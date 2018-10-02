Reader Colin Franks (website here, Instagram page here, and Facebook page here) sent us another batch of lovely bird pictures. The IDs are his; check at the bottom for his 2019 bird calendar offering.

Yellow-rumped Warbler (Setophaga coronate):



Common Yellowthroat (Geothlypis trichas):

Mountain Bluebird (Sialia currucoides):



Red-necked Grebe (Podiceps grisegena):

Great Grey Owl (Strix nebulosi): Common Loon (Gavia immer):

Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) [JAC: I love this silhouette!]:

Great Horned Owl (Bubo virginianus):

Anna’s Hummingbird (Calypte anna):

Bohemian Waxwing (Bombycilla garrulous):

And here’s a nice present for the bird-lover; Colin now has his 2019 bird calendars available. The ad (with ordering information; you can also go here) and a preview of the calendar is below: