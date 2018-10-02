Did the Kavanaugh hearings help Trump?

As I’ve written before, my feeling, based on what I know and the testimony I heard, is that Brett Kavanaugh was guilty of sexual assault or malfeasance. Now I think he’s guilty not just of lying about that, but lying about many things, and that is perjury and disqualifies him from the Supreme Court. But I would have voted against him because of his extreme ideology before any of the accusations surfaced.
Is the testimony against Kavanaugh by Christine Ford and others absolutely damning, showing beyond a reasonable doubt? No, they don’t. We can’t be even 95% certain that Ford was correct. (I think we can be more certain that he lied about various things). But do the data make it seem more likely than not that Kavanaugh is temperamentally and ideologically unsuited for the Court? Yes, that’s my judgment. Your mileage will vary. And, as I predicted, I don’t think he’ll make it to the Senate’s voting stage, but if he does, he won’t be approved. Again, I may well be wrong.
No matter what happens, though, I felt that the hearings were an embarrassment for nearly everyone: Democrats, Republicans, and Kavanaugh (Ford at least behaved with decorum). And I have no idea how either the approval or rejection of Kavanaugh will play out in the midterm elections.
But Seth Mandel, in the Atlantic article published yesterday (click on screenshot below), thinks that they’re helping Trump.
I’m not sure I agree, for if the judge is approved it’s going to turn many women on the fence against the GOP, and bring to the polls all those liberal women who didn’t vote in 2016. But let us hear what Mandel has to say. First, note that, like me, he’s against Kavanaugh’s confirmation:
I find Ford’s allegation to be credible, her behavior admirable, her bravery undeniable. But I also understand that there simply isn’t enough corroborating evidence to justify the certainty we’re seeing on either side, and that the 11th-hour leaking of the allegation—Senator Dianne Feinstein had Ford’s letter in her possession through the entire process—reeked of “October surprise” politics. Still, I have advocated consistently that Kavanaugh’s nomination be withdrawn. [JAC: I can’t say that my opinion of Feinstein has been burnished by her behavior at the hearings.]
. . . Christine Blasey Ford has acted honorably, with grace and care far beyond what we should in good conscience demand of a victim of sexual assault. But instead of having her warning quietly passed along, she was forced to offer her story in a grotesque spectacle, against her clear intentions. I have said multiple times that the White House should not advance Kavanaugh’s nomination any further. But those who carefully considered Thursday’s testimonies and concluded they could not in good faith reject his heartfelt denial are not rape apologists. Tarring them as such is a deliberate act to erase the distinctions between Trump and his critics on the right, and to then blame that erasure on the targets of a smear campaign.
Rape apologists? Yes, that’s what the Women’s March said about every Republican who voted to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination. That’s a bit strong, and I wouldn’t characterize every Republican member of the panel in that way—especially Jeff Flake, who made the Republicans get the FBI to investigate. Yet he, too was smeared, and unfairly (click on screenshot below to see the March’s whole thread):
What we are seeing, I think, is a clash of completely polarized ideologies that uses Kavanaugh as an fulcrum. It’s the polarization itself that is the big problem in our country, and it’s largely, but not completely, because of the Republicans and Donald Trump. What should we, as liberals, do? What Mandel doesn’t think we should do is engage in smear campaigns. (My own bête noire is the mantra “Believe survivors”, which is both tautological and also contravenes the basic principles of fairness. What we should be saying is: “We will take the claims of accusers very seriously and investigate them thoroughly if the accusers wish it.)
We have two choices. Since the Republicans and Trump are odious, almost beyond belief in their mendacity and stupidity, we could demonize them and lash out at them, which is what we saw last week. The other choice is to TRY to find some common ground, and, in the process, at least behave according to our own principles, and with decency. We should not accost our opponents in restaurants and harass them mercilessly, nor should we call people like Jeff Flake a “rape apologist”. What good do these things do?
You might say, “Well, nothing we can do will put even a dent in Republican truculence, so we might as well use their playbook.” I’m not at that point, and doubt I’ll ever be. It’s uncivil and accomplishes nothing. At least being a bit more conciliatory has a chance of working. That doesn’t mean being sympathetic to Kavanaugh, but simply being civil to our opponents and trying our best to convert them. And that’s what Mandel has to say. He ends his piece like this:
In contemporary American politics, persuasion is increasingly abandoned in favor of disqualification. The goal of partisans is often to convince their own side why they must not even listen to the other side.
The result is the eradication of principle from public life. Republicans’ treatment of Merrick Garland—Barack Obama’s nominee who was not even granted a hearing, let alone a vote—was atrocious. Along with others on the right, I said so at the time. But the sheer number of times liberals raise Garland as an answer to the Democrats’ procedural perversions is astonishing—as if what matters is not Kavanaugh’s guilt or innocence, but the satisfaction of partisan bloodlust.
One of the tragedies in all this is that leftists have identified those on the right who have been and are prepared to be their allies—Never Trumpers and others—and prioritized such people for destruction. I have said multiple times that the White House should not advance Kavanaugh’s nomination any further. But those who disagree with me, on principle, are not rape apologists. And labeling them so sends an unmistakable message: You would be a fool to reach across the aisle and work with Democrats to rein in the excesses of your colleagues.
This is what enabling Trump looks like: torpedoing efforts that could incentivize constraining his worst instincts. Such people consider themselves the “resistance” to the president. In reality, they are painting the country Trump. The rest of us can only hope they fail.
The sentences in bold ring true to me. Yes, many Republicans are mendacious and acting not out of principle but out of a misguided adherence to a warped ideology. But not all of them. On my part, I think we have to rein in the hysteria and demonization, while at the same time searching for the truth. I know politics isn’t science, but in science we convince our opponents with the facts, not by calling them jerks. Since nobody knows the facts in the Kavanaugh case, we must make the best judgment we can and recognize that at least some of our opponents are honorable people.
My thoughts exactly. Well said, by both.
Did anyone read the report that Rachel Mitchell, the lady hired by the GOP to act as interlocutor (since all GOP on the panel were males)?
I was wondering what people thought…and I don’t mean the part where she stipulates about whether a legal charge can be made.
Rather, I mean pages 2 to the end where she lists events and a timeline.
http://pdf.iwv.org/09.30.18%20Mitchell%20Memo.pdf
I read it. I thought it was fair as far as it went. It did little more than point out gaps in Ford’s account. For example, (a) running out of the house without interacting with anyone, (b) needing to get a ride home, and (c) not remembering how she got home are worth probing further. However, she wasn’t allowed to interview Kavanaugh so it is totally one-sided. I have to think if she had questions Kav, she would have had a field day analyzing his testimony.
The coverup has to stop! The FBI MUST interview Donkey Dong Doug and Gang Bang Gary. 🙂
I go along with what you say here but here’s a test question. Say the Dems take over both House and Senate in November. Say another Supreme Court Justice dies or retires. Should Dems block Trump’s pick like the GOP did Garland? I think they would be justified though they should also promise that it is a one-off response to Garland and follow it with legislation that prevents such shenanigans in the future.
I don’t think there should be a tit for tat rejection. It depends on whom Trump nominates. Isn’t that the right thing to do?
The polls are showing the white women in suburbs are leaving the GOP over this. That should reflect in the Nov. vote. However, my prowels on the conservative blogs and contacts with rural republicans show that the hearings have made them more convinced to maintain their support of Trump and intensified their hatred and sustain for Democrats. Senator Graham has
more support and admiration among conservatives than ever. His senate seat has not been put in danger by his deranged rants in the slightest. Much to the contrary.
Not sure how valid or relevant a comment is from this side of the pond, but simply looking at Kavanaugh’s petulant and emotional performance in front of the Committee, do you lot really want someone like this on the Supreme Court for the next 40 years or so? Even if he does like beer a lot?
The polls show about 40 per cent favor him. 52 per cent do not think he should be confirmed. Among women 58 per cent think he should not be confirmed.
But in red states more than 50 per cent still favor his confirmation. Democrats from red states in the senate gave a legitimate concern about their chances of re-election if the vote against him. There may be some truth to the charge that democrats want to postpone the vote past the midterm election. They will be able to vote no after they have been re-elected.
“Your mileage may vary.” I can relate. It’s just that mileages have been varying too much to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
Ford emphatically says Kavanaugh did it; Kavanaugh emphatically says he didn’t. None of us were there, so how do we decide? Consider the following:
1. While there are instances where women have lied about sexual assaults in the past, I think most of us would agree that those instances are relatively rare and that women do NOT lie “most” of the time. On the other hand, I think most of us would agree that guilty people actually DO lie “most” of the time when accused. Advantage Ford.
2. Kavanaugh has clear and compelling reasons to lie: to save face and to secure a lifetime appointment to the United States Supreme Court. In contrast, the only reason that has been suggested for Ford to lie is that she hopes to reap fame and fortune from this ordeal. While that could conceivably be a reason to lie, it is far more speculative than Kavanaugh’s obvious motivations, and is contradicted by Kavanaugh himself who specifically acknowledged in his opening statement that the allegations against him were “publicly deployed over Dr. Ford’s wishes.” Again, advantage Ford.
3. While Ford claimed to have a clear recollection of the assault itself, there were certain tangential facts that Ford candidly admitted she could not recall – such as whose house she was in and how she got home that evening. However, apart from the fact that Ford and Kavanaugh obviously disagree as to whether the assault occurred, nothing in her testimony has actually been proven to be false. In fact, even Donald Trump declared Ford to be a “credible” witness. In contrast: (i) it has now been shown that Kavanaugh has lied or given misleading answers as to numerous matters, including the extent of his drinking in high school and college, the numerous sexual and binge drinking references in his high school yearbook page (including his “slut-shaming” of a female classmate), and both his receipt of stolen Democratic emails and his involvement in formulating policies regarding the treatment of captured “enemy combatants” while serving as a staffer in the George W. Bush administration; (ii) while Kavanaugh refused to call for an FBI investigation (as we might expect a dishonest person to do), Ford eagerly invited one (as we might expect an honest person to do); and (iii) while Ford voluntarily took a lie detector test, Kavanaugh has never offered to do so. Thus, in terms of demonstrated credibility, the advantage again goes to Ford.
Game, set and match Ford.
The 30th (!) instance of perjury was revealed yesterday: BK testified that the first he heard of Ramirez’ d*ck wagging accusation was when it appeared in the New Yorker. Except long before, he personally as well as his ‘team’ were contacting former Yale classmates to persuade them to deny that allegation.
Not only is that a material lie, it also strongly indicates that BK did in fact commit that act of sexual harassment.
Flake says he wants “fact” (sic) from the FBI investigation, but also agreed that BK lying would disqualify him.
I would recommend all sides look at the most recent appointment and note the main difference. Both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh were tRump nominations, one got approved, one is being blocked. What’s the difference? It’s not the president, it’s not who’s in Congress, or who controls Congress, it’s not the voters, it’s the nominee. The republicans need to notice that, as do those who argue that even if Kavanaugh is not appointed, another republican will be. That’s not really the point, nor is it the point that the republicans refused to do their jobs and wouldn’t let a sitting president Obama have his choice in the last year of his term. No, the point, the non-political spectrum-based point of it all is that Kavanaugh is a deeply flawed human being and should have never been nominated in the first place. Of course the same was said of Thomas, so who knows, Kavanaugh might spend his time on the bench silently twiddling his thumbs and never bothering anyone again (as far as we know) but its clear to me that there are differences here between tRump’s appointees and the right shouldn’t blame the left and push through the nomination any more than the left should refuse any confirmation based solely on who is president.
I have advocated for being civil to republicans and stated they are not all deranged on this and other blogs. All it has achieved has been to get myself called a racist or s racist sympathizer. One commenter on this blog said he was sick of hearing my insulting calls for civility.
I agree with statements made in the above blog and have often so stated.
I think the Garland comments were fully justified on the Dem’s side. Especially after Lindsey Graham’s rant about the Kavanaugh hearings being the worst thing he’s seen in politics. (Go look in the mirror Lindsey! Or go look at Mitch McConnell!)
The Garland comments came out AFTER the COP continuously went crazy about “we will brook no delays!” for weeks.
And they are fully justified.
BTW, the day Sen. Flake required the week’s investigation, I sent him a note via his website praising his stand for the investigation and his reasons for not seeking reelection (he can’t stand the Trumpian direction of the party — the GOP goons in AZ are ranting on about how bad Flake is and McCain was).
Why the GOP does not dump this this rapidly sinking nominee and move on to another conservative judge, defies logic. There must be something else going on. Perhaps they do calculate that this nasty struggle will help them in the upcoming elections. My guess is it’s a wash at best for them.
Certainly what Jerry Coyne says is correct. How can one succeed by simply screaming at every idiotic thing the republicans do or say. They must be outsmarted in this rotten game called politics. There is nothing tasteful about it but you have to play the cards as they are dealt. The democrats have been very good in this game at getting beaten time and again.
So right now the game is getting this terrible pick for the supreme court stopped. It would be all over now if not for the delay by Flake. The push now should be to bring full light on the investigation and to demand more time if necessary to collect the evidence. Make the effort to convince Flake and the few other reasonable republicans that all the evidence must be collected and laid out before voting. If not then pressure to vote no.
As we speak here, the news I am getting is that Ford has not been asked by the FBI to give them testimony. Obviously that makes no sense. So get this information to Flake and others who might have some weight in this and get something done. It is apparent that the FBI investigation is mostly a sham, a dog and pony before a vote so go after it based on this information. Flake and others said they will not vote for the guy if they can be shown this investigation is a sham.
The worst you could say about Jeff Flake before the investigations was that he was a “rape denialist”, but even so you’d have to be convinced BtKv was guilty to even say that! (He is not one of those folks who said it was no big deal. He is one of those who didn’t quite believe Ford.)
Now when a Trump supporter says groping women is “no big deal” (https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/trump-brett-kavanaugh-supporter-groping-women-no-big-deal-senate-hearing-a8557351.html) and the Federalist publishes an article saying Kavenaugh should be confirmed even if he was guilty (http://thefederalist.com/2018/10/02/better-put-guilty-man-court-keep-innocent-man-off/) then THAT is rape apologetics!!!
Imprecision in language is one of key signs of unclear thinking!!
I have this combination of shock and sympathy towards Roman Polanski (homeless on the streets of Crakow between the ages of 6 and 12, also multiple rapist of teens) but that doesn’t make me a rape apologist.
I am not all that convinced of Woody Allen’s guilt although he clearly had a history of inappropriate behavior with Dylan Farrow. (Perhaps something similar happened on a different day.) That doesn’t make me a “rape apologist” either.