hands look like:
The rationale? Inclusivity. The action started with the deaf (from the BBC):
The action was created not only because deaf people wouldn’t be able to hear clapping, but also because people often clap their hands in their laps or at waist level, which isn’t always easy to see.
It’s thought the action originated in France, where deaf people would wave their napkins in the air at banquets to show applause and approval.
. . . Union officer Sara Khan said traditional clapping can cause issues for students with autism, sensory issues or deafness.
. . . Ms Khan, the union’s liberation and access officer, who proposed the motion at a recent meeting said clapping can “discourage” some from attending democratic events.
So-called “jazz hands”, she said, encouraged an “environment of respect”.
“I think a lot of the time, even in Parliamentary debates, I’ve seen that clapping, whooping, talking over each other, loud noises, encourages an atmosphere that is not as respectful as it could be,” she said.
Yet jazz hands discriminate against blind people, who can hear applause and thus can join in, but can’t hear jazz hands. Blind people have to hear something to join in. Or maybe the audience can just shout to the blind: “Make jazz hands now.”
My view? I am not outraged by this, but I don’t think the student union should require everybody to accommodate the relatively few who can’t (or so they say) tolerate applause. The question is how much should we alter our behavior to be inclusive. Should we be inclusive of everyone? What about those people who are allergic to perfume, can’t tolerate it (I really don’t like heavy perfume), or even get migraines from it. Should everybody be required to ditch the perfume before an event? If not, why would you ban applause?
I think it’s fine to say that people can use the gesture if they want, and there should be an explanation of why it’s used, but its use should not be mandatory. Further, the behavior-monitors have to realize that they’re discriminating against the blind or visually impaired when they mandate hand-waggling.
This is of course not a huge issue compared to, say, the choice of a new Supreme Court justice, but it’s another symptom of how authoritarians seek to control everyone’s behavior to conform to their own ideology or preference.
Here are some tweets from the BBC North West:
Here’s a psychology professor associating clapping with other kinds of raucous behavior. But those different behaviors need not be used together, and that the combination of shouting, clapping, and gesticulating, as seen in Parliament’s “question time”, can indeed be disruptive to the discussion and speakers.
In the real world people applaud, and they’ll continue applauding regardless of the demands of student unions. The onus, I think, is up to those disturbed by applause to learn to tolerate it. I, for one, was afflicted by depression a couple decades ago, but applause never bothered me. To imply that every depressed person, or person with autism, can’t tolerate applause is simply wrong. So what proportion of objectors would it take before nobody is allowed to applaud?
Let’s take a nonscientific poll. Please vote, as I’m curious:
Oh Jerry…now I’m feeling guilty!
“Should we be inclusive of everyone? What about those people who are allergic to perfume, can’t tolerate it (I really don’t like heavy perfume), or even get migraines from it. Should everybody be required to ditch the perfume before an event?”
I do love perfume. I learned to love perfume when I was a wage slave in a department store working at the perfume counter long ago. But then during my 16 years living in the Ithaca NY area I sure got a snootful of political correctness and behavior and learned to think that loving perfume is as outrageous as lighting up a cigar in the Intensive Care Unit.
I’m home in central PA again, and I love perfume. But I do give some thought to when to not wear it. I don’t wear perfume when I take my Sweetie to the doctor or to a place where there are likely to be people with health issues.
I don’t particularly like perfume but I can’t stand other people’s sweat either.
If I’m going to use jazz hands I’m going to wear Al Jolson make-up to go with it.
Appreciation should be spontaneous. If you have to pause to think of the appropriate way to show it it isn’t spontaneous.
In any case, jazz hands make it look like you are taking the piss out of autistic people because it resembles stimming. I have sensory processing issues but I’d rather put up with that than have people make fun of me. What with this, the Kipling nonsense and the recent Pride event where a speaker said if ‘Terfs’ tried anything there they’d be ‘dragged away by their saggy tits’, Manchester can fuck off, I’m spending my nights out in Liverpool instead.
That was the first thing I thought of: Al Jolson in black-face with white gloves.
Seriously, if any functionary is concerned with this level of human activity, they should recognize that they are a step away from being a tyrant. What a bunch of kranks! I would like to object on behalf of all pirates who have a hook for a hand, and can still slap their leg to clap, but for whom jazz hands would be a demeaning reminder of their loss.
I can’t wait for claims of cultural appropriation from the deaf.
Yes! I studied American Sign Language, and waving the hands is indeed applause in ASL. I can well imagine that for hearing people to do that would be condemned as cultural appropriation. (Actually that’s what I thought when I first read the post. How long till the SJWs are yelling about it?)
I thought this was an example of the fake studies and papers in your last blog post. I am right, am I not. This is another spoof. Seriously.
No, this is real.
I knew it was real. That was my approach to indicate how stupid I thought the idea was.
I like the idea of Jazz hands, it’s very popular in situations like concerts for the deaf and other organisations were the individual or group cannot hear applause.
It was quite common in Taize France to do the Taize wave as thousands of people clapping disturbed the locals.
Or raise your hands while clapping same effect a visual and auditory signal of approval.
Yes certain groups will have an issue with a loud sudden noise but it varies from individual to individual and if a speaker or guest has a particular issue then that can be raised by them during a talk
I think the issue is mandated or forced to. If the students union had gone with a suggestion at SU events we adopt Jazz hands for this reason but the choice is yours would be a lot better.
I have to ask: concerts for the deaf?
My first thought too.
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CDpE1ajC4mo
https://www.ted.com/talks/evelyn_glennie_shows_how_to_listen?language=en Evelyn Glennie deaf percussionist
There are music events for the deaf, there are clubbing/rave events for the deaf Glastonbury & other festivals feature BSL signers on the main stages. I have met a deaf DJ.
Most deaf have some residual hearing and/or have memory of the full sound from their youth
At deaf concerts & clubbing gigs I’ve read that the bass is boosted, there’s light shows, there’s a person on stage ‘interpreting’ the music through movement, the audience can dance & shout & also there are ‘ring circuits’ installed [might be the wrong name for them – working from memory] that puts the musical output straight to digital hearing aids over BlueTooth or similar radio band.
For some reason, when you said “clubbing” I imagined people using actual clubs to whack things.
Does Seal go clubbing?
Only when he was a cub.
Free ear plugs or similar device for those with autism or sensory issues, jazz hands for the deaf (who know people are clapping, they are neither stupid or unaware, AND they’ll have sign language interpreters, FFS!), normal socially acceptable clapping and other methods of demonstrating approval for most people, and people like me with social anxiety will stay home. Solved.
That has not happened at my university, but here we are experiencing a steady creep of new policies which don’t seem really necessary. One is that our course web sites must be in black and white text for those who are visually impaired or have strong attention deficits. This is to be done to the detriment of all students even though the tiny number of impaired students can and do just adjust their computer monitors, and they always have electronic text readers and they can have a personal assistant with them all day if they need it. But, supposedly, now everyone must spend hours staring at black and white course pages with less clear content, rather than using colored text or highlights to provide content separation and special alerts. The html code in our course web sites has now been scrubbed to not provide tools for using color. But I, like most instructors, simply work around these restrictions by using ‘bootleg’ html code to insert color!
Our syllabi have become bloated with I call ‘edu-speak’, which is this vague but wordy language that summarizes the course ‘Learning Objectives’ but also its ‘Cross-Cutting Capacities’. These are scrutinized by… someone? But the students sure don’t read them. I could go on, but right now I am feeling cranky.
I have no problem with it. It’s a simple, tiny change to make to make events open to more people.
Plus, keep in mind that so many of the articles are misconstruing an important point. It’s not being banned. They are encouraging the behavior. See here: https://mancunion.com/2018/10/02/banning-clapping-students-union/
I can remember when beatniks in Greenwich Village coffee houses used to snap their fingers instead of applaud — ok, I can’t actually remember it personally, but I remember there being some popular media portrayals of it when I was a kid. Mighta been an “urban legend,” avant la lettre, for all I know.
Any-way, I’m generally opposed to anyone having to do anything they don’t wanna unless there’s a damn good reason to, but this seems pretty anodyne as these things go. Put me down for a lukewarm “aye.”
Lord knows, they could do worse.
The idea is for people to do better.
The visual one gets with an early meaning of the word “Jazz” puts this stupidity very high on the “ewwwwww!” scale. Still, given the amount of intellectual masturbation that must have accompanied proposing this idiocy*, I suppose it is appropriate.
The rationale for this reveals that it’s just another futile attempt to create a safe space. The deaf can see people around them clapping, so that’s not a reasonable argument, and if clapping causes you psychological anxiety, you need therapy, not for the world to change for you.
Therapy can only do so much, and in this case, I suspect, not much.
In the British Parliament, the traditional way to signify applause is to wave your order paper. Clapping is not the done thing.
When you use the British Parliament as a standard to judge things you’ve lost the plot entirely
It’s full of ancient flummery and ceremony
“It’s full of ancient flummery and ceremony”
Are you saying that like it’s a bad thing?
Would this mandate *still* not exclude people that have no hands or arms? Maybe we should just flail around…except that would exclude the paralyzed…
Well, that would certainly change the Opera house environment! We have been using “jazz hands” at auditions though — now I know what to call them.
I thought you yelled Brovo.
“Although I don’t like jazz hands from a few young people concerned with social justice, I would like to remind you about the growing influence of the far right (i.e. anyone I don’t like) that poses a real threat, not like these few kids. The far right is empowered by privileged heterosexual white cisgender binary carnivore gluten-constrained constrained-range males that like to read Quillette to reinforce their echo-chambered anti left anti SJW ideas and reassure their privilege.”
Freely quoted from a conversation I overheard in the bus.
What bus number? I’ll be avoiding it like the plague! (Apologies for the anti-bacterialism…)
In the United States, it’s fairly common (or at least was fairly common) for elementary and middle schools to require that students use Jazz Hands instead of applause in assemblies. The rational was that young children often get carried away when given the opportunity to make noise. I’m not sure if the students themselves were told this or not. We Moms and Dads, however, were informed and thought it a good idea. It was another version of “the indoor voice” when dealing with large groups of bored and/or excited kids.
I wonder if the students and administrators are coming up with other explanations for what became a familiar habit formed for a younger age.
Once after I gave a talk at a German University, the students “applauded” by wrapping their knuckles on their desks. I’d heard this was a tradition but it still caught me by surprise, and for a second I wasn’t sure if it was a favorable response! Maybe this would be a good compromise since it’s not as loud as clapping, and the blind couple feel the vibrations…
That aside, the whole no-clapping thing seems silly.
My view is that this teaches students that the way to get what you want in life is ban anything you don’t like. Works well in North Korea.
Yes. This is a Trojan wedge. Tell the people they can’t do this, it becomes that much easier to tell them they can’t do that. Or say that. Next step? Not allowed to appreciate viewpoints that go against the approved narrative? It’s happening rather too often f9r comfort.
Oops; ‘for’
I know it’s been said before elsewhere, but doesn’t this discriminate against the blind. They can hear clapping. Or do does the student union favor the deaf over the blind……
The deaf guy simply got in first. If the blind guy had been at the meeting when it was discussed, they would have banned *not* clapping.
The serious point is that the real problem is the instinct to ban (or make compulsory) some behaviour that is (often only marginally) considered preferable. That is the truly dangerous instinct, and one that should be resisted.
This ableist against the handless.
If people cannot cope with the clapping – how are they supposed to have coped with the ‘performance’ – I’m guessing it will be noisy
This is ridiculous – if I hadn’t read it, I’d assume it was an Onion piece
And how are they going to cope with the real world?
People go to see a firework display and are ‘triggered’ by the clapping.
In some cultures they waive their Spears in the air and chant.
I fire my rifle in the air when I’m pleased.
I culturally appropriated the habit when watching news of the Middle East.
I’ll resist the urge to snark (which is not easy as evidenced by many of the replies so far; this really is a ludicrous situation ripe for the mocking) and simply say that if I were a public speaker and had to request some sort of inaudible gesture of approval from an audience I’d much prefer a simple thumbs up over jazz hands.
I’ll go with Rodney; just give me one of these:
You’re never going to be inclusive of everybody. Some people cannot stand noise, other people seem to need it.
Remember….the regressives, New Racists, and SJWs, all insisted we were exaggerating or making up this type of stuff.
We were right. As per usual.
OT but, since you mention Matthew Cobb: I just received my copies of his ‘Eleven Days in August’ and ‘The Resistance’. Can’t wait to dig in!
(Still don’t know how to do italics in this venue, even though it has been explained to me by a kind reader here. It kills me not to have the book titles in italics!)
It’s a nice gesture (pun intended) but I’m sure you can’t accommodate every individual in every circumstance. Where you draw the line is where most people feel an accommodation is appropriate. Accessibility ramps for wheelchairs is appropriate. Besides what would happen to a standing ovation to bring the performer back out for and encore?
I, for one, find an auditorium full of people doing jazz hands infinitely more disturbing than a stadium full of applause.