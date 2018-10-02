American professor: “White crime dramas” are a sign of racism. So are black and Hispanic crime dramas

I really should stop looking at HuffPo, as it’s simply the Left’s version of Breitbart: a tendentious and often ridiculously slanted look at politics. Both sites anger me. If you know what subject a HuffPo article is about, you already know what it’s going to say. Or, at least, you know what line they’re going to take, as the article below surprised even me with its stupid thesis. Click on the screenshot if you must see the carnage:
This article is not written by a gung-ho Leftist college student but—and I guess it’s no surprise—by a gung-ho Leftist academic: Jessie Daniels, a sociology professor at Hunter College and the City University of New York.
Her thesis is clear, and amounts to a lot of virtue signaling by the good professor, as she simply has no solution for the “problematic” issue she raises. Her claim is that our fascination with “white crime dramas” like “Ozark”, “Weeds,” or “Breaking Bad” reflects racism. How? Because, as racists, we don’t expect white families to be engaged in crime, so our attention to these kinds of television shows reflects the overturning of our expectations. Of course, black and Hispanic “crime dramas” are also racist, as they fulfill our expectations of the criminality of people of color. In other words, you can’t win, for every crime drama is racist, no matter who it portrays.
Her thesis:
a.) White crime dramas are popular because they overturn racist expectations of how white people should behave. I quote:
In all of these shows, part of the drama and the comedy and the surprise depends on these families being white. Their whiteness is largely not discussed. But the juxtaposition between what audiences expect from these moms and dads and kids ― innocence and stability ― and what we see characters doing ― committing crimes and trying not to fall apart ― is intrinsic to the programs’ appeal.
White crime family dramas actually rest on the subversion of two expectations. The first is the widely held belief (at least among white people) about the inherent wholesomeness of white families, and the second is the false notion (again most popular among white people) that criminals are almost always individuals of some color other than white. [JAC: That last sentence is pure bullshit, I must say.]
Is there any truth in this? Well, I’ll admit that, for some, part of the suspense of a show could be the juxtaposition of a “normal” family with their life of crime. But that might not have anything to do with the families being white; it might have more to do with their middle-class status jarring with what they do on the side. It would also startle us if there was a “double” television show (à la Hannah Montana) in which Bill Cosby’s television family did the comedy show on one side but then dealt drugs on the other. (Bill Cosby isn’t white, of course.) Or perhaps 5% of our interest could come from the expectation that Daniels notes. But what is the evidence? There is none, just anecdote and assertion. I don’t watch much t.v., but I’m sure readers can produce counter-anecdotes.
After all, there’s a whole history of crime dramas that I find it impossible to characterize as subverting expectations that white people shouldn’t do crime. Take The Godfather trilogy, for example. Did anybody like it, or watch it, partly because they thought, “Jesus, the Corleone family is white! How odd that they’re in the Mafia.”?
I’m somewhat handicapped here because I don’t watch television except for the nightly news and “60 Minutes”, and don’t get cable. But I remember plenty of crime dramas in the old days, like Hill Street Blues, in which whites and nonwhites both committed crimes, and my absorption was with the story, not with the race of the criminal. And, of course, although racism was more pervasive before the Sixties, the crime dramas before then, like Dragnet, were popular not because they subverted expectations, but because of the story. There were almost no black people on television then, and I can’t imagine that Dragnet was popular because it overturned our expectations about whites. (One can also think of the popularity of the Bogart crime dramas, which had white offenders.)
I’m sure I have a lot of readers with cable who watch crime dramas, so please weigh in below.
b.) Some of the racism that motivates our watching these dramas is their concern with the family. I quote Dr. Daniels:
Together, Wendy and Marty are clear about what motivates their life of crime: It is always “for the family.” When Wendy tells Marty she bought a house so they can launder money through construction costs, she says she feels good about it because she “did it for our family.”
Then, she asks Marty, “What’d you do today ― for our family?”
“Bought a strip club,” he replies.
In “Ozark,” as in other white crime family dramas, the characters manage to justify every horrendous deed ― even murder ― because it was done “for the family.” These are anti-heroes, to be sure, but their moral and ethical dilemmas are meant to be sympathetic, because who among us wouldn’t do everything possible for our family? If the audience wants to think these felons-in-the-making are not as bad as the “real criminals,” the show gives them some room to do so.
Again, I doubt it is the case—though The Godfather involves “the family” a lot, but not in the way described above—that white crime dramas invariably involve families, and that’s to make them more sympathetic. Perhaps this is true to some degree, but Daniels doesn’t make the case that this involves racism and whiteness. She merely quotes anecdotes because, in the end, this is not about fixing racism (Daniels has no solution), but about the author showing how virtuous she is.
c.) Even showing white families engaged in crime somehow buttresses racism. This part of the article escapes me, but I think what Daniels is saying is that these dramas gives a false picture of crime because they portray the white criminals as more “wholesome” than blacks or Hispanics. That, at least, is what I glean from this bit.
The reality is that white families are no more or less wholesome than any other families. A majority of most violent crimes against white people are committed by other white people, and white people are far more likely to commit white collar crime.
Well, I’ll accept Daniel’s data here, but what she doesn’t point out—surely deliberately—is that blacks commit violent crimes far more often, compared to their proportion in the population, than do whites. This is well known, and I’m not for a minute imputing it to anything inherent in being black. In fact, I think it represents the residuum of racism, with blacks being put into living situations, including dire poverty, that can promote criminal behavior. But it can’t be denied that there’s a disproportionality. As one website notes,
It’s true that around 13 per cent of Americans are black, according to the latest estimates from the US Census Bureau.
And yes, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, black offenders committed 52 per cent of homicides recorded in the data between 1980 and 2008. Only 45 per cent of the offenders were white. Homicide is a broader category than “murder” but let’s not split hairs.
. . . What about violent crime more generally? FBI arrest rates are one way into this. Over the last three years of data – 2011 to 2013 – 38.5 per cent of people arrested for murder, manslaughter, rape, robbery, and aggravated assault were black.
Clearly, these figures are problematic. We’re talking about arrests not convictions, and high black arrest rates could be taken as evidence that the police are racist.
But academics have noted that the proportion of black suspects arrested by the police tends to match closely the proportion of offenders identified as black by victims in the National Crime Victimization Survey.
This doesn’t support the idea that the police are unfairly discriminating against the black population when they make arrests.
I don’t think that this means that black families are less wholesome than any other families. The crime could, for example, reflect the higher proportion of black families that have just one parent. I simply point out that the tendentious Daniels is being very selective in citing her statistics.
What is to be done? If the popularity of white crime dramas reflects racism, and the popularity of black crime dramas also reflects racism, as Daniels suggests below, what can we do? It’s not to show more crime dramas involving people of color:
One could argue that we need racial and ethnic diversity in the representation of crime families. Writing more criminals who are black, Latinx or Asian would only reinforce existing stereotypes about race and crime, and we have plenty of shows doing that already.
The stories we tell ourselves matter, even when they come in the form of middling shows like “Ozark.” When stories about white crime families rest on ideas about the supposed goodness of white people, they reinforce a whole apparatus of assumptions, benefits of the doubt and second chances afforded to white people who cheat, steal, rape or kill someone.
You can’t show more black crime dramas, and you can’t eliminate white crime dramas, as that would suggest that white people don’t do crime. Nor should we show more white crime dramas, as those dramas simply reinforce racism. Are we then supposed to eliminate all crime dramas? Daniels doesn’t say. I suppose one could suggest we show white crime dramas that don’t show seemingly wholesome white people, but I don’t think that would work, either, as The Godfather attests.
In the end, Daniel’s misguided essay does nothing to eliminate the problem of racism. But, as I said, that’s not why she wrote it. She wrote it to signal her virtue by crying that racism is everywhere. Well, fine, but where is her solution?
Oh, and at the end of her essay, Daniels can’t resist taking a wholly gratuitous lick at Donald Trump and his family. This has nothing to do with her essay; it’s just another flag she runs up to show her virtue. I quote:
Those set of assumptions that animate “Ozark” are also the same ones that have enabled the white crime family that’s currently installed in the White House.
I don’t think so. And neither do a lot of commenters on the piece, who say stuff like this:
There’s hope for America yet.
As someone who absolutely loved Breaking Bad and is now watching its spin off Better Call Saul, wtf?!
Walter White as a character (his last name is even white) was someone who was put into extreme circumstances (dying of cancer and having no money as a teacher to support his family) that brought out deeply repressed skills (sociopathic crime). And as superficial as that description is, if we expected him not to turn to crime (we didn’t because it was the whole reason for the show), it was because he was so removed from the criminal world as a chemistry teacher not as a white guy.
And his last name White was to imply not some purity or wholesomeness, but a blandness and pathetic lack of anything noticeably unique or intriguing. Notice that, in most scenes in the first season, Walter wears shirts and colors that match the wallpaper behind him, camouflaging him from people as those who are more successful, charismatic, and interesting (Hank, Elliot) walk by, his existence barely registering on those around him or the world at large. He is barely even there, unnoticed, his existence itself almost nonexistent, because he and his life are so boring and, ultimately, sad.
And his surname early on is contrasted with his former collaborator’s, Black, who made a fortune of their joint work and formed Grey Matter, Inc.
He was very bland at the beginning and they he is distinctive as the Heisenberg character with the hat. He becomes the “one who knocks”.
And every teacher who ever watched it secretly thought, “Hey, maybe I could turn my skills to brew drugs and then use my knowledge of explosives, poisons, and acids, to remove my enemies and dispose of the bodies…rather than teach 4G”
Having been white all of my life, I can attest to the complete stupidity of the notion about “the inherent wholesomeness of white families.” As an attorney for over 40 years, the idea “that criminals are almost always individuals of some color other than white” is belied by my experience. The ability to write such trash takes a special kind of ignorance.
Doesn’t anyone watch these shows for their entertainment value any more.? I watched Ozark and thoroughly enjoyed it, it didn’t concern me that it portrayed a white familu caught up in organized crime, iut was damn good entertainment, I think some academics sometimes try to look to deeply into the story and find things that really arent there.
For familu read family and iut ,it.lol
I expect almost everybody watches these shows for their entertainment family. You probably have to be a journalist looking for an idea for your next column to see racism in them.
family -> value
I think you’re contagious.
Her thesis rests on the misapplication of pretty well-established theories of human perception. The short version: Humans cannot possibly attend to everything in their environment. We evolved cognitive mechanisms for preferentially selecting that which is most salient at the moment. Among those things we find salient are: Sensory stimulus, needs & interests; and expectations & the unexpected. These things do lead us to attend to things but not in the perpetual, ongoing way she suggests. Once we’ve seen what we expected to see, or alternatively, seen the unexpected, our attention moves on.
I don’t need to watch any of that stuff to get my white racism fix. I have Trump. All those Russians are pretty white too.
I tell myself that, in a country of over 300 million people, there are bound to be at least a few kooky professors. Sadly, a disproportionate number of them are given a megaphone.
And unsurprisingly, a disproportionate number of them are in the Humanities.
Gee, I’m not sure what I should be thinking…I thought I enjoyed “Ozark” because it’s a well written, suspenseful series with some good plot twists. As an aging white male, I now see the error of my ways…I actually watch it because I’m a closet racist. But I’m not sure how that fits in with the fact that I also like “Orange Is The New Black”, which is one of the most racially diverse shows I’ve ever seen. Go figure!
One of the commentors writes that he is surprised Daniels is an academic. The chap hasn’t been watching Academia lately. Hunter College’s website reveals that Prof. Daniels has published “dozens of peer-reviewed articles in journals such as New Media & Society, Gender & Society, American Journal of Public Health, and Women’s Studies Quarterly.” Her latest bloviation in “peer-reviewed” HuffPo will doubtless be listed in her CV.
‘[D]ozens’ of articles merely? Gosh, I wonder who wrote this blurb, which is worthy of the back cover of a paperback. Couldn’t have been the prof. herself, do you suppose? And how many dozen of such does it take to achieve tenure in sociology at Hunter?
One-and-a-half cheers for C. S. Lewis? In his sci-fi allegory ‘That Hideous Strength,’ Lewis puts his protagonist, a callow sociologist, into a discussion with a quite donnish professor of chemistry. When the young academic prefaces one of his self-important pronouncements with the phrase, ‘In sciences like sociology. . . ‘ the chemist cuts him off: ‘there are no sciences like sociology.’
When one is a hammer…
Exactly. The article could alternatively be titled:
Academic expects to see white racism in crime drama…and does! (Unexpectedly!)
Another frontal attack on free speech at UC
https://pjmedia.com/trending/students-demand-professor-fired-after-he-champions-due-process-says-accusers-sometimes-lie/
You’re right; much of the surprise (and some of the comedy and drama) of shows like Weeds and Breaking Bad sprung not so much from the lead characters’ being white, as from their being embedded in a recognizably suburban, middle-class milieu.
I don’t think anyone’s surprised when a show depicts white criminal-types coming from the lumpenprole demimonde.
Part of the appeal of a show like The Sopranos was that it layered a traditional mafia drama over the suburban angst of sending kids off to college, putting parents in nursing homes, real-estate buying, etc.
Sub
I think what these shows demonstrate is that, however unwholesome (or downright loathsome) the people depicted may be, the audience will forgive them their sins as long as they are compelling characters.
Shows like Breaking Bad and The Sopranos succeeded initially by subverting expectations about criminals — and then, in their later seasons, by subverting the subversion itself by depicting just how dark and nasty had become their lead characters and the world the lead characters had created for themselves. Coppola did something similar in the closing shot of Godfather Part II, showing that once he had rid himself of all his many enemies — from Hyman Roth to Frankie Pantangeli, from Sen. Geary to his wife Kay and brother Fredo — just how empty and alone Michael Corleone’s life had become.
“The audience will forgive them their sins as long as they are compelling characters.”
I grok and agree with what you’re saying here, Ken (especially the part about “subverting the subversion”), but I’d fine tune it a bit. I don’t think “compelling” alone does the trick. Gary Oldman in “The Professional” is a totally compelling character; we’re fascinated by him, but we don’t for a moment forgive him his sins.
I’d put it this way: if the writers and actors can get us to see the crimes from the point of view of the criminals (which they do in part, as in “The Sopranos,” by surrounding the baddies with people who are even badder), then in spite of ourselves we’re going to identify with and root for the criminals, whatever their race. Because, determinism aside, criminals don’t choose evil as evil but as a perceived good—that is, what serves their self-interest.
So as long as the evil is perceived as evil from the outside, we are repulsed by and condemn it; it’s only when, through empathy, the writer can get us inside the head of the character that we can forgive it. This is the distinguishing genius of the truly great writers, most notably Shakespeare (think “Richard the Third”) and Tolstoy.
Hope that’s not too pedantic. 😊
But if you do want a black, crime drama, check out seasons one and two of Luke Cage. Although it is ostensibly a superhero show, the main villains are from a plain, old, crazy family, with no special powers. Alfre Woodard’s performance is hair-raising.
Yep, what a dumb article. I’ve enjoyed Ozark, and one thing to point out is how much humor the show purveys. The strip club dialog is a small example. Every week come a few new plot twists that Wendy and Marty have to surmount in order to keep their family alive. The plotting is creative, and stays just out of reach of being ridiculous in its circuitousness – you only need a little suspension of disbelief to join their world. On the SJW front, I actually think the show should get some kudos for breaking stereotypes. Pretty much every character behaves in a way that deviates from the norm. Just a small example: the “redneck” family has strong characters and some of the smartest people in the show. And most of the strongest people in the show turn out to be women. Where’s the article about that??
My wife and I love Ozark. It’s a great show. We’re even thinking of laundering money to see if we like it. Is that wrong?
As long as you don’t start cooking meth in a trailer in the desert in your BVDs. (Do BVDs still exist??)
Warren Buffett has his hand in BVDs [so to speak] when his outfit bought Fruit Of The Loom. But I thought BVDs were boxer shorts & not the famed Cranston Y-Fronts. Am I wrong?
The WHITE US AMERICAN Jessie Daniels talking out of her arse – drawing grand conclusions based on four US AMERICAN 21st century TV crime drama series: “Ozark”, “Breaking Bad,” “Bloodline” & “Weeds.” Should she examine the bubble of her own WHITE US AMERICAN assumptions? I know she’s only writing for the non-paying HuffPo, but hasn’t she got an ounce of professorial academic pride?
Where’s the historical context?
Where’s the discussion of why she’s restricted herself to US AMERICAN PRODUCT?
Where’s the argument about race versus class?
The Holy Ceiling Cat knows these things need to be mentioned – must be diffrunt for duckless “studies” type profs
And what was the point of this unexamined bollix?:
Not to mention “those set…”
Dear Merilee Grammar Hawkeye. Oh my – I didn’t notice that, I have crap radar for that sort of thing.
The author misinterprets the meaning of “did it for our family.” In Ozark at least, they do those things to keep their family members from being horribly murdered or tortured, not to benefit the family. It’s survival, not opportunism, and I think the distinction is important.
Daniels is co-originator of the RACISM REVIEW blurg. Go & have a butchers – just like the HuffPo article it runs on 100% pure assertion, but dressed up in the peculiarly empty jargon of the “studies” humanities academic community. Sample:
