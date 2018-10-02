Male lion roars, cubs try to imitate him

A friend posted this on Facebook, and I found a YouTube video showing the same scene. Here a roaring male lion (listen how he makes his calls resonate!) is imitated by his cubs. (Matthew asked, “But what is the male trying to say?” My answer is “These are MY cubs!”) The cubs can’t even come close to Dad’s sound, but their attempts are adorable.

The YouTube notes:

A male lion and his cubs makin’ some noise! This was filmed near Jao in the Okavango river delta in Botswana.