Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, October 2, 2018, and the weather in Chicago is going to warm up considerably in the next two days, perhaps keeping my ducks around a bit longer. It’s National World Farm Animals Day; but why not just “World Farm Animals Day”, which should really be about making sure their living (and dying) conditions are comfortable and humane? It’s also National Grandparents Day, but only in Italy.

Here’s Tuesday on the Cheezburger site’s new calendar: “A typical week through the eyes of a [Pallas] cat“. The cat is clearly distressed, as today is the Cruelest Day.

On October 2, 1187, Saladan, the Sultan of Egypt and Syria, captured Jerusalem after it had been ruled by the Crusaders for 88 years. On this day in 1789, the U.S. Bill of Rights was sent to the states for ratification. On October 2, 1919, U.S. President Woodrow Wilson suffered a massive stroke that left him paralyzed on one side and partially blind. This of course took him out of action for a long time, but was kept hidden from the public. This would no longer be possible after the 25th Amendment to the Constitution mandated removal of an incapacitated President. On this day in 1928, according to Wikipedia, “The ‘Prelature of the Holy Cross and the Work of God’, commonly known as Opus Dei, [was] founded.” You’ll know about that if you read the dreadful novel The Da Vinci Code. On this day in 1967, Thurgood Marshall was sworn in as the U.S. Supreme Court’s first black justice. And another event from Wikipedia: it was on this day in 2000 that “the Rijndael algorithm [was] chosen by NIST as the AES standard.” Someone can explain it below. Finally, on this day in 2002, the Beltway sniper attacks began. Ten people were killed over the ensuing three weeks before the two perpetrators were brought to justice.

Notables born on this day include Nat Turner (1800), Paul von Hindenberg (1847), Mahatma Gandhi (1869), Wallace Stevens (1879), Groucho Marx (1890), Bud Abbott (1897), Graham Greene (1904), Christian de Duve (1917; Nobel Laureate), Johnnie Cochran (1937), Don McLean (1945), Donna Karan (1948), Annie Leibovitz (1949), Sting (1951), and Maribel Verdú (1970). Here’s a Leibovitz photo of Grace Coddington taken for British Vogue:

Those who died on October 2 include Samuel Adams (he really liked beer!), Svante Arrhenius (1927; Nobel Laureate), Marcel Duchamp (1968), Paavo Nurmi (1973), Rock Hudson (1985), Gene Autry (1998), August Wilson (2005), and Tom Petty (last year).

Here’s Tom Petty performing my favorite of his songs; this took place during his 2002 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (I must make it there some day). As Rolling Stone pointed out, the jangly guitars, vocals, and driving beat conjure up the great songs of The Byrds. This was the last song performed by Petty and the Heartbreakers live: at the Hollywood Bowl, just two weeks before he died of a drug overdose.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is hungry now (this is always the case):

Hili: Don’t you think that your breakfast can wait? Andrzej: I suspect it will have to.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy nie sądzisz, że twoje śniadanie może poczekać?

Ja: Podejrzewam, że będzie musiało.

From reader Blue, a tweet showing a really cool idea:

I’m getting myself one of these. pic.twitter.com/pdku6C9eb8 — You Had One Job (@YouHadOneJ0B) September 30, 2018

Also from Blue: “I cannot tell a lie; I really like beer!”

BREAKING: In response to President Trump's allegations, George Washington has released his calendar from the summer of 1749. pic.twitter.com/XpuDYjYWWe — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 26, 2018

From reader Paul, who sent the cutest duck ever:

Tell me this isn’t the cutest duck you’ve ever seen 📹: flora_and_fowl⠀ ⠀ pic.twitter.com/BU5ryLjyu2 — Round Animals (@round_boys) September 30, 2018

From reader Barry; a spider gets disturbed:

Some tweets from Matthew. First, a wandering anteater panhandles (or panpawdles):

"Excusez-moi, avez-vous des fourmis?" "Vous ne parlez pas français?" "Fucking fantastique" pic.twitter.com/C51h9vyjdp — Paul Bronks (@BoringEnormous) October 1, 2018

Wallabies in love:

“Seem ineffective”? Maybe, but a slight selective advantage is all it takes. Or maybe the bizarre ornaments are involved in species recognition:

Nobody really knows what the strange structures on the head of the Bocydium treehopper are for. They don’t use them in courtship and seem pretty ineffective for defense https://t.co/iyL9gajoZj pic.twitter.com/dqOopkaerB — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) October 1, 2018

A really cool optical illusion:

If you look at the left image, all 3 images will rotate clock wise!! But if you look at the right image, all 3 images will rotate anti-clock wise!

Fantastic illusion… 😳 pic.twitter.com/xjgxxjAns6 — MD (@mandardhulubulu) September 24, 2018

Two from Heather Hastie. As she says of the first picture, “The entire court in South Fulton, GA, is run by black women.”

How about this court 👇 pic.twitter.com/BZkhjNaTx8 — In RICO WeTrust 🐙 (@DontEatThat6) September 28, 2018

This cat really likes getting its forehead brushed: