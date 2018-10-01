This year’s Physiology or Medicine Nobel goes to two cancer researchers (and a contest)

Here’s the video announcing today’s Nobel Prize, awarded to James P. Allison, an American who works at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, and Tasuko Honjo, a Japanese immunologist at Kyoto University, for the discovery of ways to cöopt the human immune system to attack cancer cells. (See announcement and press release here).
I thought that some CRISPR workers would win the prize this year, but I suppose that a.) it needs to be proven to work in humans given that the prize is for work relevant to our own species, and b.) there are several contenders, more than the three allowed to share a prize.
We’ll also have a contest, which is open until 5 a.m. tomorrow. Please post below your guesses for the winners in these TWO categories for 2018:
- Chemistry
- Physics
LiteratureNOTE: Literature prize not awarded this year.
The science prizes may be shared, but you will be counted as “correct” if you give a single winner in the group. But if you give an incorrect name among several winners, that won’t be counted as a correct answer. The first person to get a correct answer in all three categories will win an autographed copy of my book (either trade book of your choice), with a Nobel cat drawn inside. Last year, as I recall, there were no winners. The literature category is always hard! However, that category is not being filled in 2018 because of a sexual assault scandal.
Because of a sexual harassment scandal, the Literature prize is not being awarded this year.
Oh, I forgot. I’ll eliminate that from the categories.
Yes, I’ve fixed the contest so that you have to guess winners in only two categories: Physics and Chemistry. Thanks.
More a wish than a prediction:
Physics: John Clauser, Alain Aspect and Anton Zeilinger
What did they do?
Guessing Alessandro Strumia will NOT get one! https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-45703700
Yikes
There is a lot of discussion now about how poor a method of recognizing scientific achievement the Nobels are. I mean by that, that people say it makes science too competitive, & only acknowledges up to three winners. See Robin McKie in yesterday’s Observer –
https://www.theguardian.com/science/2018/sep/30/nobel-prize-fails-modern-science
In the interest of full disclosure, I have a friend who works for the Nobel Foundation!
Chemistry Jennifer Doudna & at least one other, surely they can do CRISPR for chemistry as well as ‘medicine’? One day she’ll be there…
If there is any justice in the Universe (and there isn’t), Jennifer Doudna and Emmanuelle Charpentier in Chemistry for CRISPR-Cas 9. Alan Guth in Physics for Cosmic Inflation. No Lit Prize this year.
And Mojica as well, who discovered CRISPR.
Jennifer Doudna for Chemistry, Michel Mayor for Physics.
(I don’t think that inflation is firmly enough established for a Nobel.)