Reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram page here, and Facebook page here) sent us another batch of lovely bird pictures. The IDs are his; check at the bottom for his 2019 bird calendar offering.
Yellow-rumped Warbler (Setophaga coronate):
Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas):
Mountain Bluebird (Sialia currucoides):
Red-necked Grebe (Podiceps grisegena):
Great Grey Owl (Strix nebulosi):Common Loon (Gavia immer):
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) [JAC: I love this silhouette!]:
Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus):
Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):
Bohemian Waxwing (Bombycilla garrulous):
And here’s a nice present for the bird-lover; Colin now has his 2019 bird calendars available. The ad (with ordering information; you can also go here) and a preview of the calendar is below:
Very nice.
Just fabulous photos!
Beautiful shots Colin! Thanks for sharing!
Colin, your photos are always amazing. Your images bring the birds to life! Thank you!!
Love the Bohemian Waxwing. Amazing pictures.
Thanks for the encouraging words all!
Beautiful, as always!
Fantastic photos as always. The S. nebulosi has an eerily human-like expression, almost as if it is a person wearing a mask. Beautiful warblers as well. I love to catch a glimpse of them as they pass through on their migrations. Even birds consider this part of the US as flyover country.
And for anyone who’s interested, I just read that new hummingbird has been discovered in Ecuador, Oreotrochilus cyanolaemus aka Blue-Throated Hillstar. Pretty fantastic that something like it could just now be recognized, or at least just now reported on the BBC.
Great shots!
Thanks for this series of beautiful birds.